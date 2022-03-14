Good morning,

Russia’s military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine’s capital as residents of other besieged cities held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks might open the way for more civilians to evacuate or emergency supplies to reach them.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired on suburbs of Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for an invasion in its 19th day. A town councilor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there, officials said. Two people died after artillery hit a nine-storey apartment building in a northern district of the city, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

On Sunday, missiles slammed into a Ukrainian base that had previously been used by Canadian troops conducting training in Ukraine, and more recently as a training site for foreign fighters that have come into the country. At least 35 people were killed and 134 injured, local authorities said.

Meanwhile, Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials. China denied the allegations on Monday.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will be in Rome on Monday to meet with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, the White House said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia was planning to attack Odesa, a city of one million people, saying it would be a “war crime” to destroy a place so rich in both Russian and Ukrainian history.

The anticipated assault hasn’t happened yet, in part because of Ukraine’s fierce defence of Mykolaiv, 130 kilometres to the east, where an unknown number of people have died during a two-week-long battle for the city.

In the latest Decibel, we hear from The Globe's Europe correspondent Paul Waldie, who has been reporting from border towns in Poland since the war began. He tells us how Polish towns are handling the more than 1.4 million people coming in, the few long-term options available for refugees and why the Polish government needs to figure out a plan to help people resettle.

Live updates: Catch up on the news and stay up to date on the latest events with our guide, here.

More coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war:

Rescuers help a woman out of a residential building that was struck by missiles in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this picture released March 14, 2022 by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE, UKRAINE/Reuters

Coercive control can be a life or death issue in relationships. But few people even know how to recognize it

Jacqueline Suchite Rivas thought she knew what abuse looked like. When her ex-husband hit her, that was abuse. Early in their relationship, when, she says, he pointed a gun at her and threatened her life, that was abuse.

But the rest of it? The name-calling, the jealousy, the isolation? That was just life.

Behaviours like gaslighting, intimidation and isolation from family and friends can be an early indicator of relationships that will escalate into physical violence, and even homicide. But many people don’t even recognize it as abuse. The Globe examines the effort to change that.

Patrick Brown joins Conservative Party leadership race

Patrick Brown has joined the race for the federal Conservative leadership, with a warning that the party needs to broaden its appeal beyond its core supporters if it hopes to wrestle power from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

The 43-year-old mayor of Brampton, one of the most diverse cities in Ontario, joined another candidate, former Quebec premier and one-time Progressive Conservative leader Jean Charest, in claiming more centrist positions than the man seen as the front-runner, MP Pierre Poilievre.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Rogers has begun talks with prospective buyers of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile: A year after Rogers Communications Inc. announced a blockbuster, $26-billion deal to buy Calgary-based telecom Shaw Communications Inc., the effort to sell Shaw’s wireless business, Freedom Mobile, is finally under way.

How Toronto’s Domee Shi shattered Pixar’s glass ceiling into a thousand tiny CGI shards with Turning Red: The new film Turning Red marks a tremendous amount of Pixar “firsts”: It is the first of the animation giant’s movies to take place in Toronto. It is the first to put Asian characters and culture front and centre. It is the first to directly tackle puberty – and possibly the first animated film ever to confront menstruation. But Turning Red’s biggest “first” flex might be just who made it: Domee Shi, the Canadian filmmaker who, with the release of her debut feature, becomes the first woman to solo direct a Pixar film in the company’s storied 36-year history.

Putin’s war in Ukraine has left the world in search of energy. Can Canada help without undermining its climate ambitions?: A fragile network of the global energy supply has been upended by Russia’s war on Ukraine, forcing Canada to re-examine its role as a producer and exporter of fossil fuels after emphasizing ambitions to slash carbon emissions and eventually wean itself off oil and gas.

Daycare workers are exiting the profession in droves, just as access for parents opens up: Ottawa and provinces have plans to open thousands of new child-care spots by 2026, but current workplace issues could undermine those efforts before they begin.

MORNING MARKETS

Tentative hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia lifted European shares and Wall Street equity futures on Monday, despite a sharp slide in Chinese stock markets on the back of renewed COVID lockdowns. S&P 500 futures added 0.7 per cent, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.5 per cent. Brent crude futures fell as much as $4 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.40 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the doors to the world are closing

“In 1999, Vladimir Putin seemed to many like a golden boy who would make Russia prosperous and new. He did – by strangling democracy. Now, his war in Ukraine threatens a new kind of Iron Curtain.” - Molly McCarron

A message to Conservatives: Smarten up – serious times need serious leaders

“It very much matters who leads us. It matters what their policies are, but it matters more who they are: character and judgment, experience and temperament, are suddenly at a premium. With the threat of nuclear armageddon hanging in the air, we are in need of the most surefooted possible political leadership. We need it in government. But we need it also in opposition, in the government-in-waiting.” - Andrew Coyne

Biden’s search for more oil ignores an obvious source

“In one of the most glaring examples of cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face, Mr. Biden would rather court dictators in Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia than incur the wrath of the Democratic base by revisiting his decision to withdraw a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. Had he allowed construction of the pipeline to go ahead, instead of cancelling it on his first day in office, it would be ready soon to provide the U.S. with a secure alternative to Russian crude.” - Konrad Yakabuski

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Nine red wines to try now, including a surprising garnacha from Rioja

The current release of La Maldita Garnacha is featured amongst this week’s recommendations. The lineup highlights a dramatic array of red wines, many of which are well-suited to being enjoyed at the dinner table. The wines touch many parts of the winemaking world, including a recently released pinot noir from Okanagan Falls in British Columbia and complex cabernet franc and tannat blend from Uruguay.

MOMENT IN TIME: News Photo Archive

John Labatt is kidnapped

John S. Labatt of the Labatt Brewing Company before his kidnapping, c. August 1934.Wesley Landon

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at historic kidnappings.

John Sackville Labatt was driving home from his cottage in Southwestern Ontario on Aug. 14, 1934, when he noticed in the rearview mirror a car that seemed to be following him. Eventually it passed, but his fears were confirmed when he turned a corner to find it waiting for him. Three men hauled him from his car at gunpoint and forced him to handwrite a $150,000 ransom note. Labatt, then president of Labatt Brewing Co., was then taken to a cabin on Lake Muskoka, where he was chained to a bed for three days. As the case of the kidnapped beer baron gained prominence in the news, his captors panicked. They drove him back to Toronto, leaving him with enough cash to take a cab downtown. His kidnappers were later caught and charged. The ordeal haunted Labatt, who became a recluse until his death in 1952. Molly Hayes

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

