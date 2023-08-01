Good morning,

A tentative agreement reached between the union representing B.C. port workers and employers averts a third strike and ends a month of wild disruptions to the supply chain, which affected the imports of consumer goods and exports of raw materials.

The union was able to secure new language in the contract designed to alleviate the union’s main concern about the outsourcing of maintenance jobs to mostly non-union contractors, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The new package runs for four years and uses a previous proposal drafted by a federal mediator as the template, with wage increases, a signing bonus and other details kept intact, the sources said.

Niger coup casts doubt on Canada’s African strategy of spending millions on military training, development

A coup in Niger that has removed the Western-backed president, Mohamed Bazoum, has thrown Canada’s African aid strategy into doubt.

For the past 10 years, Canada has spent hundreds of millions on development and security projects to defend the nascent democracy surrounded by autocratic regimes and Islamist militias.

But the coup and another one in Mali, a country where Canada also provided troops and foreign aid, has led to questions about the effectiveness of Canada’s strategy in West Africa.

Chefs whip up diverse dishes to satisfy international crews fighting Canada’s wildfires

Perogies with sauerkraut have been hit-or-miss with firefighters from Australia and South Africa battling blazes in northern Alberta. Poutine has likewise not always been eaten with gusto. But cheeseburgers and vanilla ice cream seem to be crowd-pleasers.

Being a chef at a remote fire camp this summer has meant feeding crews from around the world, who have come to Canada to battle some of the worst wildfires this country has ever seen. Cooking up a mix of dishes that will satisfy them all takes plenty of hours, plenty of skill and plenty of trial and error.

Several provinces have requested backup from internationally trained firefighters to help local crews deal with the unprecedented scale of this season’s wildfires. British Columbia alone has asked for 1,000 reinforcements, and recruits have come from Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United States, among other places.

Not enough places to live, Trudeau says: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday promised that the federal government will contribute to building housing across the country as a lack of supply and affordability remain major issues for Canada’s housing market.

Russia seeks more info on possible peace talks: Russia said yesterday it was looking for more information about the purpose of peace talks in Saudi Arabia, but Ukraine made it clear Russia was not welcome at the meeting. Saudi Arabia is planning to invite Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries to talks focusing on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan. Media reports said Kyiv and Western countries hoped that the talks could lead to international backing for peace terms favouring Ukraine.

Canada exits early from World Cup: Canada’s women’s soccer team was booted from the World Cup yesterday after a lopsided 4-0 loss to Australia. Canada is the first defending Olympic champion not to get out of the first round of a World Cup.

Morning markets

Economy in focus for markets: World stocks were mostly resilient and oil hovered near recent highs on Tuesday as investors stayed positive over global economic prospects even as data showed signs of risks. Just before 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.68 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.92 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.34 per cent. New York futures were in the red. The Canadian dollar was lower at 75.44 US cents.

Karamveer Lalh: “Unlike the right, the left’s criticism of [the Bank of Canada] represents not simply a matter of competence but of principle – not whether the institution is good enough at what it does, but whether it should even be doing what it does.”

Cabins that are breezy, efficient and intensely personal

For cottagers craving simple spaces that max out connection to the great outdoors, check out these three compact cabins that don’t have a lot of square footage, but go a long way.

Moment in time: Aug. 1, 1969

Open this photo in gallery: Emptying the grain from the hopper of a Case combine into a truck, circa 1974.Handout

Saskatchewan premier announces university fees can be paid with grain

In the late 1960s, Saskatchewan lived up to its reputation as Canada’s wheat province by producing some of the largest crops in the province’s history. But the record harvests coincided with a drop in world demand and prices. Farms were swimming in unsold wheat and 400 million bushels were stored in makeshift bins, including former one-room schools. To help alleviate distress and ensure farm families could afford to send their children to university, the Ross Thatcher Liberal government, in co-operation with University of Saskatchewan, announced on this day in 1969 a grain-for-fees program. Students – in this case, farmers or the children of farmers – could pay a portion of their university fees in grain. The value was credited against the student’s account up to a maximum of $300. That represented almost three-quarters of the cost of tuition in 1969-70. The only qualification was financial need – and the ability to get the grain to a delivery point. Because less than 300 students took up the offer, the program provided little relief to the province’s wheat farmers unable to move their crop. But it represented one of the most unusual ways of paying university tuition fees in higher education history. Bill Waiser

