Morning Update: The arrest of an Order of Canada recipient; Vancouver apologizes to Chinese community

What we know so far about the arrest of Peter Dalglish, the renowned Canadian accused of having sex with minors

On April 7, Dalglish, a leading international advocate for combating child poverty, was arrested at gunpoint in Nepal. The 60-year-old has spent decades working with children’s organizations and received the Order of Canada in 2016. Two boys, ages 12 and 14, who were in Dalglish’s house when he was arrested have told police of his alleged sexual contact with them, a father of one told The Globe. Speaking from behind bars, Dalglish has denied any improper contact; his lawyer says he will plead not guilty (no charges have been filed yet).

Dalglish’s arrest has raised questions about his past humanitarian work: One international school in Thailand, which had already placed him under investigation last year, has removed him from its board of directors. And another school in Nepal says it banned him from its premises years ago over his alleged conduct toward children.

North Korea, nuclear arms and the Trump summit

On the weekend, Kim Jong-un said North Korea would suspend missile and nuclear tests. Kim also said the country’s underground nuclear test site will be closed. However, he did not address the country’s existing stockpile of missiles or nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, rejected concerns that his effort to arrange a meeting with Kim has given the North Korean leader too much leverage. In a tweet, Trump said “we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization.” However, North Korea has not committed to denuclearization – it only told South Koreans that is something it’s willing to discuss. Experts say Kim’s concessions may be part of an effort to reduce sanctions while eventually securing recognition as a nuclear power.

A Montreal couple is preparing a human-rights complaint over alleged racial profiling by police

The pair were each fined $444 for making too much noise while walking along a busy street at 10 a.m. While Brian Mann, a 31-year-old white man, was talking with police, Tayana Jacques says she was grabbed, thrown against a car, searched and handcuffed without explanation (Jacques, 34, is of Haitian descent). Mann says other officers then arrived on scene and wrestled him to the ground and pepper sprayed him. Jacques says she was detained in a car where police grilled her about drugs. “They wouldn’t believe I have a good job and kept telling me I look like a drug addict,” she said. Montreal police declined to comment.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson apologized to the Chinese community for historic discrimination

Robertson apologized for past policies and regulations, including a ban on Chinese-Canadians from voting in municipal elections between 1886 and 1948. The city had also advocated for the head tax on Chinese immigrants, while city practices also attempted to segregate them in schools, swimming pools and other public areas. Robertson said the city will pursue initiatives to strengthen relations with Chinese-Canadians, including educating Vancouver residents about past injustices.

Playoffs: Raptors-Wizards all tied up; Leafs prep for Game 6

The Toronto Raptors fell apart in the second half to give the Washington Wizards a 106-98 victory yesterday. The series heads back to Toronto tied 2-2 after the Wizards won both of their home games.

In NHL action, the Toronto Maple Leafs are getting ready for another make-or-break game tonight at the Air Canada Centre (7 p.m. ET). The Leafs eked out a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday to extend the series to a sixth game. The Bruins are up 3-2.

The other Canadian playoff team, the Winnipeg Jets, advanced to the second round after defeating the Minnesota Wild in five games. They’ll play the Nashville Predators next, with the series winner going on to the Western Conference finals.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

What happened at the Liberal convention

Justin Trudeau used his speech to take aim at the Conservatives and their leader: “It may be Andrew Scheer’s smile, but it’s still Stephen Harper’s Party … The same policies, the same politics of fear and division,” he told supporters in Halifax on the weekend. Party members prioritized resolutions to create universal pharmacare and decriminalize the possession of small amounts of all drugs. Trudeau, though, said that while his government wants to enhance pharmacare, they won’t move toward decriminalization.

John Ibbitson writes that, in the lead-up to the next election, Trudeau must confront three major challenges: NAFTA, Trans Mountain and border crossings. “Failure on any one of them could fatally undermine public confidence in the Liberals’ ability to run the country.” (for subscribers)

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks slip

Global stocks slipped on Monday as investors braced for a blizzard of earnings from the world’s largest firms, while keeping a wary eye on U.S. bond yields as they approach peaks that have triggered market spasms in the past. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down marginally by about 6:05 a.m. ET., with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. New York futures were also down. The Canadian dollar is weaker this morning, down to almost 78 US cents. Oil eased on rising U.S. borrowing costs and the prospect of further output rises after another increase in the weekly rig count, although the overall picture for crude remained bullish.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The red flags ahead of Canada’s marijuana legalization

“Most obviously, it isn’t clear that [Bill C-45] is well-designed to reach one of its stated objectives, which is to reduce the harm that use of unregulated marijuana consumption is doing to adolescent minors, who are most at risk from the effects of prolonged consumption on the brain. Unless the government is operating under the quixotic assumption that minors will simply stop consuming the drug, their access to it will still largely come from the illegal sources that they are presently using to procure it. Sure, the fact that their older brothers and sisters (and perhaps even their parents) may have access to legal pot may mean that some of them will be able to access the drug by raiding family members’ stashes. But by and large, the people most at risk will still be dealing with suppliers operating in the illegal market.” – Daniel Weinstock and Andrew Potter, co-chairs of the coming conference Legalizing Marijuana in Canada: Policy Challenges



Why the survival of democracy depends on a strong middle-class

“The veracity and very survival of democracy depends on a strong, prosperous middle-class – one that is able to hold government accountable. According to research by Adam Przeworski, a professor of politics at New York University, in countries with a per-capita income below US$1,000, the life expectancy for a democracy is only around 12 years. ... The link between income and stable democracies is, at a certain level, intuitive. After all, at the heart of democracy is an economic contract between citizens who consent to pay taxes and a government that, in exchange, safeguards the security and welfare of the nation by providing public goods such as education, health care, infrastructure and national security. In essence, any economic challenge that threatens the middle class places this contract – and ultimately, democracy – in peril.” – Dambisa Moyo, economist

Canada can afford a guaranteed basic income. But should it?

“Poverty has been a central government preoccupation in Canada since the 1940s. “Wars” have been launched against it, but it has never been vanquished. Almost five-million Canadians live below the poverty line; the child poverty rate was 17 per cent in 2017. What if the answer were as simple as sending a monthly government cheque to people who can’t make ends meet? Though the idea was tested in Manitoba in the 1970s and is currently the subject of a three-year pilot study in Ontario, the notion of a guaranteed income still raises an endless series of questions. One of the biggest is cost. Last week, the Parliamentary Budget Office pegged the net annual cost of implementing Ontario’s “negative income-tax“ plan nationally (more than seven-million people would qualify) at $43.1 billion.” – Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

Here’s what kids think you should know about Facebook security

In the wake of Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of Facebook user data, we asked three tech-savvy teens to share their top privacy tips. One is to be aware that anything that goes online can possibly stay online forever. Another piece of advice is to be cautious about how much information you’re sharing. For example: Don’t constantly update your status to divulge what you’re doing or where you’re going. Go here for more tips.

MOMENT IN TIME

Bavaria launches its Beer Purity Act



April 23, 1516: Barley, hops and water: Under the series of late-medieval regulations known as the Reinheitsgebot (or “purity order”), the German Duchy of Bavaria forbade its brewers from using any ingredients but those in making their beer. Introduced on April 23, 1516, the purpose was twofold: First, to ensure that unscrupulous brewers would no longer adulterate their products with unsafe ingredients – soot, sawdust and poisonous herbs were not uncommon – in a time when even small children drank beer daily (because plain water was frequently contaminated). Second, to keep the price of bread affordable (because brewers often used wheat or rye to make their malts, driving up the cost of grain for bakers). The ingredients list was officially expanded to four in the 19th century, after Louis Pasteur discovered the role of yeast in fermentation. With the unification of Germany in the 1870s, Bavaria successfully insisted that the law become national. Although the Beer Purity Act was effectively struck down in a 1987 European Union ruling, the 502-year-old ordinance remains a source of pride among many Germans, not to mention a handy marketing tool for breweries who use Reinheitsgebot as a shorthand to promote the purity of their product. – Christopher Harris

