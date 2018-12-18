Morning Update: The biggest economic threat for 2019; the ‘Farout' object in our solar system

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says the U.S.-China trade war is the biggest economic threat for 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Trade tensions between the two superpowers are a “no-win situation” for the global economy, Poloz said (for subscribers). And if things get worse, as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened with 25-per-cent tariffs on virtually everything China sells in the United States, Poloz said there is a danger of low economic growth and a spiral of inflation.

Washington and Beijing have dished out 10-per-cent tariffs, but a March 1 deadline is looming to reach a deal on defusing trade differences. An escalation would leave the rest of the world as “innocent bystanders” as the aftershocks rippled. “If you do serious damage to the global trading system, you will reduce living standards permanently,” Poloz said.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

The Canadian Forces is revising its plan to combat sexual misconduct

General Jonathan Vance is issuing new directives after the Auditor-General found the forces-wide campaign to reduce sexual assault and harassment had the unintended consequence of making some victims reluctant to step forward. The top general also acknowledged that the military’s effort to change the gender balance has proven to be a challenge, with the percentage of armed-forces personnel who are female only nudging up slightly to 15 per cent over three-plus years. Vance wants to boost that figure to 25 per cent, a tough goal as the force continues to grapple with a sexualized culture that makes women reluctant to consider becoming soldiers.

Ending the arms deal would have no impact on Saudi Arabia’s behaviour, a former ambassador says

Ex-Canadian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dennis Horak says ending the shipment of Canadian-made armoured vehicles to the kingdom would be a futile gesture (for subscribers. “I don’t think that it achieves anything, to be perfectly honest,” Horak said. His comments come after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his strongest signal yet that Ottawa is seriously exploring ways to terminate the arms deal valued as high as $15-billion. General Dynamics, the defence contractor that assembles the vehicles in London, Ont., is warning of billions of dollars in liability costs should the Liberals cancel the contract. The Saudis have been facing increasing international condemnation for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the war in Yemen.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Fortress investors are calling on the Ontario government to pay restitution for losses

Ontario’s mortgage regulator took far too long to act on years of complaints about mortgage investments, according to the lawyer representing a group of investors who haven’t been repaid (for subscribers). Fortress raised $920-million from 14,000 Canadians who thought they were getting low-risk, steady income. But now, as the company comes under the pressure of an RCMP investigation and faltering projects, some face the prospect of devastating losses.

Canadian law makes it difficult to sue a regulator when investors lose money unless they can prove overwhelming negligence by the regulator. Lawyer David Franklin, however, believes the regulator failed to act on signs of problems with Fortress’s sale of syndicated mortgages. For its part, Fortress has denied any wrongdoing.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ron Taverner has rescinded his resignation from the Toronto Police Service

Story continues below advertisement

Taverner is back on the job with the Toronto police as his appointment as commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is delayed pending a review. A watchdog is now investigating allegations of political interference, including a charge that Premier Doug Ford and his chief of staff improperly steered the hiring process for the post at Canada’s second-largest police force. Taverner, 72, is a family friend of Ford.

The Globe’s editorial board is calling for a full inquiry: “Unfortunately, this scandal doesn’t end with Taverner and whatever job he holds. The process that led to his abortive selection still needs to be investigated. It stinks, and it risks undermining the independence of Canada’s second largest police force. An impartial, properly empowered investigator could ask a lot of interesting questions about the Taverner affair: Why were the job qualifications for OPP chief lowered two days after being posted, just enough to make room for Taverner? Was the Premier’s chief of staff, Dean French, involved in that decision? Was the Premier?”

Meet ‘Farout,’ the farthest known object in our solar system

Open this photo in gallery An artist's concept of Farout. ROBERTO MOLAR CANDANOSA/The New York Times News Service

Astronomers spotted the pink cosmic body about 120 astronomical units away from Earth. That’s 120 times the distance between Earth and the sun, or nearly 18 billion kilometres. By comparison, Pluto is just 34 astronomical units away. At its distance, it could take more than 1,000 years for Farout to orbit the sun. “I actually uttered ‘farout’ when I first found this object, because I immediately noticed from its slow movement that it must be far out there,” said the Carnegie Institution’s Scott Sheppard, whose team spotted the dwarf planet.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets mixed

Story continues below advertisement

World stock markets tumbled on Tuesday as fears about a slowing global economy gripped investors, just as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set this week to deliver its fourth interest-rate hike of the year. But New York futures bucked the trend and were positive. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.8 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET. The Canadian dollar was below 75 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Does our feminist Prime Minister truly understand masculinity?

“Justin Trudeau has gone to great lengths to prove he is our feminist Prime Minister. He has consistently signalled his commitment to feminism in the composition of his cabinet and in his negotiation of trade deals. But the Prime Minister’s recent negative portrayal of masculinity at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina is troubling, because it reveals a narrow understanding of the lives of Canadian men. Trudeau’s critics narrowed in on his statement concerning the ‘gender impacts’ of male construction workers in rural areas. The Prime Minister’s Office claimed his words were being taken out of context. But more context doesn’t prove the Prime Minister’s critics wrong.” – Jamil Jivani, author, lawyer and host of The Road Home podcast

How can we move beyond Manitoba’s destructive child welfare system?

“Manitoba has one of the highest child apprehension rates in the Western world. More than 10,000 children in our province have been taken away from their families and 90 per cent of those are Indigenous children. … Imagine what we could accomplish if we flipped the focus and funding for child welfare from apprehension to prevention. It is costing taxpayers $7,000 a month for those five children who were taken away from their mother last month to be brought up in foster households. Only 10 per cent of Manitoba’s $514-million child welfare budget goes to prevention. If the bulk of funds went to providing real help for families that are struggling, instead of the other way around, it would have an enormous impact.” – Cora Morgan, First Nation Family Advocate, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

Ahead of U.S. rate decision, Trump has set up Fed for failure

“On Monday, the U.S. President tweeted his outrage at the thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at its meeting this week. … Trump’s unsolicited advice is the last thing Fed chairman Jerome Powell needs at this point. He is already facing an army of worriers as he attempts to fine-tune interest rates against a backdrop of tumbling stocks and a slowing global economy. Now, he is in an even tougher position: If he decides to refrain from raising rates on Wednesday, he will be seen as caving in to political pressure – exactly the opposite of what the Fed was designed to do. However, if he goes ahead and bumps rates marginally higher, as the market expects, he will be blamed by Trump and his base for anything bad that follows.” – Ian McGugan (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

From the struggles of new dads to murder and lies: Catch up on The Globe’s best long reads of 2018

In case you missed them, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite long-form stories published this year by our top feature writers and correspondents around the globe. Subscribers can go here for the full list, but here are a few selections:

A dad’s discovery: Raising a child is thankless work: Over 10 months of paternity leave, Tim Kiladze discovered that being a primary caregiver is an onerous task. It is the bedrock of our society, allowing the world as we know it to function, but the job’s value, and its complexity, is largely invisible to those who haven’t been immersed in it.

Cracks in the code: Why mapping your DNA may be less reliable than you think: The Personal Genome Project was supposed to revolutionize medicine, but the results reveal how much we still have to learn. Carolyn Abraham looks at the risk of misleading results as DNA testing enters mainstream medicine.

Your smartphone is making you stupid, antisocial and unhealthy. So why can’t you put it down? A decade ago, smart devices promised to change the way we think and interact, and they have – but not by making us smarter. Eric Andrew-Gee explores the growing body of scientific evidence that digital distraction is damaging our minds.

MOMENT IN TIME

The Nutcracker premieres in St. Petersburg

Open this photo in gallery (Sputnik/Bridgeman Images) Sputnik / Bridgeman Images

Dec. 18, 1892: While Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will become the latest celebrities to take part in the annual National Ballet of Canada performance of The Nutcracker, the ballet itself long predates even the first awarding of the Stanley Cup. On this day 126 years ago, students from Russia’s Imperial Theatres took to the stage at St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre (pictured) and whisked the audience away to the Kingdom of Sweets and beyond. Having seen his previous music for Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty poorly received by critics, Peter Tchaikovsky was initially reluctant when asked to compose the music. Choreographer Marius Petipa was also hesitant, claiming that the storyline did not lend itself to classic ballet dancing. Granted poetic licence though, Petipa ended up creating the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, made famous by Tchaikovsky’s use of the glockenspiel-like celeste instrument in his iconic Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. However, despite its status today, the premiere received mixed reviews. While Czar Alexander III summoned Tchaikovsky to the royal box to congratulate him on the music, the St. Petersburg Gazette called the ballet “the most tedious thing ever seen.” – Paul Attfield

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.