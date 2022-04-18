Good morning,

More than two weeks after Russian forces left their positions around Chernihiv following a 39-day siege, this region of northern Ukraine – which lies on the main highway between the Belarusian border and the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv – is still coming to grips with the horrors left behind.

Eighteen more bodies arrived at the regional morgue over the weekend, bringing to 509 the minimum number who were killed by the Russian army in and around Chernihiv. Of those, 229 were civilians, while the rest were soldiers or members of Ukraine’s reservist Territorial Defence Force.

Those figures, which will continue to rise as more victims are found, include only people who died violent deaths outside of hospital during the fighting here. At City Hospital No. 2, which received a mixture of violent and non-violent cases, more than 800 others have died since the start of the war on Feb. 24 – surpassing the total the hospital’s pathology department usually sees in a year.

Those who died non-violent deaths outside of hospital are taken to a third morgue. There was almost certainly a significant spike there in deaths from pneumonia, heart attacks and starvation during the siege, in which this city – which had a pre-war population of 285,000 – went for weeks without heating or running water, and only sporadic electricity, as food and medicine became scarce.

Read more Ukraine-Russia coverage:

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter sign-up page.

RCMP to receive $5.1-million to aid community responses to unmarked burial sites at former residential schools

The RCMP, who have long faced criticism over their troubled relationship with Indigenous people in Canada, are poised to receive $5.1-million over five years, beginning this fiscal year, to support community-led responses to unmarked burial sites at former residential schools.

The spending, included in the recently tabled federal budget, is intended to help Indigenous people and all Canadians search for the truth about the legacy of the residential school system, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview.

The key part, he said, is that the Mounties will act only at the request of Indigenous communities.

Jessica Eritou, a spokesperson for Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, said the funding would be used by the RCMP’s National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to provide policing services that build trust.

Ground-penetrating radar is used to search for human remains on some of the 500 acres of land associated with the Mohawk Institute, a former residential school, in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 9, 2021.TARA WALTON/The New York Times News Service

How does Quebec’s universal daycare work, and what can the national $10-a-day programs learn from it?

Mathieu Lacombe has been Quebec’s Minister of Families, responsible for the province’s huge network of daycares, since 2018 – more than three years now. So he sounds a little surprised to admit that, after all this time, none of his counterparts in other provinces have asked to meet him.

The rest of the country is about to embark on an experiment that Mr. Lacombe knows a little bit about. The federal government’s $10-a-day daycare program, which every province has now signed on to, is based on Quebec’s model of heavy subsidies, low fees and theoretically universal access. When it comes to child care, the rest of Canada is about to look a lot more like la belle province.

The rest of Canada will soon launch social services of a kind that Quebeckers have been fine-tuning for more than 20 years. While experts there see the benefits, they also have concerns about getting things to work overnight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speak with kids before announcing a new child care deal in Brampton, Ont., March 28, 2022.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Stained-glass window in little-known Ottawa church is a masterpiece hidden in plain sight: Ottawa’s St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, a few steps from the grounds of Rideau Hall, is home to an astonishing stained-glass window that is considered the crowning achievement of the Dublin-based stained-glass artist who created it.

Five injured in drive-by shooting outside Toronto mosque: Toronto Police Service’s guns and gangs task force is leading the investigation into an early morning shooting on Saturday that injured five Muslim men in a strip-mall parking lot and the case is also being monitored by the hate-crimes unit, a police spokesperson said.

LGBTQ landmarks in Edmonton get the spotlight in interactive history project: The Edmonton Queer History Project, or EQHP, is encouraging people to connect with more than two dozen LGBTQ landmarks in and around the city’s downtown core through a walking tour and website that digs into their history.

Canada’s Charter turned 40 on Sunday – and it’s still as radical and enigmatic as it was in 1982: Canada is the only major democracy with a constitution that permits governments to override basic rights. Retired Supreme Court judge John Major calls it a “boat with a big hole in the bottom.” Yet that uniquely Canadian boat, hesitating here, plunging ahead there and reversing course at will, continues on its tumultuous, country-changing journey.

Canadian energy CEOs see big jump in compensation: The top executives at seven big energy companies had an average increase in their compensation of more than 21 per cent in 2021, compared with the prior year. In dollar terms, that was an extra $2.3-million for each, bringing the average pay package to $13.4-million.

Listen to The Decibel: The pandemic surge in sexually transmitted infections: Sexual health testing took a nose dive during the pandemic, as health care workers and resources were diverted toward the fight against COVID-19. And as Globe reporter Zosia Bielski tells us in this episode, when it comes to sexually transmitted infections: “Less detection equates with more spread.”

MORNING MARKETS

Asian stocks decline: Shares were mostly lower in Asia and U.S. futures fell after China reported Monday that its economy expanded at a 4.8% annual pace in the January-to-March quarter but hit headwinds as the period progressed. Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.08 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index also finished weaker. Major markets in Europe remained closed for the Easter break. Wall Street futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.13 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Beyond just carbon pricing, the federal budget will help accelerate Canada’s energy transition

“You’d be hard-pressed to find an economist who doesn’t support a carbon tax. Pricing greenhouse gases ensures that companies and consumers internalize the costs of climate change. This pushes production and consumption decisions closer to what is economically efficient and socially optimal.” – Grant Bishop

A house is not just a pile of bricks. It’s a reminder of the life you’ve lived

“Some people measure their lives by years; I measure mine by houses. Houses, townhouses, apartments, fourplexes, duplexes, each place bringing to mind a different country, city and stage of my life. When I was growing up, each time we’d move, my mother would say: “It’s just a pile of bricks.” But I’ve learned that a home can be so much more.” – Gina Sorell

What a tangled Web the Trudeau government is weaving

“The Trudeau government, in particular, seems to see the internet not as an opportunity, a chance to stand down the immense regulatory army that has hitherto stood watch over the Canadian media, but as a challenge. Far from packing it in, it is resolved to do more; and the more manifest the flaws in that approach have become, the more its resolve seems to have grown.” – Andrew Coyne

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Five rhubarb recipes for the longer, warmer days ahead

Brilliant pink-red rhubarb is one of the most exciting things to emerge from the thawing soil each spring, bringing a promise of pie and crumble to urban foragers willing to tuck a paring knife in their back pockets and harvest the crowns unfurling in the corners of yards and between recycling bins in back alleys.

Though it does exceedingly well in desserts (along with its seasonal soulmate, strawberries), rhubarb has more potential in savoury dishes than we often give it credit for – the stalks are slightly less acidic than lemon juice or vinegar, but can lend a similar tartness to savoury dishes. The brilliant pink colour is a bonus – a cheerful way to celebrate the arrival of longer, warmer spring and summer days. Julie Van Rosendaal offers five delectable recipes to try this spring season.

MOMENT IN TIME: Ukrainians in Canada, 1978

Queen Elizabeth II walks away from a giant Ukrainian-style Easter egg at Vegreville, Alberta, Aug. 2, 1978, accompanied by Mayor Larry Ruptash.ROD MACIVOR/The Canadian Press

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe will feature one of these images. This month, it’s Ukrainians in Canada.

Ukrainians who settled in Canada are proud of their heritage, but perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in Vegreville, Alta., on the southern edge of the largest Ukrainian settlement in Alberta. In 1974, the town unveiled the Vegreville Egg, a giant aluminum sculpture that is a representation of a pysanky, a Ukrainian-style Easter egg. It is a symbol of prosperity. The sculpture, comprising 3,500 aluminum pieces, stands nine metres high, with a width of five metres, and moves like a weather vane. It was designed by Paul Maxym Sembaliuk, an Albertan artist of Ukrainian heritage, with the help of computer scientist Ronald Resch. In the photo above, from August of 1978, the Queen and Prince Philip visited. The Queen smiled as she was handed a plaque with six real pysanky inset. Prince Philip was heard to quip, “Don’t leave it in the sun too long, it will hatch.” Philip King.

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.