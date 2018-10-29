Morning Update: The deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history; far-right populist wins Brazil election

Good morning,

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: The victims, the shooter and the resilient community

The deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history left 11 people dead after a gunman opened fire during Sabbath services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday. Six people were also injured, including four police officers.

Among those killed were Joyce Fienberg, a Canadian who grew up attending Holy Blossom Temple in Toronto before moving south; David and Cecil Rosenthal, two brothers with developmental disabilities who could always be seen greeting visitors with a “Good Shabbos” welcome; Richard Gottfried, a dentist who would serve patients who did not have insurance or were underinsured.

Suspected gunman Robert Gregory Bowers expressed hatred toward Jews during the massacre and later told police that “all these Jews need to die.” Prosecutors intend to pursue the death penalty against Bowers. He shot his victims with an automatic rifle and three handguns, all of which authorities said were obtained legally

The shooting took place in Squirrel Hill, the hub of Pittsburgh’s vibrant Jewish community. As David Shribman writes, it has long been a place that has prided itself on tolerance: “Here, the parade to prayer of Orthodox Jews down Wightman Street on Friday nights and Saturday mornings is unremarkable. Here, the Jewish Community Centre is actually the community centre, frequented by men and women of all faiths, 40 per cent of them not Jewish. … Here, the story is told of how a Protestant minister marked the founding of Tree of Life by attending the ceremonies in 1883, and then marked it again a quarter-century later when the congregation moved to a new venue.”

Far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro will be Brazil’s next president

Bolsonaro notched more than 55 per cent of the vote to beat his left-wing rival Fernando Haddad in a runoff election. His win is sparking fears about a crackdown on civil liberties, putting Brazil’s standing as the world’s fourth-largest democracy at risk. Despite his 27-year stint as a congressman, Bolsonaro positioned himself as an outsider willing to take on corruption and crime. But he is a controversial figure: Bolsonaro has praised the country’s former military dictatorship, disparaged those in the LGBTQ community and vowed to give police the right to shoot to kill.

Indonesian Lion Air flight with 189 on board crashes off Jakarta

A Lion Air plane crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on Monday, likely killing all 189 people on board, in a blow to the country’s aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and U.S.

The national search and rescue agency said human remains have been recovered from the crash area. Its director of operations, Bambang Suryo Aji, told a news conference the search effort is focusing on finding bodies, and survivors are not expected.

Former trade minister Ed Fast is defending the Harper-era arms deal with the Saudis

The “playing field has changed” since the Conservatives initially inked the $15-billion light-armoured vehicle deal with Riyadh in 2014, Ed Fast said. Now an opposition Tory MP, Fast said the contract was deemed low-risk at the time. But he added that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi along with the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which began in 2015, mean Justin Trudeau must make his own assessment about how to proceed with the deal. Trudeau has warned that backing out now would result in severe financial penalties due to the nature of the Tory-inked contract; Fast said the “foundational contractual elements” were negotiated between the manufacturer and the Saudis.

Calgary’s Olympic dreams are in jeopardy

There might not be enough public money on the table for Calgary to host the Winter Games in 2026. Alberta is accusing Ottawa of negotiating in bad faith after federal officials revealed a planned funding level of $1.5-billion, $250-million less than what the province was anticipating. All three levels of government must commit a total of $3-billion to help fund the games; Alberta vowed to fork over $700-million, short of an anticipated $1-billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Joe Ceci said he was expecting Ottawa to depart from a long-standing policy of only covering up to half the public cost of major sporting events and added that Alberta has no plans to change its funding level. It’s not clear if a provincial plebiscite on whether to pursue an Olympic bid will still go ahead as scheduled on Nov. 13.

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions

They defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to claim the title, their first since 2013 and fourth over a span of 15 seasons (for subscribers). Former Blue Jay David Price gave up just one run over seven innings of work in the decisive game. The Dodgers also made it to the World Series last year, when they lost to the Houston Astros in Game 7.

Stocks mixed

Concern over China’s slowing economy dented U.S. stock futures and kept world stocks under pressure on Monday although European shares climbed thanks to encouraging earnings reports and relief that Italy dodged a ratings downgrade. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 2.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.9 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were mixed, and little changed. The Canadian dollar was below 76.5 US cents.

The (trans) kids are all right: What gender-affirming health care really means

“As proponent of gender-affirming trans health care, I think often of the lessons I learned as a teen about the complicated love that exists between parents and trans/gender-nonconforming youth, and the questions that it raises: What is the role of family in a trans person’s journey? And how can health-care institutions help? How can we bring parents and youth together in order to work for the happiness of the whole family? As the medical and popular debate about best practices in the treatment of gender-diverse young people rages on with seemingly inexhaustible fervor, such questions have become ever more pressing – and ever more tinged with political bitterness.” – Kai Cheng Thom, author and social worker

For a person of colour, MEC’s apology is welcome – and overdue

“The first time I walked into a Mountain Equipment Co-op store as a teenager, I was in awe. My friends were introducing me to the world of outdoor sports, and this store in Burlington, Ont., had all the shiny new gear. But also I felt tremendously out of place. There wasn’t another person of colour in sight, either in the store or on its posters. … I [also] didn’t have family members who could introduce me to things such as camping and hiking. Rather, my family would quip that a lot of these activities are more often done by white people – and they were right. I usually brushed off this subtle feeling of not belonging. Then I saw the validating apology from MEC on how their advertising has always focused on white people and featured white models.” – Salmaan Farooqui, Toronto-based freelance journalist

You know who needs to take a math test? Politicians

“The Ontario Education Minister, Lisa Thompson, announced last week that her government intends to require student teachers to pass a math test as a condition of receiving a licence to teach. Okay. Mathematics is a critical part of a child’s education, and a lot of students don’t do well at it – especially in Ontario. If making teachers pass a math test somehow translates into students doing better at the subject, go for it. We have our doubts. It’s not as though every elementary-school teacher can explain the subjunctive mood or name the longest-serving premier of Alberta, and yet they successfully teach English and History. But every cabinet minister needs a hill to die on, and Thompson has decided to climb this one. You know who really ought to have to pass a math test in order to practise their chosen field? That’s right: politicians. Our elected legislators are, after all, the keepers of the public purse.” – Globe editorial

Meet the country’s next guard of culinary stars

Whether inspiring others in the community to get comfortable in the kitchen or cooking multicourse meals for international dignitaries, these are Canada’s next star chefs. To celebrate their talent, The Globe asked each to provide a recipe that shows off the ingredients and food traditions of their province or territory. The offerings range from Okanagan peach cheesecake by British Columbia’s Tina Tang to blueberry bison meatballs from Manitoba’s Christa Bruneau-Guenther.

Trick or treating with the Mulroneys, 1985

For more than 100 years, photographers, photo editors and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have amassed and preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In October, we’re looking at fall harvests and festivities.

Open this photo in gallery (Andrew Vaughan/Reuters) Andrew Vaughan/REUTERS

The Trudeaus aren’t the only political couple known to parade their offspring before the public. In the 1980s, the children of Brian and Mila Mulroney were certainly no strangers to the camera. Trick-or-treating in 1985, from left, are Caroline, Mark, baby Nicolas and Ben (Benedict). While the young siblings look a bit shy in their fluffy animal costumes, the two eldest grew up to seek the spotlight, with Ben hosting etalk, Canadian Idol and other TV programs, and Caroline following in her father’s political footsteps as MPP for York-Simcoe. After her unsuccessful run for leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario this year, Caroline was named Attorney-General of Ontario and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs by Premier Doug Ford. Mark is now with RBC Capital Markets in London and Nicolas works in international finance and banking. – Dianne Nice

