Morning Update: The Globe got a first-hand look at a Chinese forced-labour camp

What goes on inside the rows of factories and apartments built on this desert flatland in western China is shrouded in secrecy, hidden behind steel walls and electric fences.

But the Lop County Hair Product Industrial Park, a place accused of employing forced labour on a mass scale and transforming Muslim people into an industrial work force, stands in clear view.

The 100-hectare park, which manufactures wigs for export around the world, has been kept off limits to foreign journalists. China has denied the use of forced labour.

But The Globe and Mail recently reached its entrance and photographed its buildings from ground level, providing a first-hand glimpse of the prison-like facility.

Open this photo in gallery An electric fence and surveillance cameras surround a residential style facility near the Lop County Hair Product Industrial Park on Dec. 5, 2020. Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

How an entire industry sped up the vaccine timeline

Most vaccines take 10 to 15 years to be developed and hit the market, making it an extraordinary achievement that the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech went through that process in less than a year. But the speedy development and approval has raised concerns about the safety of the vaccine.

“A lot of the basic science and the understanding of how these vaccines work was done before COVID-19,” said Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology in Halifax. What really helped the process move so quickly was the entire pharmaceutical industry working on one overriding problem, which allowed companies to multitask and speed up many of the steps that would usually stretch out the vaccine development process.

Health Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Explainer: Health Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what you need to know about it

No health transfer deal expected at first ministers meeting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not approve a new health care deal at today’s first ministers meeting because Ottawa sees the gathering as a starting point for talks on health transfers and wants to focus on the pandemic and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a federal source says.

U.S. regulators sue Facebook for alleged antitrust violations: U.S. regulators are accusing Facebook of being an illegal monopoly that should be broken up in a pair of landmark antitrust lawsuits filed on Wednesday. The Federal Trade Commission and dozens of state governments said Facebook is abusing its position as the world’s largest social-media company to crush rivals and stifle online competition.

Canadian companies sign global pledge to make plastic packaging more recyclable: Canadian companies, including Loblaw Companies Ltd., Metro Inc., Save-On-Foods and Maple Leaf Foods, have signed a global pledge alongside some of the world’s largest retailers and manufacturers, promising to redesign plastic packaging to make it more recyclable.

NHL finalizing plans for new season, may feature all-Canadian division: The NHL is completing plans to start the 2021 season on or around Jan. 13. According to multiple reports, the seven Canadian teams will compete in their own division to avoid complications caused by COVID-19-related travel restrictions between Canada and the United States. The remaining 24 clubs would be realigned into three U.S. divisions.

MORNING MARKETS

Europe awaits ECB decision: Bets on more European Central Bank stimulus kept Europe’s main stock markets and the euro steady on Thursday, but Britain’s pound saw its biggest drop in almost a month after overnight Brexit talks turned sour. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE gained 0.59 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.20 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.35 per cent. New York futures were narrowly mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.23 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Lawrence Martin: “If there’s anyone who merits persons of the year distinction it is the countless number of health care workers, not just in the U.S. but the world over, who risked their lives and in many cases have given their lives in caring for the COVID-afflicted. They are the gallant. They are the lion-hearted. They are the heroes of 2020.”

Editorial Board: “If you’ve ever wondered why a Toronto suburb of 1.5 million people is one of the hardest hit spots in Canada’s COVID-19 pandemic, ask yourself this question: When was the last time you ordered something online?”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail brian gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

MOMENT IN TIME: DEC. 10, 1936

Open this photo in gallery King of England Edward VIII during his speech at the radio announcing his abdication in December, 1936. Bridgeman Images

Edward VIII abdicates

King Edward VIII’s reign was brief but left a lasting mark on the British monarchy. George V’s eldest son was introduced to an American socialite and divorcée, Wallis Simpson, in 1934. Their relationship was frowned upon by his parents, who refused to receive her. Edward succeeded his father in 1936, but his determination to marry the woman he loved was roundly rejected by the public, politicians and the Church of England. The sovereign’s role as head of the church meant he could not marry a divorcée, so Edward would have to choose love or the throne. The situation led to a constitutional crisis and on this day in 1937, Edward announced he was stepping down, the first British monarch to voluntarily do so. His abdication paved the way for his brother, the Duke of York, to become George VI, whose eldest daughter, Elizabeth, is now the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history. Edward, bestowed the title of Duke of Windsor, did eventually marry Simpson in France in June, 1937, after her second divorce was finalized. They stayed married until his death in 1972. Iain Boekhoff

