Morning Update: The journalists killed in the line of duty

World Press Freedom Day: The journalists killed in the line of duty

Ahmad Shah. Ghazi Rasooli. Saleem Talash. Those are just a few names of the 10 journalists killed in a series of attacks in Afghanistan on Monday, just days before World Press Freedom Day. In 1993, the United Nations declared May 3 an annual date to evaluate the state of press freedom in each country, as well as to honour those killed. This year alone, 27 have been killed in countries including Afghanistan, Syria, Colombia and Mexico. And scores more have been imprisoned: Turkey locked up 73 journalists in 2017, while China jailed 41. Go here to see the names of those killed in 2017 and 2018, along with details on the places where journalists face the most threats.

Here’s our editorial board’s take on the state of press freedom: “Journalists deal in facts, and because facts are often uncomfortable, those who unearth them and disseminate them are attacked. That imbalance is not new. What is new is the mainstream assault on journalists and press freedom. Possession of the facts in too many parts of the world has turned deadly. We are exercised by such attacks, not just because it is our business but because of the immutable link between a free press and freedom.”

One of Canada’s biggest medical marijuana companies is on the block

MedReleaf is in discussions with some of its rivals, including Aurora Cannabis, sources say (for subscribers). If a deal between those two companies were to be finalized, Aurora would become the most valuable legal cannabis company in the country. Despite pot stocks coming down a bit over the past few months, they are still trading at high levels for companies that have generated little or no revenue. The interest in the emerging sector has prompted several deals of late, including stock sales and mergers.

Vancouver-area home sales fell in April to a 17-year low

April is usually a busy month, but government measures aimed at cooling the region’s hot housing market have turned off some potential buyers. The recent legislative changes include hiking the foreign-buyers tax from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, Vancouver’s empty-homes tax and new federal stress-test requirements for borrowers. There were 2,579 sales in the Vancouver region last month, the lowest number of transactions in April since 2,253 were sold in that month in 2011.

Cambridge Analytica is shutting down after the fallout from the Facebook privacy scandal

In filing for insolvency, parent company SCL said “numerous unfounded accusations” have worked to drive away clients. But some of the key figures from SCL have already set up another similar business. Emerdata’s directors include the former chairman of SCL and the former chief data officer of Cambridge Analytica. And two board members are daughters of Robert Mercer, a U.S. billionaire and Republican backer who helped launch Cambridge Analytica in 2013.

Playoffs: Jets eye another home win; Raptors look to bounce back

On a high after their comeback win in Game 3, the Winnipeg Jets are looking to take a 3-1 series lead over the Nashville Predators (9:30 p.m. ET). Here’s a look at Dustin Byfuglien, the Jets defenceman who scored a pair of goals on Tuesday.

The Toronto Raptors will need to sink more shots when it counts when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight (6 p.m. ET). There were many missed opportunities in the Raps’ Game 1 loss, but none as devastating as two wide-open three-point looks from reserve point guard Fred VanVleet.

Conservative MP Gord Brown died of a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office

Brown died unexpectedly at the age of 57 after returning from an early morning game of hockey. In the House of Commons, Brown’s blue jersey with the number 27 was draped over his chair. Colleagues remembered him as someone who was willing to put aside partisanship to work with MPs from all parties. “This whole House is in mourning,” Tory Leader Andrew Scheer said. “He was an eternal optimist who was always quick with a compliment or a supportive word.”

Stocks mixed

Global stocks made little progress on Thursday as worries over global trade tensions weighed, while the U.S. dollar consolidated recent bumper gains after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes. Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.3 per cent while the Shanghai composite gained 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up by about 5:45 a.m. ET, though by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by 0.2 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at about 78 US cents. Oil prices edged higher despite swelling U.S. crude inventories and record weekly U.S. production.

Wynne is right: Ford is our Trump

“When Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said recently that Doug Ford was like Donald Trump, critics called it a desperate ploy to discredit her rival before next month’s Ontario election. Maybe it is. It also happens to be true. The similarities between these men are too numerous to ignore. Both are thin-skinned, big-talking businessmen who say they will sweep away corruption, confront vested interests and fight for the little guy. Trump promised to ‘drain the swamp‘ in Washington. Ford and his brother Rob promised to ‘stop the gravy train‘ at Toronto city hall. Now Ford promises to put a ’sanitizer right through that building at Queen’s Park.’ Trump wants to ’Make America Great Again.’ Ford wants ’to make Ontario the greatest place in the world.’” – Marcus Gee (for subscribers)



To give Trump full credit on North Korea is to deny regional realities

“There is little doubt that recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump have contributed to the current diplomatic thaw between North and South Korea. But this is very different from saying that Trump actually deserves to take credit for it. In fact, his contributions to the current diplomatic détente are largely accidental. As much as the Trump administration’s security disposition has acted as a catalyst in the lessening tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, it could have just as easily escalated the tensions between them. In the worst-case scenario, Trump’s bombast and disregard for the prevailing regional security architecture could have caused the outbreak of a nuclear war.“ – Jennifer Mustapha, assistant professor of political science at Huron University College at Western



Are we prepared for humans to become real-life superheroes?

“The line between real science and comic-book fiction is blurring. Marvel’s superhero blockbuster team in Avengers: Infinity Wars includes the Incredible Hulk, the scientist Bruce Banner’s monstrous alter-ego; Spider-Man, a teen web-slinger ... It’s all very dramatic – on page and screen. But what if you could really tap into and unleash some inner mechanisms inside your body that could transform you from “normal” human to superhuman? It’s not so outlandish: Thanks to science and biomedical engineering, humans have the ever-advancing capacity to alter our own biology. Are we prepared for what it means to be the first species with the ability to change its own biology? And if we could do that, should we – ethically and morally?“ – E. Paul Zehr, author of Chasing Captain America: How Advances in Science, Engineering, and Biotechnology Will Produce a Superhuman.

The secret to a perfect hard-boiled egg



Sometimes they’re overcooked, sometimes they’re undercooked. Here are some tips for getting them just right: Brown eggs are better for boiling; take them out of the fridge two hours before you cook them; add them to the pot once the water is boiling; turn down the heat one minute after the water returns to a boil; simmer large eggs for 11 minutes.

Fort McMurray fire evacuation ordered



May 3, 2016: The fire was spotted on May 1, 2016. By May 3, all of Fort McMurray, Alta., and many surrounding communities were under mandatory evacuation orders. Some people had only 30 minutes warning. The Fort McMurray fire forced 80,000 people out of the northern city that day – it was the largest fire evacuation in Alberta’s history. Ash fell from the sky. A gas station exploded. Those who headed north were trapped for days. Highway 881 was canned as a southern escape route. Vehicles ran out of gas and were abandoned on Highway 63, a two-lane artery which quickly became the only route out of the city. Even evacuation centres were evacuated. Cassie White, who evacuated with her boyfriend, was 19 years old then. “It almost looks like a zombie apocalypse,” she said at the time. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it out.” The first wave of residents was eventually permitted to return on June 1. Still, the physical risks were sweeping and included toxic air, contaminated water and dangerous debris. The risk of mental-health problems was severe and potentially long-lasting. The economic damage was measured in billions and compounded by struggles in the energy industry. Not everyone returned. Not every neighbourhood can be rebuilt, even now. – Carrie Tait

