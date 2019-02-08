Morning Update: The latest on the SNC-Lavalin case; how gender bias is hurting female scientists

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Justin Trudeau says he didn’t direct Jody Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin case

But the Prime Minister repeatedly refused to say whether his office tried to influence her to abandon the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction firm while she was justice minister and attorney-general. While Trudeau twice said he didn’t “direct” Wilson-Raybould, The Globe’s original story only cited sources who said that she was pressed to do so and declined (for subscribers).

Opposition parties are calling on Trudeau’s government to provide “full disclosure” on what happened.” That’s a view echoed by Globe columnist Campbell Clark: “Trudeau owes Canadians a full airing of what happened. Was there pressure? Canadians need to know that prime ministers don’t just dip their noses into criminal prosecutions − not without an explanation.” (for subscribers)

SNC-Lavalin, meanwhile, is still facing legal limbo over allegations it paid millions of dollars in bribes to Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011 in order to secure government contracts. Chief executive Neil Bruce noted that while SNC is pushing for a settlement known as deferred prosecution, he said he was unaware of any political pressure. (for subscribers)

Mass killers Bruce McArthur and Alexandre Bissonnette will both be sentenced today

Prosecutors are seeking two consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole for 50 years for Bruce McArthur, the 67-year-old landscaper who murdered eight men with links to Toronto’s Gay Village.

In Quebec, the 29-year-old Bissonnette faces the possibility of an unprecedented 150 years behind bars without the chance of parole for the 2017 mosque massacre that left six dead.

Justice reporter Sean Fine writes that the two cases could mark a turning point in Canadian law – reinforcing the trend to a retributive, rest-of-life sentence, or pointing the country in a new direction. That’s because, since 2011, Canada’s judges have been able to stack 25-year parole eligibility periods for each first-degree murder charge. Some judges are now speaking up against the practice, and Bissonnette’s lawyer is launching a constitutional challenge based on the preservation of hope as a requirement of Canadian law.

Gender bias is putting Canada’s female health scientists at a major disadvantage

A new study shows grant reviewers for federal research funds are less likely to select female applicants when they’re allowed to consider who is doing the science, as opposed to just the scientific merit of the project. The overall success rate for foundation grants, which can be worth more than $2.5-million, is less than 14 per cent. Women were found to have a success rate 4 percentage points lower than men.

Losing out on those grants can have a cascading effect, with fewer opportunities to make discoveries, attract talented students, win awards and advance to leadership positions.

The Saudi Crown Prince told a top aide in 2017 he would use ‘a bullet’ on Jamal Khashoggi

Mohammed bin Salman said he would take action if the dissident journalist didn’t return to the kingdom and end his criticism of the Saudi government, the New York Times reported. The new detail has emerged as the NSA and other U.S. spy agencies sift through years of intercepted voice and text communications involving the Crown Prince.

Khashoggi was killed inside Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate in October; the Crown Prince has denied any personal involvement and the kingdom has launched criminal proceedings against 11 officials involved in the murder.

B.C.’s suspended Clerk of the House and Sergeant-at-Arms have responded to allegations of misspending

Craig James and Gary Lenz issued statements once again denying any wrongdoing, saying they have responded as fully as they could to a report issued by Speaker Darryl Plecas last month. That report sent shockwaves across the province when it outlined hundreds of thousands of dollars in alleged flagrant spending on lavish holidays, a wood splitter and other purchases.

“I have responded to each and every allegation contained in this report,” Lenz said, reiterating that he has “committed no wrongdoing.” The pair say they hope their responses will be made public.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

B.C.’s provincial health officer is pushing for “de-facto decriminalization” for possession of small amounts of illicit drugs. Such a move would mean possession wouldn’t come with a criminal penalty; however, official decriminalization falls under federal jurisdiction. The comments came on the same day it was revealed that at least 1,489 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. last year. (for subscribers)

CP Rail has changed its operating rules to require the use of hand brakes for emergency stops on mountain routes. The move comes days after three of CP’s crew members died when their train began rolling down one of the continent’s steepest tracks, before derailing into a river. They had applied air brakes, per company policy, but not hand brakes.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets mixed

Global shares fell for a third straight day on Friday and were set to post their first weekly loss in seven, as investors worried about a broadening global economic slowdown and the lack of any sign of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade row. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per and the Paris CAC 40 0.3 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX flat. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at 75.09 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Banning asbestos is a victory for all Canadians. But the fight is not over

“Now that the federal government has put an end to new uses for asbestos, all levels of government must focus on protecting workers and the public from existing asbestos that is still in many homes and workplaces. Provincial governments must ensure the nation’s schools, hospitals and government buildings are checked for its presence. We need building registries that are comprehensive and publicly searchable, and parents, educators and staff alike should be informed when they risk being exposed to asbestos.” – Hassan Yussuff, president of the Canadian Labour Congress

Does anyone in Ottawa have a plan to lower your cellphone bill?

“The analytics firm tefficient reports that Canadian wireless providers make more revenue per gigabyte than providers in any of the other 38 countries they looked at. … And yet, our remarkably high phone and data bills are barely on the political radar. It would be as if Canada had the world’s most expensive gasoline and hardly anyone was talking about it.” – Globe editorial

Liam Neeson’s interview can be a teachable moment around anti-black racism

“Neeson unintentionally did something of a public service: blowing up the poisonous and persistent idea that we live in a postracial society. It is a useful case through which to examine how black people are imagined and what we should do when people make offensive remarks as a result. Mr. Neeson reminded us how black people, particularly black men, are often imagined in the popular white psyche and become real-life targets for violence.” – Neil Price, associate dean in the School of Social and Community Services at Humber College in Toronto

LIVING BETTER

Film editor Barry Hertz details two films to watch and one to skip this weekend

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is an irresistible, irrepressible and only infrequently irritating sequel to what may be one of the greatest animated films of the new millennium. (3 stars)

Basketball flick High Flying Bird, shot on an iPhone, might be the project that earns director Steven Soderbergh his metaphorical gold watch, and disrupt the whole industry. (3.5 stars; for subscribers)

And if you’re not already sick of Liam Neeson this week, his latest film Cold Pursuit will seal the deal. (2 stars; for subscribers)

MOMENT IN TIME

Jack Nicholson’s very public road rage

Open this photo in gallery (Chris Martinez/Associated Press) CHRIS MARTINEZ

On Feb. 8, 1994, at an intersection in North Hollywood, an incident occurred. After a perceived traffic transgression, one the world’s most recognizable actors stepped out of his car at a red light. Enraged, and with a golf club retrieved from his trunk, Jack Nicholson would be playing through. “You cut me off,” he told the offending stranger, who, sensing danger, locked the doors of his 1969 Mercedes. Starting with the roof before moving to the windshield, Nicholson bashed away. Inside the car, Robert Blank of Los Angeles was terrorized, no doubt struggling to reconcile the Easy Rider actor’s trademark cool with the show of road rage he was receiving. After the attack, Nicholson and a man who got out of the car with him returned to their own vehicle and left the scene. Although he was written up for misdemeanour vandalism and assault, the criminal charges were dropped after the Oscar-winner reached an out-of-court settlement. He’s seen here, a few months later, attending the Los Angeles Police Department celebrity golf tournament. No doubt on his best behaviour. – Brad Wheeler

