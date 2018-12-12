Morning Update: The legal fight to change how death is defined across Canada; Meng granted bail as China detains Canadian diplomat

Good morning,

A family’s legal fight to keep their daughter on life support could change how death is defined across Canada

For more than a year, 27-year-old Taquisha Deseree McKitty has been on life support in a Brampton, Ont., hospital. At least five examining physicians have declared McKitty brain dead, a consequence of severe swelling after she was found unconscious with a cocktail of drugs in her system. But McKitty’s father refused to concede to the hospital’s timeline to take her off life support: His Christian faith led him to believe that she was still alive so long as her heart was beating, even with medical assistance.

There’s no statutory definition of death in most provinces and territories. But the McKitty case, which will be heard at the Ontario Court of Appeal this week, could eventually pave the way for a Supreme Court ruling. Physicians say if the family succeeds, death could increasingly be seen as a subjective determination and in turn erode public trust in doctors.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has been granted bail by a B.C. judge as she awaits an extradition hearing

Meng has been released on $10-million bail and must wear a GPS ankle-bracelet aimed at keeping her in or near Vancouver and away from its airport. She will be under 24/7 surveillance by a security company, with a mandated 11 p.m. curfew. The U.S. has until the start of February to file for extraditions on charges of fraud, which she allegedly committed by lying to several banks about her company’s activities in Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, said he would intervene in the case if it would serve national security interests or help the U.S. close a trade deal with China.

The bail decision came just after a former Canadian diplomat working for a non-profit was detained by Beijing in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng (for subscribers). Michael Kovrig, who worked in Canadian embassies including Beijing, has been with the International Crisis Group since early 2017. Canada’s Global Affairs Department said it is aware of the detention and has raised the case “directly with Chinese authorities.” Kovrig is on leave without pay from Global Affairs, which means he technically remains a federal employee, but he does not have diplomatic immunity.

Campbell Clark argues that Beijing’s reaction to Meng’s arrest will change Canada’s China policy: “Advocates of closer ties have argued that China’s authoritarian nature can be dealt with through negotiated guarantees or because Chinese state firms will be subject to Canadian laws in Canada or because China has a self-interest in not flouting international deals that it itself wants. The Chinese, however, have just sent us a signal that Canadians should not believe any of that. It’s power. If there’s a dispute, they lock people up.” (for subscribers)

The interim OPP head is calling for a review of Ford family friend Ron Taverner’s appointment as police commissioner

The acting head of Canada’s second-largest police force said there are “growing concerns” about how Taverner received his appointment. “If the hiring process remains enveloped in questions of political interference, the result will be irreparable damage to police independence,” Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair wrote in a letter to Ontario’s Ombudsman. Blair wants Taverner’s appointment to be delayed until a review is complete.

Premier Doug Ford has defended his government’s decision, saying he had nothing to do with the hiring process that saw his long-time family friend given the post. Taverner, a mid-level Toronto police commander, didn’t meet the initial job requirements; the qualifications for the position were changed two days after first being listed.

May vows to fight with ‘everything I have got’ as party rebels trigger confidence vote over Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a vote of non-confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party, a move that could see her immediately removed from office. Conservative Members of Parliament will vote on whether to keep her as leader Wednesday evening, and if she doesn’t win a majority she will have to step down as prime minister. “I will contest that vote with everything I have got,” she said. “A change of leadership in the Conservative Party now will put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it.”

A former B.C. children’s representative says she repeatedly warned the province about a lack of case visits

This week’s report on an Indigenous boy with autism who went years without ever meeting a government social worker came as no surprise to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who raised similar concerns about case visits in three reports dating back to 2011. The current Children’s Representative said this week that a boy referred to as Charlie was never seen by social workers despite eight separate reports of child protection concerns including malnutrition. He was taken into foster care after being found alone in a room naked, starved and screaming. “Many of my reports have a common theme which is, when you check on a child, you can’t just meet the person at the door. You must see the child,” Turpel-Lafond said.

Time Magazine named a group of journalists as its Person of the Year

Published under the headline “The Guardians and the War on the Truth,” Time honoured the following people (seen clockwise): dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October; Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who the government of Myanmar convicted in September in a case that’s seen as a test of democratic freedoms in the country; the staff at the Maryland newspaper the Capital Gazette, where a gunman shot and killed five people in June; and Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, a frequent critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, who was charged with tax evasion.

Stocks rally

Stock markets rallied on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump sounded upbeat about a trade deal with China, while sterling rose off 20-month lows as Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to fight a challenge to her leadership. Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 2.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.1 and 1.7 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, is still sitting below 75 US cents. Oil prices were also higher.

Time to impeach Donald Trump? Not yet

“Last week’s bombshell, in which federal prosecutors said Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to make illegal payments to buy the silence of two women who claimed they’d had extramarital affairs with him, is the most serious revelation yet. … The Democrats, who will control the House of Representatives come January, are faced with the question of whether to start impeachment hearings against the President based on the two payments. They would be wise to hold their fire. Impeachment is a fraught political process, involving both houses of Congress. Given that one of them is Republican-controlled, impeachment cannot succeed without incontrovertible evidence of the most grave accusations. Absent that, it will be seen by most Trump voters as an effort to overturn the 2016 election, and it is not clear that the current crop of alleged offences are enough to justify so drastic a move.” – Globe editorial

Alberta’s fury is aimed at Quebec (again)

“The howls of outrage were as certain, and predictable, as winter snow on the prairies. It happens each time the federal government reveals how much funding have-not provinces such as Quebec will receive under the national equalization program – Alberta goes ballistic. And with oil-price angst running at new highs and a provincial election around the corner, the fury emanating from Wild Rose country has been a sight to behold. Perhaps no one has embodied the righteous indignation that is almost defining Alberta at the moment more than Jason Kenney, Leader of the United Conservative Party and the best bet to become premier after next spring’s election. Yes, the fun may only be beginning.” – Gary Mason

The Jays are burning their team to the ground, starting with Tulo

“Disassembly can be hard work. So rather than bother with an orderly teardown, the Toronto Blue Jays have decided to burn their roster to the ground. On Tuesday, the team released shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. He is now a free agent. He’ll still collect the US$38-million owed to him over the next two years by Toronto. It isn’t the most expensive kiss-off in sports history, but it’s up there. … Since Tulowitzki was too wooden to be anyone’s favourite, it doesn’t even make them look heartless. This was pure pragmatism. In that spirit, why stop now? Russell Martin should be the next guy out the door.” – Cathal Kelly (for subscribers)

First Person essays on raising kids, and what comes after

“I’m going away for four months because I’ve been raising four sons on my own for the past 16 years and my youngest is moving out, and I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with the rest of my life. A month for each loss,” writes Jennifer McGuire.

“One morning when he was feeling particularly ill, he looked at my permanently furrowed brow and said, ‘Mom, you worry about me too much,’” writes Sarah Tufano. “In that moment, I knew I didn’t want to be angry anymore. I didn’t want to live in fear of losing my son, but to live full of joy and love for the person he is.”

“I am the mother of the allergy child, the one hidden in the shadow, and I just wanted to say: ‘Thank you!’” writes Robin Forsyth. “Thank you to every parent making accommodations in their kids' lunches to keep my child (and all the other allergy kids) safe.”

World’s first motel opens

Like so many great inventors before him, architect Arthur Heineman saw a need and figured out a way to fulfill it. On this date in 1925, he opened the doors to the Motel Inn in San Luis Obispo, Calif., offering a new kind of accommodation for the increasing number of long-distance drivers on the road – and making history in the process. He designed the first “motor hotel” – one story says Heineman shortened the phrase so it would fit on a sign – so that guests could park right outside their rooms, a novel concept at the time. And that’s pretty much where the similarities with modern incarnations end. The Spanish mission-style Motel Inn was a luxury property, featuring rooms for chauffeurs, a bell tower, a tree-fringed courtyard and real silverware and linen napkins in the restaurant. For $1.25 a night (about $17.50 in today’s dollars), up to 160 guests could stay in rooms that boasted the best amenities at the time: a shower, carpeted floors and central heating. The Depression halted Heineman’s dream of opening more U.S. locations, and gradually the word “motel” became associated with bottom-of-the-barrel properties. What would Arthur Heineman have thought of heart-shaped jacuzzis? – Domini Clark

