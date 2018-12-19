Morning Update: The plan tearing a Nova Scotia town apart; Ford backs Taverner as OPP head

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

A proposed pulp-mill discharge pipe is tearing a Nova Scotia town apart

A pulp and paper mill in Pictou says it needs to build a waste-discharge pipeline to stay in business – a plan that’s splitting families, neighbours and lifelong friendships (for subscribers). The main source of opposition is a group of local fishermen worried that sending the treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait could be detrimental to a prized fishing ground in a region where thousands work in the seafood industry. The mill also employs more than 200 people, and as many as 1,000 forestry workers rely on its operation. As tensions rise, cars have been scratched, threats have been made and police are on high alert. “People are nervous for their livelihood on both sides.” said Sean Fraser, the Liberal MP for the area.

Doug Ford says his family friend Ron Taverner will be the ‘best commissioner the OPP has ever seen’

The Ontario Premier’s comments come as a review into the appointment gets under way after allegations of political interference were levelled at the Progressive Conservative government. Ford also took aim at Brad Blair, alleging without evidence that the Deputy Commissioner violated the Police Services Act when he publicly complained about Taverner’s appointment in a letter to the Ombudsman. Taverner is now back in his role at the Toronto Police Service as he awaits the results of the Integrity Commissioner’s review of whether Ford had a conflict in the hiring process.

Huawei’s chairman is calling for proof that his company is a pawn of Beijing

Ken Hu said Huawei is a victim of “ideology and geopolitics” and challenged the U.S. and its allies to provide evidence the Chinese tech firm poses security risks (for subscribers). It’s the first time a such a senior figure at the company has directly addressed concerns China could use the firm to spy on or disable communications networks, a sign Huawei is worried the U.S. campaign is having an impact. Canada is currently conducting a review of Huawei to decide whether it will follow the U.S., Australia and New Zealand in barring the installation of the firm’s 5G equipment.

The RCMP is taking longer to analyze firearms – and its adding delays to an already overburdened justice system

The turnaround time for routine firearms analyses at the RCMP’s forensics labs has reached 206 days, up from a 56-day average in 2013-14. So why does this matter? A 2016 Supreme Court limit that placed time limits on criminal trials means cases risk getting thrown out if they’re not completed in a speedy manner. “The one thing slowing us down is the lab,” said Crown attorney Rick Woodburn. “Forensic testing will take time, that’s understandable. But the numbers we’re seeing are terribly lengthy. It’s dramatically affecting our justice system.” Woodburn says more staff are needed and that the RCMP should consider reopening labs it shuttered during a round of cost-cutting.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The federal government is providing $1.65-billion in loans and aid to help the oil patch

The assistance is meant to help companies until more capacity to export crude is added over the next few years. The majority, $1-billion, will come in loans. The measures don’t include funds to help Alberta buy rail cars to move crude despite Premier Rachel Notley’s call for assistance on that front. (for subscribers)

Michael Flynn’s sentencing was abruptly postponed

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser requested the delay after a federal judge declared his “disgust” and “disdain” for Flynn’s crime of lying to the FBI. The postponement raises the prospect of further co-operation by Flynn to avoid or reduce time in prison.

Serial killer Dellen Millard was handed his third life sentence for first-degree murder

The 33-year-old Toronto man won’t be eligible for parole until he is 102. He has been convicted of killing his father, a girlfriend and a total stranger all in a period of less than a year.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets rise

Global equity and crude oil markets attempted a tentative recovery on Wednesday after three days of sharp losses that saw investors seek out the safety of bonds amid mounting pessimism over world growth. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 0.7 by about 6:20 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. Markets have been expecting the Fed to raise interest rates again this afternoon in the face of criticism from President Donald Trump. The Canadian dollar was close to 74 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

To truly tackle the opioid crisis, governments need to work together

“Seventeen people a day are hospitalized with opioid-related poisonings. Supervised consumption site front-line workers – who endure stress and trauma in these volunteer roles – deserve the same benefits and support that other emergency medical personnel receive. Overdose hospitalization rates were 2.5 times higher in towns with 50,000 to 100,000 people than they were in larger cities. If governments want real, lasting solutions that address the sheer scale and growing scope of the crisis, they need to come together to make that happen through concrete government funding.” – Abdullah Shihipar (Masters of Public Health candidate) and Brandon D.L. Marshall (associate professor of epidemiology) at Brown University

What we can learn from St. Mike’s to keep our kids safe

“The St. Michael’s case has opened a window into the dangers of abuse that face children and youth across Canada in a variety of settings. With younger children, the safety imperatives can seem more obvious. We regulate things such as car seats and playground equipment. We teach children in our lives to look both ways when crossing the street. We child-proof our homes. When children become adolescents, they have new experiences that can sometimes present new risks. … Let’s start by losing our complacency and pledging to never permit, mask or make excuses for any type of abuse. Let’s call hazing and initiation what it truly is: a deliberate, often illegal use of power to abuse and degrade another human being.” – Peter MacKay (board chair) and Karyn Kennedy (CEO) of the Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Center

The year when recklessness ruled

“The worst is over. Probably. The Trudeau government survived the Donald Trump administration in 2018. Barely. But there is likely more madness and mayhem to come, and the frustration for Canadians in dealing with the United States remains. No matter the extent of the provocation, anti-Americanism isn’t an option. The economic ties are too strong. The year 2018 will go down as the most fractious and belligerent in bilateral relations since Confederation. Yes, there was the upheaval with Kennedy and Diefenbaker in the early 1960s, but that was over defence issues. Their antagonisms didn’t threaten to collapse the very architecture of the relationship – that being the trading regime.” – Lawrence Martin (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

Opioids are no more effective for treating chronic pain than over-the-counter options, a study has found

The findings raise questions about how often the drugs are prescribed, given the risks they pose. The research also showed that the modest benefits provided by opioids seemed to wane over time, despite the fact that many patients stayed on the drugs for long periods.

MOMENT IN TIME

Robert Ripley’s first cartoon appears

Open this photo in gallery (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) Bettmann/Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Dec. 19, 1918: Long before anyone saw Mother Teresa’s face in a cinnamon bun, American Robert Ripley discovered a craving among the public for the weird and wonderful. Working at The New York Globe in the early 1920s as a sports cartoonist, Ripley’s first cartoon was a single-panel piece entitled Champs and Chumps that featured remarkable feats of athleticism. Later that year, the panel morphed into a wider look at oddities from the human and natural worlds, with Ripley asking the public to believe it – or not. Travelling to more than 200 countries, he collected offbeat facts and artifacts, which he displayed in his “Odditoriums.” (He seemed to have a particular penchant for farmyard mutations and items collected during his tours of the Far East.) Much of the material for the cartoon was sourced by the unheralded Norbert Pearlroth, his researcher for more than 50 years, who was fluent in 14 languages and spent most days at the New York Public Library scouring foreign publications. In 1929, Believe it or Not! was syndicated worldwide, making Ripley a household name and a millionaire. Today, Ripley Entertainment Inc. is owned by Vancouver’s Jim Pattison Group and boasts more than 100 attractions worldwide. – Ian Morfitt

