Morning Update: The RCMP’s security probe; McLachlin’s memoirs; Tory’s call for gun data

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The RCMP warned two allies in 2018 of a possible security breach

The Mounties informed the FBI and the Australian Federal Police of a possible internal leak once it was discovered in March, 2018, The Globe and Mail has learned. The Five Eyes intelligence partners were kept apprised of the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of RCMP intelligence boss Cameron Ortis this month.

View on Ortis from colleagues: Former RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson said Ortis was a “very impressive analyst” with a “tremendous work ethic” that contributed to his promotion to director-general of the force’s intelligence unit a few years ago. Ortis was said to sometimes come across as arrogant in meetings with police officers, but Paulson attributed this to a friction over his rise as a civilian employee.

The Liberals turn to tax breaks as they look to get their campaign back on track

Justin Trudeau says if his party is re-elected it wouldn’t tax the first $15,000 of income for most Canadians, a measure that would cost the treasury $5.6-billion once fully implemented in four years. Trudeau also pledged to lower cellphone bills by 25 per cent.

Campbell Clark writes: “We now know the Liberal campaign manual obviously has a crisis protocol: when in danger, break glass and press the cash button for the middle class.”

Andrew Scheer, whose Conservatives promised their own middle-class tax breaks last week, is pledging to address the “current backlog” of veterans’ benefit applications and create a more fair pension system for disabled vets.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Signh, meanwhile, is vowing to add $2.5-billion to Ottawa’s disaster mitigation fund to help communities limit the impacts of severe flooding and fires as a result of climate change.

Beverley McLachlin’s memoirs reveal how her husband’s plea for an assisted death shaped her views

In the summer of 1988, McLachlin wouldn’t fulfill the request of her husband – who was dying of cancer – to end his life with a massive dose of morphine. Five years later, McLachlin wrote the dissenting opinion when the Supreme Court rejected a woman’s plea for an assisted death.

“The frail figure of Sue Rodriguez in her wheelchair … seared my mind. I knew that kind of suffering; I had lived it,” McLachlin writes in her memoirs out Tuesday, the first autobiography by a justice from the top court.

Twenty-two years after the Rodriguez case, McLachlin was the only judge still on the court when it legalized assisted dying.

The big winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards

HBO’s shows took home a total of 34 awards, with Game of Thrones picking up 12 for its final season – including best drama and best supporting actor for Peter Dinklage.

Amazon’s British comedy Fleabag received the award for best comedy, while show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned top acting honours.

Pose star Billy Porter became the first openly gay man to win a best drama series acting Emmy.

Canadian Sandra Oh came up short, losing the best drama actress award to her Killing Eve co-star Jodie Comer.

Tory calls for national data on guns: The Toronto mayor says it’s a “big problem” Canadians, including elected leaders, have little information on where handguns come from and how they fall into the hands of criminals. His comments come after a Globe investigation examined the impacts of statistical gaps amid a surge in gun violence.

Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader: The U.S. President suggested he discussed Joe Biden and Biden’s son during a conversation with Ukraine’s President. The revelation has prompted Democrats to again raise the possibility of impeachment, should investigations reveal that Trump attempted to use his presidential powers to damage a political rival.

Arab parties back Netanyahu’s rival: For the first time in nearly three decades, a bloc of Arab parties has endorsed a candidate for prime minister, reluctantly supporting former military chief Benny Gantz. It will be up to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to decide which candidate should be given the chance to form a coalition government.

Stocks fall as economic reports disappoint, oil gains: Global shares dipped on Monday as weaker than expected economic surveys added to investor worries over the unresolved U.S.-China trade dispute’s effects on the world economy, while oil gained more than 1 per cent as Middle East tensions remained elevated. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.78 per cent just after 5 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX lost 1.63 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.19 per cent. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.98 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.81 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.21.

We have come a long way toward reconciliation. But we are not there yet

Jody Wilson-Raybould: “This work of reconciliation and nation rebuilding, for myself and for many other Indigenous leaders and people, has also meant telling the history of being resilient and standing firm in the face of colonization and oppression. While we know the true history of Canada is increasingly being understood, it continues to require retelling, re-examination and reinterpretation.” Jody Wilson-Raybould is an independent MP and author.

We should judge all prime ministers by their present behaviour, not their past mistakes

John English: “In the time of Twitter, when nuance is rare and forgetting is forgotten, a politician’s past behaviour has become the tinder for political conflagrations whose fire and smoke obscure the differences among leaders and parties. Is Pierre Trudeau’s argument that we can be just only in our own time – or put simply that we should focus on the present not the past in our political debates – still possible or legitimate?” John English has written biographies of Pierre Trudeau, Lester Pearson, Robert Borden, and Arthur Meighen.

Open this photo in gallery (David Parkins/The Globe and Mail) David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

From art to theatre, what to go see in Toronto

If you want to know what a biennial might do for Toronto and for art, Kate Taylor says you will have to head to a decommissioned munitions factory in Mississauga. That’s where one of the event’s main group shows is based, through Dec. 1.

An exercise in healing, The Book of Life is a one-woman show that seeks to look past the horrors of the Rwandan genocide and celebrate the lives lost. The Canadian Stage production runs through Sept. 29.

The touring production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band’s Visit is playing at Ed Mirvish Theatre until Oct. 20. The tale follows an Egyptian orchestra’s experiences in an Israeli town.

Cher and Demi Moore screen abortion film, 1996

Open this photo in gallery (Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail) Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In September, we pay tribute to Hollywood North.

They came to the Toronto International Film Festival praising HBO for having the courage to air a controversial, graphic film about abortion. Demi Moore, then one of the most powerful actors in Hollywood, co-produced the made-for-cable trilogy, If These Walls Could Talk. She stars in the first segment, set in 1952, about a widowed nurse who has an illegal abortion in a back alley. (The TIFF audience could barely watch.) Cher made her directorial debut in the third segment, in which she also played a dedicated gynecologist who performs abortions at a clinic besieged by right-to-life protesters in 1996. Photographed by The Globe’s Tibor Kolley entering the highly anticipated screening of their film, the two women hoped that by speaking out they could help soften some U.S. lawmakers’ stance on abortion. But abortion rights continue to be eroded at an escalating rate in the United States. – Gayle MacDonald

