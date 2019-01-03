Morning Update: The start of a Democrat-controlled House; China lands probe on far side of moon

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives today

One of the first items on the agenda for U.S. Democrats will be to pass a bill to end the government shutdown now reaching its 12th day. But they face opposition from President Donald Trump, who continues to insist that he’ll only sign spending legislation if it contains US$5-billion for a wall on the Mexican border. Trump said he’s willing to keep the government shuttered “as long as it takes.”

Other key issues to watch this year include how Democrats exercise their new power to launch investigations into Trump’s business dealings as well as his associates’ connections to the Russian government. Democrats will also have the ability to pass or reject the USCMA trade agreement, which they may use as a bargaining chip.

Our editorial board writes that the new Democrat majority in the House is “built on wins in districts that went for Trump in 2016. They were captured by candidates whose campaigns were designed to appeal to local swing voters more than to the Democratic Party’s traditional base. A lot of Democrats want to focus on the latter group in 2020, but Trump’s success in Middle America, along with the realities of the electoral map, could deny them that option.”

Barrick Gold’s new CEO is defending job cuts at its Toronto head office

The pre-Christmas layoff notices were sent to about 95 people, bringing down the headcount in Toronto to about 65. CEO Mark Bristow defended the move as “a fact of rightsizing this organization.” (for subscribers) But it’s just one sign of Barrick’s diminished presence in Canada despite the fact the firm was founded by late founder Peter Munk, who moved to Canada after surviving the Holocaust. Barrick’s revamped board of directors only includes one Canadian out of nine members, now that Munk’s son Anthony Munk and others have departed.

China has landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon

This photo provided on Jan. 3, 2019, by China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency shows an image taken by China's Chang'e-4 probe during its landing process.

China’s Chang’e-4 became the first probe to touch down on the side of the moon that perpetually faces away from the Earth, the country’s state media announced. China landed another rover on the moon in 2013, joining the United States and the Soviet Union as the only nations to have carried out a “soft landing” there, the New York Times reported. This new milestone highlights the country’s ambitions to lead the space race.

Ultima Thule is two bodies stuck together

In an image provided by NASA, the first clear image of the object nicknamed Ultima Thule.

If you’re thinking that photo resembles a snowman, you’re not alone: Ultima Thule turns out to be two separate rounded bodies that have come together. Those initial details were gleaned from NASA’s New Horizons probe, which has snapped images of the distant solar system object. “This shape informs our models of planetary formation,” said deputy project scientist Cathy Olkin.

New Horizons left Earth nearly 13 years ago, and proceeded to give us our first closeup images of Pluto in 2015. It spent the next three and a half years making its way to Ultima Thule, 1.5 billion kilometres past Pluto’s orbit.

Mississauga, and the world, mourned the loss of Bollywood star Kader Khan

Thousands gathered at a mosque in the city west of Toronto when word spread that the funeral would be held there for the prolific actor who appeared in more than 300 films. He also wrote dialogue for more than 250 productions, in the process transforming Hindi cinema by using the language of everyday Indian life.

Khan had for years split his time between India and Canada, but had been residing in Mississauga since 2015 because of his failing health. He died in hospital at the age of 81 on Dec. 31.

China issued a new threat to use military force in Taiwan as it pursues unification

Xi Jinping promised economic gifts to Taiwan if it places itself under Beijing’s rule, pointing to Hong Kong as a model for Taipei. The Chinese leader also said his country wouldn’t rule out the use of military power to prevent any bid at Taiwanese independence. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen swiftly shot down Xi’s remarks, saying “the vast majority in Taiwan resolutely oppose ‘one country two systems.’ ”

Xi’s speech, according to Taiwan Strategy Research Association fellow Fabrizio Bozzato, was “a message to the Taiwanese voters: In 2020, vote wisely. Don’t nurture any dream of independence.”

Hong Kong-based journalist Frank Ching says 2019 is a year to watch in China: “Last month, President Xi Jinping pledged that China would work with others ‘to build a lasting peace, common security and common prosperity,’ but this will not be easy. China first will have to win the trust of other countries – and given its track record both at home and abroad, this will require patience and hard work.”

Finland eliminated Canada from the world junior hockey championship

Canada suffered a shocking 2-1 overtime loss to the Finns in quarter-final action, ending Canada’s hopes for a repeat gold medal at the tournament. Canada held a 1-0 lead until Finland scored a goal with just 47 seconds left in the third period, before going on to put another behind the net in OT. The last time Canada was ousted in the quarter-finals was also by Finland, which went on to win the gold in 2016.

Apple roils markets

Apple’s rare warning on revenue rocked financial markets on Thursday, reigniting concerns about slowing global economic and corporate growth and potential damage from Washington’s protracted trade row with Beijing. Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite slipped marginally. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 1.5 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were down, as were Apple shares, by more than 8 per cent, in premarket action. The Canadian dollar was below 73.5 US cents. Oil prices were down on swelling oversupply and the volatile markets.

Donald Trump’s love for authoritarians is disrupting U.S. foreign policy

“‘Congratulations to President @jairbolsonaro who just made a great inauguration speech,’ U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday, after the inauguration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. ‘The U.S.A. is with you!’ … Of all the ways Trump seeks to transform America, nothing matters more than his efforts to distance the United States from its traditional allies while embracing some of the world’s most unsavoury authoritarians, including Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who has stocked his cabinet with former military officers.” – John Ibbitson

‘Super Dave’ actor Bob Einstein represented true Canadian pop culture

“Super Dave fell from the CN Tower. For his safety harnesses and seat belts he used only ‘genuine, fire-resistant Saskatchewan sealskin bindings.’ So, Einstein’s death (on Wednesday, at age 76, of cancer) was compounded when the Canadian heritage I had attributed to him was wiped out with the news of his demise. Even though Einstein was American, there was something Canadian about him.” – Brad Wheeler

Cheers to Gerard Comeau and the economic unity he inspired, one beer at a time

“When the Supreme Court of Canada ruled against the resident of Tracadie, N.B., in his bid to fight the fines he incurred for bringing alcohol across the border from Quebec, he may have lost the battle. But he would go on to win the war – not just for himself, but for all beer-loving Canadians. But the legacy of Comeau’s five-year-long court battle provides more than just a newfound liberty to travel interprovincially with a couple of cases of beer in the trunk. It also reaffirms the primacy of interprovincial political structures, rather than our court system, to break down obstacles to free trade.” – Ryan Manucha, who has worked in the trade policy section at the Canadian embassy in Washington

Spare me the details of your Dry January

“December is a month for overdoing it. I eat too much, I spend too much, I drink too much. From office holiday parties to gatherings at friends’ houses, it can feel like a month of almost non-stop alcohol consumption. After the drunken peak of New Year’s Eve, I’m ready for a break. But I will not be participating in Dry January. If you are, please keep it to yourself. Dry January is yo-yo dieting for drinkers. Worse, it’s yo-yo dieting that many people will boast about on social media, engaging in a low form of virtue signalling that is of no help or interest to the rest of us.” – Dave McGinn

Drinking straws patented

Open this photo in gallery (American Druggist and Pharmaceutical Record) American Druggist and Pharmaceutical Record

Marvin Chester Stone’s invention was fuelled, the story goes, by the desire for a tastier cocktail. The basic drinking straw already existed, made of natural materials such as rye grass. However, these straws tended to dissolve in whatever liquid they were used to imbibe, tainting the flavour of the drink. A more durable straw was needed, Mr. Stone decided. The first straws he manufactured were made of paper, wrapped around a cylinder (for his prototype, a pencil) and then glued together and coated with paraffin wax. Although straws were improved in 1937 with the invention of a bendable version, durability and cost remained an issue, leading to the adoption of plastic around the 1960s. The dominance of plastic straws, hundreds of millions of which are now used every day, made Mr. Stone’s paper version virtually obsolete. The past few years, however, have seen a growing backlash against the disposable utensil. Plastic straws take hundreds of years to decompose, contributing to the pollution of oceans and endangering marine life. Some jurisdictions have responded with outright bans of plastic straws, making way for a paper-straw renaissance. – Christian Paas-Lang

