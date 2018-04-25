Morning Update: The Toronto van attack victims, the investigation and the suspect

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Toronto van attack: Investigators are now turning their attention to motive

Suspect Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, plus another 13 counts of attempted murder (a fourteenth charge is expected). Now, police are working to fill the gaps in his movements in the hours leading up to the attack, as well as making sense of the motives for carrying out the attack.

The suspect: Minassian, a 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., publicly embraced misogynist ideology. In a Facebook post, he had praised a mass murderer in the U.S. who was part of the “incel” movement – a women-hating collection of “involuntarily celibate” men frustrated by a lack of sexual success. Friends, classmates and a former teacher said Minassian had a form of autism as well as social anxiety and mental-health issues.



The victims: Here’s what we know so far about some of the 10 who died. Ontario’s Chief Coroner said the victims were “predominantly women.”

Anne Marie D’Amico, a 30-year-old Toronto woman, worked at an investment company whose headquarters were near the attack. In a statement, D’Amico’s family said “she embodied the definition of altruism,” adding that, “we hope that in this time, people fight with the same altruism rather than with anger and hatred.”

Chul Min “Eddie” Kang was in his early 30s and had worked as a chef at a Brazilian steakhouse. “He’s really a humble guy and was there for you with anything you need,” a friend said.

Elwood Delaney, an 80-year-old woman. Her grandson remembered her as “the best grandmother anyone could have asked for. Almost had as much love for the Blue Jays and the Leafs as she did for her family.”

Munir Najjar, a Jordanian national who was in Canada to visit family.

The memorial: Hundreds of people have visited a memorial site to write messages of hope and their condolences in English, Persian, Korean, Romanian and many other languages.

Ottawa is looking at the potential for First Nations investment in Trans Mountain

Several First Nations leaders who support the pipeline say they would be interested in taking an equity stake in the project to ensure it gets built (for subscribers). The bands would either have to supply the money themselves or make an investment backed by the federal government. Ottawa says it’s exploring all options, among them First Nations taking an equity stake, according to a source. Having First Nations communities take an ownership stake would help offset some of the political fallout Ottawa would face from First Nations who oppose the project.

The Trans Mountain fight has reached the University of Alberta’s tribute to David Suzuki

The university is facing backlash over its decision to award the environmental activist an honorary degree during a June 7 convocation ceremony. University alumni, many of whom work as engineers, lawyers and accountants in Calgary, are threatening to pull donations to the school if the tribute goes ahead as planned. The deans of both the engineering and business schools are apologizing to alumni for the university’s actions. But U of A’s president is defending the decision, saying the school’s reputation for academic integrity and independence is at stake.

Playoffs: A trio of Toronto teams compete tonight

In soccer action, Toronto FC are set to play Chivas in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final tonight (9:30 p.m. ET). After losing 2-1 at home in the first match, TFC will need a strong showing to win the title – even a 1-0 win would hand the crown to the Mexican squad.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are in Boston for the deciding Game 7 of their first round series against the Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET). The Leafs have won two straight; a win would add them to the select list of NHL teams that have come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs.

The Raptors are looking to right the ship after allowing the Washington Wizards to tie up the series with two straight home wins. Game 5 goes down in Toronto tonight (7 p.m. ET).

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks slide

Global shares were on their longest losing streak of the year on Wednesday, as a rise in U.S. bond yields above 3 per cent and warnings from top global firms about rising costs fed fears a boom in earnings may have peaked. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.6 and 1.6 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down. The U.S. dollar is at about a four-month high, which is why the loonie is well below 78 US cents, trading in a range so far of 77.7 to just shy of the 78 US-cent mark. Oil edged higher, nearing three-year highs reached the previous day.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The Trans Mountain pipeline is an opportunity to renew First Nation jurisdiction

“...Our First Nation, along with others, is proposing First Nations impacted by resource projects in their territory should collect some of the tax revenue generated from those projects. … We are proposing a way to make Canada work better together. It is not a plea for special rights. The social framework for other Canadians is paid in large part by revenues from resource development. Why shouldn’t we benefit from resource tax jurisdiction in our territories like other Canadians? We are asking for what is right. This pipeline shouldn’t be a crisis of national unity. It should be a chance to renew Canada by securing a place for our governments in this federation. It should be a chance to realize a new national dream that implements our jurisdictions and helps us begin to heal from our colonial past. It should be a chance, in the words of my ancestors ‘to help each other be great and good.’” – Michael LeBourdais, chief of Whispering Pines Indian Band

Why dinosaurs could still help us

“As technology has brought people closer together through the pull of social media, we seem to be losing a sense of wonder about the planet we call home. More people live in cities than ever before, and people (particularly children) are spending less time immersed in nature. It can be easy to forget that our planet is vast, and old, and fragile, and we are only one small part of a rich legacy of more than four billion years of evolution. Dinosaurs could still help us. Yes, they provide lessons from prehistory as we try to forge a society resilient to climate and environmental changes, but it’s more than that. Even in our tech-mad world, dinosaurs retain their awesomeness. They are gateway drugs that get kids interested in science and nature, and make them want to go outside, go to museums (or, sometimes, start their own museums in their bedrooms) and learn about the deep history of our planet.” – Steve Brusatte, paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiry cannot be allowed to fail

“Should the national inquiry be forced to wrap up without the adequate time and resources to do the job correctly, families and survivors who participated stand not only to be disappointed, but potentially revictimized in the process. But there’s even more at stake. Time is needed to do the work required to make robust and meaningful recommendations for systemic changes and improvement. If we don’t develop the solutions needed to address this ongoing tragedy in our communities, it is the next generation of daughters, granddaughters and nieces who will continue to pay an unconscionable price.” – Marion Buller, chief commissioner of the inquiry



LIVING BETTER

When to use a non-stick pan

Non-stick pans can be great for some things, but terrible for others. They’re best used when cooking eggs, pancakes, crepes, fish, grilled cheese or quesadillas. But don’t bother with them if you’re making sauces, because the coating doesn’t conduct heat efficiently and won’t allow the sticky caramelized bits to stick.

MOMENT IN TIME

DNA discovery first published



April 25, 1953: In the early 1950s, DNA researchers used the word “gene,” but didn’t know what one actually looked like, or how they really worked. Enter scientists James Watson and Francis Crick. They realized that understanding the three-dimensional configuration of a gene was central to molecular biology; any advancements in the field would require the fundamental understanding of genes and they focused their attention on figuring out how DNA worked. After spending more than 18 months immersing themselves in genetics, biochemistry, chemistry, physical chemistry and x-ray crystallography, their co-worker Jerry Donohue pointed out an error in most chemistry textbooks that was affecting their calculations. That changed everything and it wasn’t long before Watson made a breakthrough: Hydrogen bonds within the two helical sugar-phosphate make up the backbones of DNA. Watson and Crick published their findings in a one-page paper in the British scientific weekly Nature on this day 65 years ago, with a picture of the double helix drawn by Crick’s wife, Odile. Future research reflected their discovery and was helpful in understanding genetic chemical processes within cells and protein. Crick, Watson and fellow scientist Maurice Wilkins shared the 1962 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. – Shelby Blackley

