Morning Update: The U.S. midterm elections are today

The U.S. midterm elections are today

Will there be a blue wave or a red tide? Polls show Democrats are poised to retake the House of Representatives, but doing that will require a gain of at least 23 additional seats. Republicans, meanwhile, are expected to hold on to – or even strengthen – their majority in the Senate. That’s because 26 of the 33 Senate seats up for election are currently held by Democrats, with 10 races in states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

One Senate race to watch will be in Texas, where GOP incumbent Ted Cruz is facing off against Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic congressman who has earned large fundraising support. O’Rourke faces an uphill battle and has become quieter on the immigration issue since Trump began sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Correspondent Tamsin McMahon went to El Paso to examine how a traditionally Democrat-voting city is grappling with its cultural and economic bonds with Mexico while still relating to Trump’s agenda.

Amazon appears poised to select two cities for its second headquarters

Crystal City, in the D.C. area, and Queens, N.Y., are said to be nearing deals to form a dual-city home for the tech giant’s HQ2 (for subscribers). That leaves Toronto out in the cold as city leaders acknowledge Amazon hasn’t been in communication over the past few months. Toronto was the sole remaining Canadian contender after 238 bidders were shortlisted to 20 finalists earlier this year. The new headquarters are expected to generate 50,000 jobs; it’s not clear how those numbers would be split in a dual-city scenario.

The Saudis sent a team to Turkey to remove evidence as the Khashoggi investigation began

That’s according to a Turkish official, who said the kingdom sent a chemist and a toxicologist to its Istanbul consulate under the guise of helping with the investigation into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing. In reality, the two men travelled to Turkey with the sole purpose of covering up evidence before Turkish police were allowed to search the premises. This is the latest in a series of Khashoggi leaks from Turkey as it tries to increase pressure on Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has detained 18 people but has yet to say who ordered the killing. Turkish and Western officials have suspected Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the plan.

Ottawa will save money with its new veterans’ Pensions for Life

The federal government will save nearly $500-million over five years by moving from lump-sum payments to monthly pension payments for life for disabled veterans. But Ottawa isn’t committing to using those savings so all former military personnel are compensated equally. Ottawa has said it is putting an additional $3.6-billion toward veterans’ pensions, but that money won’t be spent any time soon. Ottawa says the lifetime pensions will pay newer veterans the same or more than what older veterans receive in their regular payments. But advocates say a significant disparity will still exist for those who applied for benefits in 2006 or later.

Lowe’s is closing 27 Canadian stores, mostly under the Rona banner

The underperforming stores will close by the end of January (for subscribers). A slowdown in the housing market – with many young consumers unable to afford detached homes – is hurting the home-improvement sector, experts say. Nine of the closings will be in Rona’s home base of Quebec. U.S. retail domination is a sensitive issue in the province, where the 2016 Lowe’s takeover drew condemnation from opposition parties.

Markets mixed

European shares ticked lower and the dollar and bond markets barely budged on Tuesday, as traders braced for midterm elections in the United States and some potentially lively sessions ahead. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent by about 6: 15 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down. The Canadian dollar was just above 76 US cents.

André Picard: Bureaucracy should not stand in the way of a dignified death

The days when people had to make their final hours a gruesome public spectacle to advocate for the rights of others to die with dignity were supposed to be over.

Yet 2½ years after medical assistance in dying (MAiD) became legal in Canada, the seemingly endless legal and bureaucratic battles continue.

On Nov. 1, Audrey Parker took her final breath, surrounded by family and friends in her Halifax condo.

Living with stage-4 breast cancer since 2016 and her condition untreatable, Parker met all the criteria for an assisted death but was hoping to celebrate one last Christmas. However, cancer had spread to her brain, and she feared that might impair her ability to give consent in her final hours.

You see, under Canada’s MAiD rules, to be eligible a patient must have a “grievous and irremediable medical condition,” their death must be “reasonably foreseeable,” they must be capable of informed consent, they must have the approval of two independent physicians (or nurse-practitioners), make the request in writing in the presence of two witnesses, have an unofficial cooling-off period to be sure their decision is final and then give “late-stage consent” just prior to the injection of the drug cocktail that will hasten death.

Having checks and balances is good, but at a certain point, we have to respect a person’s choice without making them jump through another fiery hoop.

Of course, anyone who requests MAiD should have the right to opt-out at any point, and about 5 per cent do.

But progression of the illness itself should not strip people of their express wishes. When you have terminal cancer and make a reasoned decision to have hastened death, the cancer eating away at your brain should not be able to negate that decision.

That strips people like Parker of agency and exacerbates their suffering. She was right to worry.

How to sleep better on a plane

Step 1: Pick the right seat. A window spot is ideal, but if you’re feeling risky and aren’t flying at a peak time, select the middle to discourage others from booking on either side of you.

Step 2: Bring the right gear. Eye masks, ear plugs, neck pillows and noise-cancelling headphones are key accessories.

Step 3: Clothing. Pick loose, comfortable attire to stay cozy.

Step 4: Be ready to snooze. Make sure to go to the washroom and have a bite to eat at the start so when the lights go down you’re ready to sleep.

Step 5: Say no to screens. The light emitted from electronic devices suppresses the release of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.

Australia votes no to republic

Open this photo in gallery (AP Photo/News Ltd) NEWS LTD/AP Photo/News Ltd

Nov. 6, 1999: Given the chance, Australians were expected to oust the monarchy and replace their head of state with a domestic figure. Support for a republic was widespread, but divided in ways that proved fatal to their cause. So, in a referendum held in November, 1999, 55 per cent of voters said no to republicanism. The surprise result was attributed to a split among anti-monarchists over how to choose the president. The question on the ballot proposed replacing the Queen and governor-general with a president appointed by two-thirds of parliament. Among the options preferred by some republicans was a leader elected directly by voters, not those in power. This gave the No side unlikely allies. The monarchists won, and the Queen remained. However, support for a republican Australia has not gone away, kept alive by political parties, backers in big cities and younger people. Today’s opposition Labor Party has said, if it forms the next government, it will let voters decide the fate of the House of Windsor in the land Britain first claimed in 1770. Until then, the Queen’s place atop the Australian state – and on its coins – persists. – Eric Atkins

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.