Morning Update: “These are bridge loans – not bailouts": New federal program helps out big business

Good morning,

“These are bridge loans – not bailouts:" New federal program helps out big business

Ottawa’s long-promised support for airlines and oil and gas companies has arrived in the form of a loan program for large corporations hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF) will provide short-term bridge financing to Canada’s largest employers. It is aimed at companies with $300-million or more in annual revenues that are seeking financing of at least $60-million and are unable to secure loans from banks and other private lenders.

The financing will be delivered through the Canada Development Investment Corporation, with support from the federal Innovation and Finance departments.

“These are bridge loans – not bailouts," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday at his daily news conference.

Industry groups – including the Business Council of Canada – praised the announcement, but said they are awaiting further details, which Ottawa said will be released later.

Trudeau said any federal money will come with conditions, including limits on dividends, share buybacks and executive pay, as well as requirements for companies to show how they contribute to Canada’s climate-change goals.

Quebec cautiously reopens some elementary schools and daycares

Daycares and elementary schools outside the Montreal area were allowed to open, with a maximum of 15 students per classroom and a new set of rules in place. Students are being met by staff wearing masks and in some cases face shields, and they are being told to follow physical-distancing rules and wash their hands frequently.

Libraries, gyms and cafeterias were closed, and children were expected to spend most of the day at their desks.

Ford family gathering contradicts current distancing measures

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes people can now gather with immediate family after two of his daughters visited his home on Mother’s Day weekend while COVID-19 physical-distancing rules were still in effect.

The gathering of six people contradicts the distancing measures of his own health officials. A provincial emergency order prohibits social gatherings of more than five people from outside of the same home, and Ontarians have been advised to stay two metres apart from anyone who doesn’t live in their household.

Those measures were still effect as of Monday, said David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, who told the public to “hold the fort,” while suggesting that the province might further loosen restrictions by this coming weekend as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop.

Universities look to online classes for fall

McGill University, the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria announced that they expect a significant portion of fall courses will be mainly online. The universities all expressed hope that smaller classes or labs may be held in person, depending on local conditions and advice from public-health officials.

Concordia University also said that it anticipates most courses in the fall will be online. And the University of Montreal informed staff on Friday that the fall semester will be largely held online.

In the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted that his administration has “prevailed” on coronavirus testing, even as the White House itself became a potent symbol of the risk facing Americans everywhere by belatedly ordering everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask.

Trump addressed a Rose Garden audience filled with mask-wearing administration officials, some appearing publicly with face coverings for the first time during the pandemic, after two aides tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. The startling sight served only to further highlight the challenge the President faces in instilling confidence in a country still reeling from the pandemic.

Trump himself, not wearing a mask, sought to emphasize to the American people the steps being taken to ensure their safety and insisted anew that everyone who wants a test can get one.

Monday’s briefing was meant to highlight the availability of COVID-19 testing as the White House seeks to persuade Americans that the country is safely reopening.

Open this photo in gallery President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

Africa muscled aside in the global race for testing kits

South Africa is facing a sudden crunch: a shortage of imported testing supplies, creating huge delays in test results. In some parts of the country, tests for COVID-19 are now taking as long as 14 days to produce results, because of growing backlogs. By the time the tests are completed, the results can sometimes be almost useless, since those with the virus may have infected many other people by then.

And while shortage of testing supplies is a worldwide problem, it is particularly damaging to African countries, which tend to be more dependent on imported supplies and often find themselves at the end of the queue.

How do we recover?

The coronavirus has killed our loved ones, sown fear among us and taken away many of the comforts we rely on to preserve good mental health. Erin Anderssen looks at the scale of the problem and how we might move on.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

From passengers to cargo: How airlines are overhauling their business – and their planes

Air Canada is back in the business of flying exclusive cargo flights. Last month, the passenger airline removed seats from four Boeing 777 300ERs, more than doubling the space available for goods on the planes. The aircraft are primarily moving masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment necessary to combat COVID-19 from Shanghai to Canada. The airline also plans to convert four Airbus A330s to serve routes to Europe and South America.

American Airlines and Finland’s Finnair have also rapidly converted aircraft into freighters, and new announcements arrive weekly. Now everyone from ground crews to airport officials to regulators are scrambling to adapt to these strange hybrid planes. Matthew McClearn reports.

Atom probes and framboids: What a Canadian meteorite says about the left-handed molecules of life

In the two decades since its spectacular arrival, the Tagish Lake meteorite has yielded a trove of information about the raw materials on hand when the planets formed. Now a new method of studying the meteorite has provided fresh insight into how such primordial lumps may have jump-started life on Earth. Ivan Semeniuk investigates.

MORNING MARKETS

Global rally falters as virus and trade nerves linger: Europe’s share markets, bond yields and the euro all inched higher on Tuesday, as mildly reassuring signals from China’s economy helped limit worries about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.39 per cent just before 6 a.m. ET. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.36 per cent while Germany’s DAX fell 0.09 per cent. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei ended down 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.45 per cent. New York futures were modestly lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.40 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Quebec should not be heading back to school

André Picard: “By making attendance optional, Quebec is treating the rest of the school year as a glorified babysitting service.”

Cities after the coronavirus: It’s time to be bold

Alex Bozikovic: “It’s time to work harder toward a city less dependent on vehicles, with less air pollution, with more varied neighbourhoods, with more efficient and well-insulated buildings.”

Ottawa is spending big-time to slow the recession. It’s not spending nearly enough on stopping the virus

The Editorial Board: “With the right tools, institutions and spending, it should be possible to limit the spread of the virus and do so without having to rely as much on the use of costly economic lockdowns.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

On streaming: Two classics of true crime that tower over the genre

John Doyle writes on The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (Crave/HBO) which unnerves the viewer as the subject, accused of multiple murders, gives a performance that embellishes and heightens. The end result is an illumination of that peculiar place where fantasy, fact and fiction blend together.

Doyle also looks at The Staircase (Netflix), the mother of all true-crime documentary series. In the matter of newspaper columnist and novelist Michael Peterson, and the alleged murder of his wife, Kathleen, and possibly another person, the story has gone onward and onward since the beginning. Netflix streams the full 13-episode story. It is one convoluted, bewildering and thorny true story.

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 12, 1870

Open this photo in gallery Map of Manitoba. Detail taken from map of "British America: Dominion of Canada" in the Historical Hand-Atlas, 1881. Credit: Library of Congress. Library of Congress

When the Dominion of Canada was in its infancy, its first major crisis led to the creation of its fifth and westernmost province. In 1869, the Hudson’s Bay Co. sold control of Rupert’s Land, a vast territory consisting of the Hudson Bay drainage basin. The apparent deal was met with fierce resistance from the mainly Métis population living on part of the land, leading to the Red River Resistance spearheaded by Louis Riel. Before sovereignty was transferred to Canada, the Métis set up a provisional government to negotiate terms of the transfer and outline their demands. On this day in 1870, the Manitoba Act received royal assent, guaranteeing 200,000 hectares of land for the Métis to farm, hunt and live on and enshrining official French-language rights, among others, into law. However, the act was revised after its passage, stripping land from the Métis, and governments have failed to uphold their duties under it. Shortly after Manitoba’s establishment, Canada sent a military mission to enforce its authority and Riel fled to the United States. He would later be hanged for treason after the failed North-West Rebellion but he is viewed by many as a folk hero for his fight for minority rights in Canada. – Iain Boekhoff

