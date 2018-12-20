Morning Update: Third Canadian detained in China being held for working illegally, Beijing says; world’s largest brewer partners with Canadian cannabis firm

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Teacher Sarah McIver, third Canadian detained in China, is being held for working illegally, Beijing says

Story continues below advertisement

Sarah McIver is being held in China for working illegally, Beijing said Thursday, as the detention of yet another Canadian struck a note of fear around the world. McIver, an Albertan teaching English in China, is under “administrative punishment,” the foreign ministry said. She is the third Canadian being held after the arrest in Vancouver of Weng Manzhou, chief financial officer of telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited on allegations related to sanctions against Iran.

On Wednesday, PM Justin Trudeau had said that unlike the other two cases, preliminary details suggest that this detention is more of a routine matter and not retaliation for the arrest of Huawei’s CFO (for subscribers). The detention of McIver, an Albertan teaching English in the country, follows the Dec. 10 arrests of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. Those two are being held on suspicion of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security” of China.

A number of experts are raising questions about Trudeau’s response to the latest detention as well as China’s motivations. “We’re sort of letting them off the hook” with this case, said David Mulroney, a former Canadian ambassador to China. He said that even if it’s not a national-security case, the detention can still be a form of Chinese retaliation. Bob Rae, a former interim leader of the federal Liberal Party, said Canada needs a “robust, principled and effective response” to address what “looks too much like hostage taking.”

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Rachel Notley is warning that a federal bill could spell the end of privately built pipelines

The Alberta Premier is escalating her attacks on Ottawa’s energy policies, saying the Impact Assessment Act has investors worried and that the Trudeau government is ignoring her proposed fixes to the bill (for subscribers). “If it’s pipelines being built by the private sector, it might well be [the end] because right now there is so much uncertainty with it,” she said. Ottawa says the bill, which would place new requirements on consultations, is designed to fix a flawed environmental-review process.

Notley also took aim at the $1.65-billion federal aid package unveiled this week, which mostly consists of loans. She likened it to a “cut and paste” of aid announcements for steel, aluminum and forestry sectors despite the oil sector’s larger role in the Canadian economy. She’s been pushing for Ottawa’s help in buying rail cars as the province tries to find ways to move crude.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The world’s largest brewer is partnering with a Canadian cannabis company

Anheuser-Busch InBev, via its Canadian subsidiary Labatt Brewing, is working with Tilray to develop cannabis-infused beverages (for subscribers). Each side will put up to US$50-million toward a joint venture as they research both THC and CBD-infused drinks. The focus, at first, will be on the Canadian market, where marijuana edibles including beverages are set to become legal next fall.

This is the latest in a growing number of ties between alcohol companies and Canada’s cannabis sector: Molson Coors is working with Hexo, while beer and wine maker Constellation Brands has invested in Canopy Growth.

The RCMP’s probe of accused bomb-plotters was a ‘travesty of justice,’ a B.C. judge said

The B.C. Court of Appeal upheld a decision to stay terrorism charges against John Nuttall and Amanda Korody, a couple accused of plotting to bomb the B.C. Legislature in 2013. RCMP officers crossed the line when they “pushed and pushed and pushed the two defendants to come up with a workable plan. The police did everything necessary to facilitate the plan,” Justice Elizabeth Bennett wrote. The court also urged Parliament to overhaul anti-terrorism sections of the Criminal Code, saying they are “unnecessarily complex and cumbersome.”

Facebook and your data: Here’s the latest on what’s happening

Story continues below advertisement

The Royal Bank of Canada is denying allegations that it had access to private conversations on Facebook. “We did not have the ability to see users’ messages,” RBC said after a New York Times story alleged that it was one of a number of companies including Spotify and Netflix that were given preferential access to Facebook user data.

The District of Columbia, meanwhile, is suing Facebook for allowing Cambridge Analytica to improperly access data from as many as 87 million users. The news came on the same day that a new poll found more than eight in 10 Canadians are concerned about the safety of their personal information on Facebook and other social-media platforms.

Curious about what personal data companies such as Facebook and Google have on you? Here’s how to find out.

And here’s the view from our editorial board: “The picture that has emerged of Facebook in 2018 is of a company that focused on growth at the expense of its users' interests and its own integrity. But while the degree to which the company has violated its customers' trust is shocking, it’s also not surprising.” (for subscribers)

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria

The U.S. President’s move brings a sudden end to a military campaign that largely vanquished the Islamic State but ceded a strategically vital country to Russia and Iran, the New York Times reports. In overruling his generals and civilian advisers, Trump fulfilled his frequently expressed desire to bring home American forces from a messy foreign entanglement.

Toronto police have laid charges in two more alleged assaults at St. Michael’s College

This brings the total number of criminal cases tied to the all-boys private school to three, and the total number of students charged to seven. Six were charged last month over an alleged gang sexual assault that took place on Nov. 7. The new round of charges are in relation to two incidents that took place earlier in the semester and allegedly involved some of the same students.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks sink

World equity markets slumped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed investor hopes of a more dovish policy outlook even as signs grow that global economic growth is stuttering. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 2.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was at 74.31 US cents. Oil prices tumbled about 4 per cent.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Doug Ford’s PCs believe in free speech – and those who don’t like it can shut up

“Mandatory free speech is the kind of nonsensical doublespeak that in another era would be immediately derided. Instead, the administrators of Ontario’s publicly funded colleges and universities are more or less meekly acquiescing to a provincial directive made last August that they “implement and comply with a free speech policy that meets a minimum standard prescribed by the government” by Jan. 1. The potential punishment for not doing so is a reduction in funding, which is perhaps why the province’s 24 colleges collectively consulted one single student and zero faculty members before rushing to release its joint policy. A number of universities have been similarly negligent. Withholding money is, clearly, a threat meant to stifle dissent. And that’s just one of the ways the Progressive Conservatives’ recent edict on free expression twists around and contradicts itself.” – Denise Balkissoon

Medical cannabis has fundamentally changed my life. Why is it being taxed ... twice?

“Medical cannabis is already subject to sales tax, which for me, as a resident of Manitoba, means 5 per cent in GST and 8 per cent in PST. On top of that, it is rarely covered by private drug-benefit plans or government assistance. And now, as part of the Cannabis Act, all cannabis, whether prescribed by a physician or not, is subject to an additional 10-per-cent excise tax. It all adds up. For a medical cannabis patient spending $200 a month or $2,400 annually on CBD oil, for example, the tax equates to an additional $240 in out-of-pocket expenses. Physicians and patients are justly concerned that this will render the drug less affordable, pricing access beyond the reach of vulnerable or low-income patients.” – Ashleigh Brown, founder of SheCann, a group for Canadian women to share their journeys with medical cannabis

Equalization has its problems, but don’t blame it for Alberta’s woes

“[There are] misguided efforts to link the recent equalization announcement with Alberta’s fiscal state – using Alberta’s deficit as proof that equalization payments to other provinces should fall or, perhaps, Alberta should itself receive payments. This line of argument completely misunderstands Alberta’s fiscal challenges. Alberta’s large deficits are the result of policy choices in Edmonton, not Ottawa. Specifically, an undisciplined approach to spending has prevailed across successive governments of multiple political stripes, with program spending substantially outpacing inflation plus population growth. Alberta ran a $3.1-billion deficit in 2012-13 – when oil prices were over US$80 a barrel, by the way – because of spending growth. And the Notley government’s refusal to change course and rein in spending is the reason for today’s $7.5-billion deficit.” – Ben Eisen, senior fellow and Jake Fuss is a policy analyst with the Fraser Institute

LIVING BETTER

Four films out this weekend

With Shoplifters, Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda reaches in and steals your heart right in front of your eyes, like a magic trick, and you have to admit you didn’t even see it coming, Simon Houpt writes. (4 stars)

While Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born satisfied in that classic Hollywood mode of big emotions and even larger musical numbers, Brady Corbet’s making-of-a-pop-star film Vox Lux sticks around in the mind far longer, Barry Hertz writes. (3 stars)

Aquaman’s jet-propelled splash through its various imagined underwater kingdoms proves genuinely entertaining, offering up differently calibrated undersea realms that recall James Cameron’s Avatar, the eldritch horrors of H.P. Lovecraft and the archly operatic Luc Besson of The Fifth Element and Valerian, writes John Semley. (3 stars)

Bird Box could easily be reduced to, “It’s A Quiet Place meets Blindness crossed with The Happening!” And that high-concept pitch wouldn’t exactly be wrong, Hertz writes. (2.5 stars)

MOMENT IN TIME

Grimms' Fairy Tales first published

Open this photo in gallery (De Agostini Picture Library/Bridgeman Images) De Agostini Picture Library / Bridgeman Images

Dec. 20, 1812: It’s become a common refrain that there are no new ideas in popular culture, that we are always rehashing and rebooting existing stories. We do live in a world where Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters is an action-fantasy-horror film that exists. It’s worth a gentle reminder that creators have been cribbing from the past for longer than we’ve had sequels to The Fast and The Furious. We can trace much storytelling back to the Brothers Grimm – and before them, to be more accurate. The 19th-century siblings Jacob and Wilhelm are credited as the source of many enduring fairy tales: Rapunzel, Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty, The Frog Prince and, yes, Hansel and Gretel. What’s often forgotten is that the Grimms weren’t history’s most incredible storytellers. In fact, they were rather serious German academics who specialized in folklore. Their published book, Grimms' Fairy Tales, became a definitive volume of folk tales they had recorded and collected. They were not the first to tell the story of Cinderella, for instance, but their version endures. You might say they were the Walt Disney of their time. – Cliff Lee

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.