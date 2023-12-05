Good morning,

Auditor-General Karen Hogan is launching a fresh review after concerns that complaints about Canada Revenue Agency’s call centres have climbed well above prepandemic levels, despite major spending and staffing increases.

The move comes after Conservative MP Adam Chambers wrote to Hogan last month asking for her to review the situation, given that the auditor’s office was critical of call-centre performance in a 2017 report. That report called on the CRA to better manage waiting times and improve the accuracy of answers provided to the public.

Federal Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson François Boileau released a report last week showing complaints to his office are up 45 per cent from prepandemic levels. The office received 2,189 complaints in the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from a mid-pandemic peak of 3,847, but up from 1,507 complaints in 2019-20.

Open this photo in gallery: Canada Revenue Agency national headquarters in Ottawa, April 19, 2023.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

CBC to lay off hundreds, cut production costs amid financial strain

The CBC announced yesterday that it will lay off about 10 per cent of its work force and reduce production as it deals with falling advertising revenues and demands for budget cuts from the federal government.

Catherine Tait, the public broadcaster’s president and chief executive officer, said during a meeting with staff that a total of 800 jobs, including 200 vacant positions, would be cut. The CBC is trying to address a budget shortfall of $125-million in the next fiscal year.

The announcement arrives at the end of a grim year for Canadian media companies, as they continue to cope with shrinking advertising revenues that had already led to hundreds of layoffs.

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair exposed the limits and possibilities of the sport

Christine Sinclair’s teammates oohed and aahed as they saw the scoreboard at B.C. Place, which had a new look: “Christine Sinclair Place.” The only player who seemed unmoved was Sinclair herself.

The 40-year-old Burnaby, B.C., native put her head down and jogged onto the pitch. There was still work to do, after all. On the eve of her final game for Canada, Sinclair was keeping a normal routine, she said, treating the national camp and two-game exhibition series against Australia like any other.

The merciless, creative forward is considered by many to be the greatest ever. She’s played on the national team 23 years, has 190 goals – the most goals in international soccer history, male or female – and an Olympic gold medal. Tonight’s game will be her 331st and final appearance for Canada.

Public officials who withhold or destroy records rarely face consequences: After Paul Maines’s freedom of information requests to the government of Prince Edward Island found the documents he was seeking had gone missing, he expected repercussions for the public servants handling these documents, but nothing happened. A Globe and Mail investigation has found that Maines’s case is overwhelmingly typical. There is no evidence of a single person, anywhere in Canada, having faced legal consequences for a core violation of freedom of information law.

Israel strikes Gaza’s Khan Younis: Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza’s second-largest city early Tuesday, as ambulances and private cars came racing into a local hospital carrying people wounded in a bloody new phase of the war in Gaza.

Rogers ordered to give documents to Competition Bureau: The Federal Court has ordered Rogers Communications to provide the Competition Bureau with documents that are part of the watchdog’s investigation into the telecom company’s marketing of its “infinite” data plans.

Tories, Bloc call for resignation of Commons Speaker: The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois are calling for the Speaker of the House of Commons to resign after he appeared wearing his parliamentary uniform in a video paying tribute to the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberals.

Housing video shows new approach for Conservatives: A new video about the housing crisis released by Pierre Poilievre has gone viral online, showcasing a new approach in the Conservative party’s push to gain support among young voters.

Andrew Willis: Pierre Poilievre gets down to business with a Bay Street he disdains

Bus company does not show up to take Jews to rally: Hundreds of people waiting to attend a Jewish rally in Ottawa were left stranded in Toronto yesterday after 17 buses failed to turn up, a move that organizers of the rally say is an act of antisemitism.

Rally pauses: Germany’s 10-year government bond yield dropped to its lowest in six months on Tuesday and world shares paused around four-month highs as traders upped bets on European Central Bank rate cuts early in 2024 and grappled with the Federal Reserve’s outlook. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.22 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.37 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.91 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was lower at 73.76 US cents.

André Picard: “While the drop in life expectancy may not keep us up at night, it should serve as a reminder that, pandemic or not, we need to do better. The health of Canadians is slipping, and we need to focus on some problem areas to recapture our gains in longevity.”

Tony Keller: “The idea of ordering Canadian pension funds to invest more in Canada, or in a particular asset class, should be a non-starter. But making it possible for Canadian pensions to invest more in Canada, in a particular class of highly desirable assets? That should be a starter. The asset in question: infrastructure.”

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

‘Tis the season: Christmas treats bracket

In food, there are favourites – and then there are winners. Even when it comes to Christmas treats. It might be hard to imagine crowning a single cookie, cake, drink or other sweet concoction as No. 1 when there are so many to choose from, but that’s exactly what The Globe’s holiday treat bracket is here to do. In the process, we hope to help you narrow down your list of must-make holiday recipes. Vote for your favourite in the first round, which is open now, and come back each day to see if your favourites moved on and cast your votes.

Moment in time: Dec. 5, 1623

Open this photo in gallery: William Shakespeare's First Folio on display at Christies in London, April 24, 2023.ANNA GORDON/Reuters

Earliest record of a purchase of Shakespeare First Folio

Just a dozen years after the King James Bible appeared, what is arguably the second most influential book in the English language was published. Mr. William Shakespeares comedies, histories, & tragedies, which became known as the First Folio (differing versions followed), contained all 36 of his known surviving plays, half of which had never appeared in print before. At the time, many plays were not published; often only a single copy of a manuscript known as a prompt-book was produced for staging purposes. But John Heminge and Henry Condell, who along with Shakespeare were actors and shareholders in the King’s Men, collected his works and published them in 1623 as a way of paying tribute to their late colleague. Between 750 and 1,000 copies were printed, bound versions of which sold for £1, the equivalent of about $375 today. An entry in the account books of Sir Edward Dering of Kent, a collector of manuscripts and later a member of Parliament, lists the purchase of two copies on this day 400 years ago – the first known sale of the First Folio. About 235 survive today. A copy auctioned in 2020 set a record price for a book when the gavel came down just shy of US$10-million. Ian Morfitt

