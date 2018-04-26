Morning Update: Toronto attack victims had built new lives in Canada

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The police officer who arrested the Toronto van attack suspect doesn’t want ‘hero status’

Video footage of the arrest showed Constable Ken Lam calmly confronting the suspect and arresting him with no shots fired. In the days since, Constable Lam has been plagued by second guesses and sleepless nights. “He just couldn’t sleep. He was thinking about his peers. He did not like that hero status bestowed on him. He thought everyone deserved the same credit,” Deputy Chief Peter Yuen said. Constable Lam isn’t speaking publicly about the incident because he’s a key witness who is expected to testify in court proceedings.

The north Toronto area where the attack happened is full of immigrants, and many of the victims identified so far came from other places to start a new life in Canada. Among those killed were Renuka Amarasingha, a single mother from Sri Lanka, and Chul Min (Eddie) Kang, a chef who emigrated from South Korea. The injured include Amaresh Tesfamariam, a nurse who is in critical condition, who arrived from Eritrea in the late 1980s, and Amir Kiumarsi, who came from Iran in 2010.

A massive effort is under way to counsel first responders and comfort the grieving. Forty-six paramedics and command staff responded to the scene; dozens of medical staff at hospitals; and scores of bystanders who saw the attack unfold.

Security barriers installed outside Toronto’s main train station downtown after the attack have prompted immediate pushback. The pieces of concrete were put in place in front of Union Station to prevent people from driving on the sidewalk. The city now says the decision is being reassessed, although there are plans in the works for new security measures around the station.

How Emmanuel Macron emerged as Europe’s point man for the U.S.

The French President, in Washington this week, has managed to forge a close relationship with Donald Trump, Globe correspondent Paul Waldie writes. While that’s drawn some blowback at home, it has brought France more clout abroad. Macron was honoured with the first state dinner of Trump’s presidency and delivered a speech to U.S. Congress. During his visit, he managed to convince Trump to soften his rejection of the Iran nuclear deal and commit the U.S. to keeping some U.S. forces in Syria. That’s in line with the reputation he’s garnered in Europe as a “Trump whisperer” able to connect with the U.S. President over their shared business backgrounds and lack of prior political experience.

Here’s Konrad Yakabuski’s take on the bromance: “If Macron wields his considerable charm like a magic potion, no one seems to have fallen so completely and utterly under his spell as the most powerful man in the world. Trump, it has become clear this week, is infatuated with the 40-year-old French leader.” (for subscribers)

Toronto has seen a drop in foreign buyers since it introduced a tax

Foreign buyers accounted for 2.5 per cent of real estate purchases over a three-month period ending in February. In May of last year, that figure was 7.2 per cent. While the 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers put in place by the province last spring appears to have helped stabilize the Toronto market, there are still significant affordability issues. The Ontario NDP is pledging to add a speculation tax, while Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says he would remove the tax if his party wins the June provincial election.

Playoffs: Leafs eliminated; TFC falls in final; Raps win Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs couldn’t pull off a third straight win, losing 7-4 to the Boston Bruins in Game 7. Things started off with the fan-favourite, wild style of hockey, but turned into an all-too-familiar nightmare for the Leafs, David Shoalts writes.

The Toronto FC managed to beat Mexico’s Chivas 2-1 in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. That tied the series up, but TFC couldn’t manage to find enough of the net in the deciding penalty kicks.

The Raptors, meanwhile, were the lone Toronto sports club to come out on top last night, beating the Washington Wizards 108-98. They’ll have the chance to win the series when play shifts to Washington on Friday for Game 6.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Ontario Liberals have understated deficits, the Auditor-General says

The provincial government has projected budgets of more than $6-billion over each of the next three years. But using proper accounting, this year’s deficit should have been forecast at $11.7-billion, Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk said. By 2020, Lysyk estimates the deficit would be nearly double the figure supplied by the government. The Liberals are defending their financial calculations.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets cautious

World markets remained edgy on Thursday, with shares eking out gains amid concern over the global economic outlook and with U.S. bond yields at four-year highs after breaking above the psychologically significant 3 per cent line this week. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 1.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar is still below 78 US cents, though just shy of that mark. Oil rose, supported by expectations of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran, declining output in Venezuela and ongoing strong demand.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Calls to block honorary degree for David Suzuki are misplaced

“Yet another Canadian university is in an uproar over a controversial figure’s imminent presence on campus. Only this time it’s not coming from the left. Instead, it’s the University of Alberta’s deans of business and engineering, of all people, denouncing the school’s decision to give an honorary doctorate of science to the environmentalist and broadcaster David Suzuki. To read their public letters protesting the decision, you might think the university had invited Robert Mugabe to give its convocation address.” – Globe editorial

When young men play the victim – and then take the lives of others

“Kanye West’s return to Twitter a few days ago has generated many headlines. Among his various fortune cookie-like declarations and political statements, one tweet in particular stuck with me: “Self-victimization is a disease.” Since my hometown of Toronto was struck by a van attack on Monday, I’ve had many public and private conversations about this tragedy, in which 25 people were killed or injured. I keep coming back to Kanye’s tweet, because I think it inadvertently sums up what we know for sure in many incidents where young men consider themselves to be victims and then go on to take human lives.“ – Jamil Jivani, author of Why Young Men: Rage, Race and the Crisis of Identity

You may have to work until 70 to afford a house: Mortgage rates are heading higher

“A full-on housing-market crash would save the day for first-time buyers who can’t afford today’s prices, but that appears unlikely without the economy stalling or interest rates surging higher. One of the good things about our slow-growing economy is that neither of these extremes seems likely right now. This leaves wannabe buyers at a crossroads: Either make your peace with renting, or keep saving in the hopes of getting into the market at a later date. One of the many benefits of longer lifespans is that you can push ahead milestones such as home buying and retirement.” – Rob Carrick

LIVING BETTER

A seven-step guide to protecting your online data in Canada

The first step is determining what data companies have. Facebook and Google both allow you to download all the information they collected on you, from advertisers targeting your profile to your timeline posts to Gmail content and Google Maps locations. Next, you can adjust your settings if you want to remove certain kinds of targeted ads. Go here to read about the other five steps.

MOMENT IN TIME

The Band is immortalized on film in The Last Waltz



April 26, 1978: On Nov. 25, 1976, the Canadian-American roots-rock icons the Band held their “farewell concert” at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, the same place the melodious group of Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel and Robbie Robertson had first performed as the “Band” in 1969. (Prior to that, as the “Hawks,” the group famously backed frontmen Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan). The original notion of filming the event with one 16mm camera gave way to a full-blown production of seven 35mm cameras, orchestrated by Martin Scorsese and manned by prominent cinematographers of the day. Interviews with the Band reminiscing about its colourful and significant history were interspersed with concert footage to create The Last Waltz , arguably the greatest rock documentary ever made. The concert was a lavish affair, involving a preshow Thanksgiving feast for the audience, a set borrowed from the San Francisco Opera and guest performers that included Muddy Waters, Joni Mitchell, the Staple Singers and Dylan. By the time the film was released on April 26, 1978, the Band had broken up. They later reunited, but without Robertson, who had said in The Last Waltz that “it’s not like it used to be.” It never was again. – Brad Wheeler



