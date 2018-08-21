Morning Update: Toronto votes to pursue legal action against province’s cuts to council

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Toronto votes to pursue legal action against province’s cuts to council

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s mayor and councillors voted to pursue legal action against Bill 5, which became law last week and cuts the number of Toronto wards in October’s election from 47 to 25. The arguments will be heard later this month.

The city has not laid out publicly the specifics of its court strategy, which is expected to include constitutional arguments and citizens' right to effective representation. Councillors were briefed in camera midday Monday on the city's legal prospects and voted later in the day to keep that information confidential.

Although the legal challenge is unlikely to succeed, Toronto should keep fighting all the same, writes Marcus Gee.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Montreal calls for national handgun ban

Montreal city council unanimously adopted a motion calling for a nationwide ban on handguns and military-style assault weapons amid a growing debate about gun violence and further restrictions on firearms. The move, which follows a similar motion by Toronto, unites Canada’s two largest cities in pressuring the federal government on its proposed gun-control legislation, Bill C-71. Montreal’s motion goes further than Toronto’s, which called only for a handgun ban within the city.

Montreal doesn’t have any formal power to enact a ban, but the motion on Monday is timely. It comes the day before the federal cabinet meets in Nanaimo, B.C., where ministers are expected to discuss a handgun ban, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown a willingness to consider.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Liberals took steps to block Omar Khadr from celebration near Parliament Hill

The Liberal government took steps to bar Omar Khadr from attending a celebration near Parliament Hill in late June where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the keynote speaker. A senior Liberal insider told The Globe on Monday that the government was worried that Mr. Khadr might meet with Liberal MPs or attend the Eid al-Fitr celebration, where Mr. Trudeau was speaking.

The government has been highly criticized over a $10.5-million settlement and formal apology to the former child soldier for abuses he suffered while detained in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Activist group opens unsanctioned overdose-prevention site in Toronto, despite Ford government freeze

A group of Toronto activists has opened an unsanctioned overdose-prevention site in defiance of Premier Doug Ford, saying that his government is putting lives at risk with its nearly two-week-old order halting the establishment of new supervised drug-use sites.

The group is operating out of tents set up in a park in Toronto’s west-end Parkdale neighbourhood, an area of the city where police warned of a surge in overdose deaths during the first two weeks of August. The opening of the unsanctioned site comes as deaths from illicit opioids continue to increase in Canada’s largest city and Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have ordered a review of all supervised drug-use sites. Advocates have criticized the two-month-old government’s move and argued the sites save lives.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pope vows to stop sexual abuse by clergy, pens unprecedented letter

Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the world Monday condemning the crime of priestly sexual abuse and its cover-up and demanding accountability. The letter comes in response to a Pennsylvania grand jury report last week, which said at least 1,000 children were victims of about 300 priests over the past 70 years and that generations of bishops failed to protect children and punish the rapists. Francis begged for forgiveness for the pain suffered by the victims, writing, “We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them.”

MORNING MARKETS

Markets mixed

Critical comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about the country’s central bank held back some stocks on Tuesday, while the dollar fell for the fourth consecutive day in its worst spell since March. Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each eked out gains shy of 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.3 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was shy of 77 US cents as the greenback slipped.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Crazy Rich Asians was made for the Western gaze

“Crazy Rich Asians shows us that the pendulum has swung again, back to a period when Europeans used ‘Asia’ as an imagined mirror to reflect on their own relative weakness. Today, with China and other rising Asian economies never far from the news, the West again faces an existential crisis. The popularity of Crazy Rich Asians is a response to this.” -Jeffrey Chen

In extreme heat, landlords should be required to keep tenants cool

“Air conditioning isn’t a magical long-term solution to the problems we face from climate change – changing how we design buildings and addressing global emissions are far bigger issues – but it is a necessary step to mitigate the effects we are feeling at the moment. Extreme heat is a serious public health issue. It’s time we started treating it like one.” -Abdullah Shihipar

It’s too late for major new changes to how next year’s federal election will work

“It’s too late to throw new ideas about restrictions around behaviour, such as further changes to spending limits, into the legislative mix now. Governments’ changes to election law are always fraught. The way to avoid suspicions of self-interest is to move in a measured way that seeks bipartisan consensus, not to announce major proposals a year before the next campaign.” -Globe editorial

It’s time Ontario education got back to basics

Math education in Ontario these days leaves something to be desired – a lot, in fact. Math scores have been in decline for several years. Half the students in the province couldn’t meet the Grade 6 math standard in the 2016/17 school year. Experts blame a lack of attention to the fundamentals. What’s worse is that a lot of math teachers don’t know their fundamentals either. -Margaret Wente

LIVING BETTER

How much do I tip at a salon or spa?

Nothing sparks debate quite like the rules of tipping in restaurants. And where aesthetic and wellness treatments are concerned, standards of financial etiquette become even murkier. In spas and salons in Canada, it’s customary to tip at least 10 per cent for standard service, 15 per cent for good personalization or above-the-norm service and 20 per cent for stellar service with extra touches, Vancouver-based etiquette expert Margaret Page says. Page recommends clarifying any tipping expectations when you book your appointment. Some salons only accept cash, some will include an automatic gratuity and others may not permit gratuities at all.

MOMENT IN TIME

The Mona Lisa has always been a masterpiece, but it wasn’t until its theft in the summer of 1911 that Leonardo da Vinci’s Florentine beauty would capture the world’s attention. With the Louvre closed to the public on this day 107 years ago, Vincenzo Peruggia emerged from an art-supply closet wearing a white artist’s smock, similar to the museum’s maintenance staff. He hauled the 90-kilogram frame and glass box off the wall and into a stairwell, slipped out the painting and smuggled the small 76-by-53-centimetre work out of the Louvre underneath his smock. The crime wasn’t discovered until the next day. Desperate to find France’s most beloved artwork, the French police questioned well-known art dissidents about the theft, including Pablo Picasso. Peruggia, motivated by a desire to return the painting to its “homeland,” was caught two years later after contacting Alfredo Geri, the owner of an art gallery in Florence. While the painting was well-known in art circles, international media coverage of the theft helped make the 16th-century painting one of the best known in the world. Today, millions of people visit the Mona Lisa at the Louvre each year to glimpse history’s most enigmatic smile. -Amy O’Kruk

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.