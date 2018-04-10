Morning Update: Tributes pour in for Humboldt victims; feds weigh financial support for Trans Mountain

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The Saskatchewan coroner’s office misidentified one of the Humboldt crash victims

The family of 18-year-old Xavier Labelle thought he had died, while the family of Parker Tobin, also 18, believed he was alive. But the coroner’s office said it had mixed the two up: Labelle is alive, while Tobin passed away. The coroner’s office said it will be reviewing its identification process.

A dozen survivors are still in hospital and four remain in critical condition. Four others are in serious condition and four are stable. Fifteen people died in the Friday collision.

Meanwhile, Canadians are turning to Twitter and Instagram with their photos of hockey sticks on porches to pay tribute to the Humboldt crash victims. And more than $6-million in donations have poured into a record-setting GoFundMe campaign. Next, though, will come the difficult process of determining how to fairly distribute the contributions among living victims and the families of those killed.

Ottawa and Alberta are scrambling to keep Trans Mountain alive

Both governments are considering some sort of financial package, which would aim to satisfy Kinder Morgan’s demand that shareholders be provided with protections to reduce risk. The firm also said Trans Mountain would only go ahead if it gets an unconditional victory in a court ruling contesting the project’s approval. Kinder Morgan has set May 31 as the deadline for meeting its conditions. B.C. Premier John Horgan is defending his government’s opposition to Trans Mountain, saying it’s exactly what he pledged to do in last year’s provincial election. It’s not clear how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can force Horgan to stand down.

Pipelines in brief:

Kinder Morgan’s threat is adding to growing pessimism about the competitiveness of the oil sector.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge says the Crown should consider criminal contempt of court charges against Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and other pipeline protesters.

John Ibbitson says the Trans Mountain dispute wraps Meech Lake, Oka and the FLQ into one complex crisis.

Tensions are flaring between U.S. and Russia over the alleged Syria gas attack

The two countries are veering dangerously close to a military conflict, writes Globe correspondent Mark MacKinnon. Russia, which is allied with the Syrian government, warned that any strike against Bashar al-Assad’s regime would have “grave repercussions.” The Kremlin was responding to U.S. President Donald Trump, who is considering military action to retaliate for what he says was a chemical weapons attack by pro-Assad forces that killed at least 42 people. Russia, which has thousands of troops in Syria, is denying that any chemical attack took place.

Here’s Doug Saunders’s take: “After having committed the most onerous and forbidden humanitarian crimes against his own people, Assad and his regime will not be able to hold legitimate power, even in the Damascus area, without constant terror – and he will not be able to function as a member of the international community with these atrocities on his record. If nothing else, this latest chemical attack has stripped any illusions of victory from the world’s view of Syria.”

Tim Hortons is refusing to renew the licence of a long-time franchisee

The franchisee, Mark Kuziora, has been a vocal opponent of cost-cutting measures put in place by Tim Hortons’ parent company. Restaurant Brands International has been caught up in an escalating dispute with a number of franchisees over its management practices, and Kuziora has been involved in two lawsuits against the company. Now, Kuziora and his wife have been informed that they must “immediately vacate the restaurant premises” at a Toronto location when their licence expires on Aug. 31, despite the couple’s bid to renew the agreement. Tim Hortons says Kuziora “has no renewal rights” under the licence agreement. (for subscribers)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before U.S. lawmakers

It’s being viewed as a watershed moment for the technology industry as critics question how his company will respond to questions about online privacy following allegations about data misuse by the U.K.-based political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. Z uckerberg is expected to use some of his speaking time to apologize for not responding swiftly to privacy threats. “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” Zuckerberg said in prepared remarks released by lawmakers. On a related note, Facebook has started notifying the 87 million users it believes were affected globally (including more than 622,00 Canadians).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The FBI raided the office of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen

Officials seized business records, e-mails and documents, including files related to the payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The FBI is said to be investigating possible bank fraud by Cohen. Trump accused the Justice Department of perpetrating a “witch hunt,” saying the FBI raid was an “attack on our country, in a true sense.”

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks climb

Global equity markets rallied on Tuesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s promise to cut import tariffs eased investor concerns about an escalating U.S.-China trade row. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each climbed 1.7 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 1 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar was edging closer to 79 US cents. Oil prices climbed, extending strong gains from the previous day.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The strong arms of Saskatchewan

“‘Let the strong arms of Saskatchewan provide a loving embrace,’ said a tearful Premier Scott Moe, to a press conference on the shock of losing 15 people in the Humboldt Broncos’ deadly bus crash. The camera’s clicked, panned, and the mental image of the province, a tangible source of strength, has lingered. I lost our first baby in Saskatchewan. It was a windy cold day. I fell hard on some ice and I miscarried shortly after. I couldn’t prove it, but I blamed that ice and myself for a loss I still feel decades later. Premier Moe’s words hit me with memories, and a slow nodding of the head, that reminded me that yes, Saskatchewan has strong arms. For me, it came through first in the older people, who crossed the boundaries of age and space and spoke to me, unafraid to encounter loss. I remembered that Saskatchewan has a way of pulling you into community, activities of work and play that constantly cycle. There is a grittiness and practicality to making a living off the land, which is where all of Saskatchewan began. Grief is in the landscape, cycles of life and death in every harvest season.” – Lorna Dueck, host of Context TV

Lula’s fall from grace mirrors Brazil’s troubles

“File it under ‘incredible but true’: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in jail. The former Brazilian president – known simply as Lula – ended a tense standoff with police this weekend and gave himself up to the authorities of a state whose powers he once wielded. He now begins a 12-year prison term. His supporters are calling his jailing an outrage. His opponents are calling it a triumph. It is neither, really. Above all, this is a tragedy for the country – one that mirrors and punctuates the arc that Brazil’s fortunes have taken in recent years.” – Globe editorial

Justin Trudeau’s Trans Mountain crisis

“You could have seen it coming. It was just a matter of time. Kinder Morgan is fed up. If it doesn’t get some guarantee that its Trans Mountain pipeline extension can actually be built, it will take its billions and go home. Not everyone regards this as bad news. Environmentalists are rejoicing. ‘A huge win for planet Earth,’ tweeted Bill McKibben, a leading prophet of the environmental movement. But the loss of Trans Mountain would also be a huge loss for the country, the rule of law, due process and our international reputation as a good place to invest. Blame the protesters and B.C.’s NDP government if you want. But the real culprit is Justin Trudeau, who has been essentially missing in action on Trans Mountain. The pipeline must be built, he tweets, as if tweeting will make it so. But he has shown no inclination to do anything else that might make it so.” – Margaret Wente

LIVING BETTER

Why do critics mainly seem to score wines in the 86 to 96 range?

The reason you tend to see mostly high scores is because in the world of wines, people mostly just want to know about the good products. As our wine columnist Beppi Crosariol puts it, “wine criticism is not like movie, television or theatre criticism.” While you might be bombarded with trailers or press coverage for movies that aren’t worth seeing, there are thousands of wine choices, which means hearing about what not to buy would be overwhelming.

MOMENT IN TIME

Montreal Canadiens win first of five consecutive Stanley Cups

April 10, 1956: Maurice (The Rocket) Richard was in the twilight of his career in 1956 when he scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal in a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings and launched the Montreal Canadiens into an era of invincibility. The Habs would go on to win the next four Cups, for a total of five in a row. But that record, unlikely to be broken in the salary-cap age, was part of a larger streak. From 1956 to 1979, Montreal won 15 Stanley Cups in 23 seasons, establishing an absurd precedent and making generations of Habs fans impossible to live with. General manager Frank Selke got it started when he developed a farm system in the 1940s and 50s that produced star after star, including Jean Béliveau and Dickie Moore. His successor, Sam Pollock, made canny trades during the expansion years that netted Guy Lafleur, Larry Robinson and Ken Dryden. The Habs won two more Cups over the next 14 years, but haven’t lofted another in the past quarter century. It’s not a lot of fun being the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens these days: The legacy of that 23-season run hangs over the team, defining the expectations of its fans. – Peter Scowen



