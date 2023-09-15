Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled measures yesterday aimed at driving new housing construction and curbing the rising cost of living.

To address the housing crisis, Trudeau said the federal government will remove the GST from new rental construction, including apartment buildings, student housing and seniors’ residences. He called on provinces to follow suit so that all sales taxes would be removed from new rental construction. The Prime Minister also said the government will push grocery chains to come up with a plan to stabilize prices and “ideally start bringing them down.”

The moves come at the end of a three-day caucus retreat in London, Ont., where the beleaguered Liberals have been regrouping in the face of declining public opinion polls.

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the construction site of an affordable housing project in London, Ont., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press

B.C. puts more restrictions on decriminalized illicit drugs

British Columbia amended rules on the possession of decriminalized illicit drugs yesterday, outlawing them around public spaces used by children, including any neighbourhood playgrounds, splash pads, wading pools and skateboard parks.

Starting Monday, police across the province can seize opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA that they find on anyone within 15 metres of these areas and they can also arrest and recommend charges of possession.

In January, the province began a three-year pilot project decriminalizing possession of up to 2.5 grams of these drugs anywhere except outside of schools and daycares.

Nearly half of hospitals failed to report adverse drug reactions, analysis finds

In the three years since mandatory reporting of serious adverse drug reactions came into effect, nearly half of the hospitals across Canada have failed to report any incidents, raising concerns about the quality of information Health Canada uses to assess drug safety.

An analysis of the data by The Globe and Mail shows significant differences in what hospitals are reporting. The explanations offered by some low-reporting health care institutions raise questions about the effectiveness of the law, and suggest there is confusion around Health Canada’s guidelines.

Also on our radar

Parents write letter to Alberta Premier about outbreak: Parents with children enrolled in the Fueling Brains daycares have criticized Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her government’s response to the E. coli outbreak that occurred at numerous daycares across Calgary. More than 300 infections have been linked to the outbreak with 13 children still in hospital.

Ottawa to revise how it counts non-permanent residents: The federal government will change how it counts non-permanent residents and will factor in delays by immigration authorities in processing the paperwork of international students, foreign workers and others who want to extend their stay in Canada. The move follows warnings from economists that there may be around one million more non-permanent residents living in Canada than official figures suggest.

Death toll soars in Libya flooding: The death toll in Libya’s coastal city of Derna has soared past 11,000 as search efforts continue after a massive flood that occurred after two dams were breached, the Libyan Red Crescent said yesterday.

Hurricane heads for the Maritimes: As Nova Scotians prepare for Hurricane Lee, many still don’t have cell service to make emergency calls or receive emergency alerts – an issue politicians promised to fix after last month’s flash flood that killed four people.

Canadian among winners of Breakthrough Prize: Fred Van Goor, a Canadian biomedical researcher, is among the winners of the Breakthrough Prize, the world’s largest award for advances in physics, mathematics and biomedicine. Dr. Van Goor was part of a team that led the development of a combination of drugs to treat cystic fibrosis.

Morning markets

Europe, Asia stocks gain: European and Asian stocks rallied on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the world’s biggest central banks are close to ending a long cycle of rate rises, as well as data that signalled China’s economy was poised for a rebound. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.98 per cent and 1.42 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.75 per cent. New York futures were mostly positive. The Canadian dollar was steady at 74.04 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Rita Trichur: “... a notable number of Canadian companies are still buying and then exporting prohibited U.S. goods to entities in Russia in breach of U.S. sanctions. It is yet another example of how Ottawa’s lax approach to sanctions enforcement is emboldening Russia as it wages war in Ukraine.”

Daniel Bernhard: “Despite record levels of polarization, it seems pundits and politicians of all stripes agree on one thing nowadays: no matter the problem, immigrants are the cause. Housing crunch? Too many immigrants. Health care squeeze? Ditto. Wages too low? International students flooding the labour market. These arguments are lazy, dangerous and, most of all, incorrect. Yet somehow, they’re everywhere.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Take The Globe’s AI vs. human quiz

Today, anyone can create photorealistic images or clone a voice in minutes using generative artificial intelligence. Financial scams, hoaxes and disinformation will inevitably be a result of such technology. There are no easy fixes, and you could be on your own. So how good are you at spotting fakes? Take our quiz to find out.

Moment in time: Sept. 15, 1874

Open this photo in gallery: University of Alberta Library Internet Archive collection/Handout

Treaty Four concluded at Fort Qu’Appelle

“The Company have stolen our land.” That was the complaint of Saulteaux spokesperson The Gambler (Otahaoman) when the Queen’s representatives met with the Cree and Saulteaux at Fort Qu’Appelle in present-day southeastern Saskatchewan to negotiate Treaty Four in September, 1874. When Commissioner Alexander Morris sought clarification, The Gambler replied, “The earth, trees, grass, stones, all of which I see with my eyes.” The Saulteaux angrily refused to begin treaty talks because they resented the sale of their lands; they wanted the £300,000 that Canada had paid to the Hudson’s Bay Company. They also insisted that negotiations be held away from the HBC post on their territory. And when the meeting finally got under way after a several-day delay, the First Nations in protest did not hold a pipe ceremony. Despite the acrimonious start, Treaty Four, covering 195,000 square kilometres, was concluded this day in 1874. But the forceful expression of First Nations proprietorship to the land prompted the Crown representatives to insert a “blanket extinguishment” clause – for the first time in the western numbered treaties – that stated that the First Nations surrendered “their rights, titles and privileges … to all other lands … within Her Majesty’s North-West Territories.” Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes.

