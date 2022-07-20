Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Hockey Canada in response to a Globe and Mail investigation yesterday that revealed the organization uses registration fees to maintain a multimillion-dollar fund to settle alleged sexual assault claims, without disclosing it to parents or players.

The fund, which covers insurance costs for the organization, also allows Hockey Canada to settle a variety of claims on its own, outside of the courts, without an investigation by its insurance company.

“What we’re learning today is absolutely unacceptable,” Trudeau said. “I think right now it’s hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyone at Hockey Canada.”

The Globe’s investigation detailed how the pool of money, known internally as the National Equity Fund, has exceeded $15-million some years, and has earned more than $1-million dollars in interest and investment income, although Hockey Canada discloses little publicly about where the money comes from, and what it is used for.

A Hockey Canada jersey is displayed with memorabilia from the 2010 Olympics at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia gunman used ‘suspicious means’ to get cash, inquiry finds

It remains a troubling question that will linger long after the public inquiry into the worst mass shooting in Canadian history: How did the Nova Scotia killer amass such huge amounts of cash, for someone who reported an annual income of $40,000?

The Mass Casualty Commission confirmed yesterday that Gabriel Wortman, the gunman who murdered 22 people in April, 2020, while dressed as an RCMP officer, used “illegitimate or suspicious means” to enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his on-the-books revenue as a denturist. The inquiry said he had more than $2-million in assets – an estate now being fought over by the gunman’s spouse and families of his victims.

But the inquiry says it found no evidence the gunman was involved in organized crime or was a police informant, despite widely circulated rumours that surfaced after it was learned he withdrew $475,000 in cash from a Dartmouth Brink’s facility shortly before his rampage.

Robyn Urback: The spouse of the Nova Scotia shooter was another one of his victims

Suncor’s sale of Petro-Canada would transform company, alter Canadian gasoline retail landscape

Suncor Energy Inc. faces a company-transforming choice: Whether to garner billions of dollars in one-time proceeds from a sale of Petro-Canada or keep reaping the long-term benefits of a storied national brand in an evolving retail gasoline industry.

Suncor and U.S. activist investor Elliott Investment Management Inc. announced a deal on Monday in which they said the company could divest the 1,500-site retail network “with the goal of unlocking shareholder value.” Elliott has pegged the value of the nationwide business at $4.7-billion to $9-billion.

But any buyer of Petro-Canada is at risk of taking over gas pumps, reservoirs and other infrastructure that could one day become obsolete as cars and trucks electrify.

Decision to repair Russian turbines could weaken Western resolve, retired general says: Canada’s decision to import and repair Russian government-owned turbines for up to two years in circumvention of sanctions against Moscow could undermine the West’s resolve to keep pressure on the Kremlin, retired Canadian general Rick Hillier said yesterday.

Ukraine launches ‘dronation’ campaign in fight against Russia: Ukrainians across the country are leveraging the use of commercial drones in the war effort against Russia. The drones are used to detect Russian military, for surveillance to help with artillery precision and, in some cases, drop bombs. Ukraine recently launched an official “dronation” campaign to establish an army of drones, calling on people to donate.

Hearing expected to examine what happened inside the White House on Jan. 6: In a prime-time session Thursday night, the U.S. House committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will probe the 187 minutes that changed the American political world – the time between the end of Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” speech outside the White House and his reluctant video urging the Capitol Hill rioters to go home.

Temperatures in Britain top 40 C for first time: The first record fell just before noon yesterday when the temperature in Southern England topped 39 C. An hour later the thermometer hit 40.2 C at London’s Heathrow Airport, and by evening more than 30 communities had set new all-time highs. Britain has never experienced 40 C temperatures, and this heat wave – stretching from London to Wales and Scotland – has been far more extensive than any previous hot spell.

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lankan president: Sri Lankan lawmakers voted in acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president on Wednesday, hoping his long experience in government would help pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis. The win for Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, came despite public anger with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.

Toronto condo rents hit record high: Condo rents in Toronto hit a record high in the second quarter of this year, as soaring borrowing costs pushed residents into the rental market and more people flocked back to the city. Across the Toronto region, the average monthly rent rose 17 per cent to $2,533 over the past four quarters, according to industry research firm Urbanation Inc.

World shares gain: World shares hit a three-week high on Wednesday as strong U.S. corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe allayed fears of a recession, though the U.S. dollar hovered near two-week lows on lower rate hike expectations. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.25 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.11 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.74 U.S. cents.

Editorial: “Instead of waiting to see whether the floundering OECD plan goes through, Ottawa should change its tax rules now, to ensure that internet giants and other multinationals pay taxes on the billions they earn from Canadian customers.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

The Globe and Mail

Avoid airport chaos by choosing flight-free travel

Pandemic travel restrictions have lifted, and those eager to return to flying are creating a boom in bookings. As flight delays and cancellations continue, many environmental advocates are encouraging travellers to stay grounded, which, they say, is better for the planet. Here are four ways to go flight-free this summer.

Moment in time: July 20, 1822

Gregor Johann Mendel (1822-84) was an Austrian scientist and founder of the science of genetics.NPL - DeA Picture Library/ Bridgeman Images

Gregor Mendel is born

During his life, the man known as the father of genetics was an unlikely candidate to be recognized as a scientific genius. Born to German-speaking parents in what is now the Czech Republic, Johann Mendel preferred school to the family farm but struggled to make ends meet as a student of little means. In his early twenties he chose a monastic life to escape poverty and to continue his education. Renamed “Gregor” when he joined the Order of Saint Augustine, he became a substitute teacher but twice failed the exam that would certify him in the profession. His greatest asset proved to be a talent for gardening combined with a mathematical intuition. Starting in 1856 he began a series of experiments with hybrid varieties of peas. Thousands of plants later, he proved that offspring are not a blend of their parents’ characteristics. Instead, traits are inherited as discrete and separate units of biological information. The discovery went unrecognized until after Mendel’s death in 1884. But long before anyone knew what a gene was, it was the monk in the garden who first discerned what genes do. Ivan Semeniuk

