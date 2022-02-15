Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has granted the federal government, police and financial institutions sweeping powers to quell protests blockading Ottawa and jamming border crossings to demand an end to pandemic restrictions, invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time.

Trudeau invoked the act yesterday in an attempt to end the intractable 18-day blockade of downtown Ottawa and demonstrations blocking trade at border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia. He said the emergency powers would also ensure authorities can keep the Ambassador Bridge, which was just reopened, clear of protesters.

The Prime Minister said the emergency orders will be “time limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address.”

Police officers form a line to keep away protesters who arrived to support convoy participants in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada to send weapons, $500-million to Ukraine as it girds for possible war

Canada will send machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition and sniper rifles to Ukraine and will lend Kyiv another half-billion dollars as the Eastern European country girds for possible war with Russia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday his government has approved the shipment of $7.8-million of “lethal equipment” and ammunition to Ukraine. It’s the first time Canada has agreed to send lethal weapons to Ukraine since tensions began rising last fall.

Ontario to end vaccine passport and capacity limits, but masking to continue

In a significant acceleration of plans to remove COVID-19 restrictions, Ontario plans to scrap its vaccine-certificate system in two weeks and end capacity limits for restaurants, bars and gyms in days. Masking rules, however, are to remain in place for now.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore said yesterday that hospital admissions are declining steeply and the vaccination rate is high enough to allow the province to make these moves.

Daily Olympic guide: Canada’s medal count hit 17 after overnight, including a second gold, as Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won women’s team pursuit. Max Parrot won the bronze medal in men’s big air barely a week after winning gold in slopestyle.

Canada aims to welcome 1.3 million immigrants by 2025: The federal government says as a part of a three-year plan to fill critical labour-market gaps and support a post-pandemic economic recovery it will admit 431,645 permanent residents in 2022, followed approximately by 447,000 in 2023 and 451,000 in 2024.

Federal government doesn’t want to harm real-estate investors, housing minister says: As home prices spiral out of control, federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen said his government does not want to do anything that would harm “mom and pop” real-estate investors who rent out their properties for income.

Ottawa moves up timeline to repay benefit clawbacks for seniors: The federal government says it plans to hand out millions in benefits in April to low-income seniors who saw their income top-ups reduced because they received emergency pandemic aid.

In Zimbabwe, $1 is more useful than $100: Fourteen years after Zimbabwe first adopted the U.S. dollar as legal currency, it is still widely used here, in response to a soaring inflation rate that constantly erodes the value of the official currency. Yet it can be a nightmare for customers to use dollars in local shops, since few have change. Small bills are hard to find, and often reused to the point where they are tattered and worn, while coins are almost non-existent.

Three women to host Oscars: The Oscars are reportedly making up for three years without a host by picking three women to host this year’s awards. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards. Variety said that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, which airs live on ABC on March 27. The hosts will be confirmed this morning on Good Morning America.

European stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, the dollar eased and gold was just below an 8-month high as investors remained focused on the risk of Russia invading Ukraine. Investor risk appetite improved slightly on Monday when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that Moscow should continue along the diplomatic path to resolve the tensions. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 0.2% on the day, its first gain after three consecutive days of drops of more than 0.9%. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.69 US cents.

John Doyle: “Mostly, what the Beijing Olympics offer on TV is spurts of visual spectacle, with loads of vivid oomph. The lack of spectators, the desolate locations and the general air of gloom that emanates from China, conspire to make it difficult to form an emotional connection to the events.”

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

How do you beat the winter blahs? Listen to sad music

Two years into a pandemic and deep into a cold winter maybe you’re feeling a bit down. Neuroscientists say the prescription to beat the blahs is not cheery music, but instead sad, depressing music. With that in mind, here are two new melancholic albums from the dispensary to help you feel validated and understood.

MOMENT IN TIME: FEBRUARY 15, 1996

Nisga'a tribal council president Joe Gosnell waves as he shakes hands with B.C. Aboriginal Affairs Minister John Cashore, while federal Indian Affairs Minister Ron Irwin presents agreement ratified by the three parties.Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press

Government signs agreement of land claims with the Nisga’a

“Whereas the Nisga’a nation has lived in the Nass area since time immemorial,” begins the historic treaty agreement in principle, signed on this day by federal Indian Affairs minister Ron Irwin, B.C. Aboriginal Affairs minister John Cashore, and Nisga’a Tribal Council president Joseph Gosnell. The Nisga’a spent 120 years fighting for their land, and in 1973, they secured a landmark victory in the Supreme Court that acknowledged the existence of aboriginal title to land. The province was facing mounting liabilities as dozens of First Nations queued up in the courts seeking to settle the land question. Still, the province and the federal government bickered over the elements of a settlement, and it took the pressure of the looming 1996 provincial election to give B.C.’s negotiators a mandate to bring home a deal. The agreement returned ownership of roughly 2,000 square kilometres of land to the Nisga’a, and the nation regained its authority over education, health care, resource extraction and their own justice system. The Nisga’a also received more than $200-million. Until 1996, British Columbia was the only province that failed to settle any major treaties with its Indigenous peoples. The Nisga’a settlement was thus the start of the modern treaty era in B.C. Justine Hunter

