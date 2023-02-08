Good morning,

The federal government offered premiers $46.2-billion in new health care funding over 10 years, a figure that is significantly less than what they had demanded, but which they appeared resigned to accepting after a meeting yesterday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Over the next decade, just under half of the new federal money will go toward the baseline funding that is sent to provinces and territories through the Canada Health Transfer, and $25-billion will go toward bilateral deals. Those individual deals with provincial and territorial governments will target federal cash to specific areas, such as primary care and mental health.

In total, including previously committed funding hikes, Ottawa says it will now increase its health care spending by $196.1-billion over the next 10 years. “This is significant amounts of money,” Trudeau said. He suggested that the offer is the final one his government will make, and that it fits within Ottawa’s fiscal framework. At their own news conference after the meeting, none of the country’s premiers said they would reject the proposal.

Trudeau’s offer won’t bring fundamental change that health care needs, leaders say

The federal government’s offer is a “ray of hope” for the country’s pandemic-battered health care system, but not enough to buy the fundamental change that many health leaders were seeking.

That was the initial reaction of some physicians, nurses and hospital executives who are now turning their attention to the nitty-gritty of the bilateral health funding deals that the federal government has promised to negotiate with provinces and territories.

André Picard: “What we need from our leaders is some true leadership, for example a firm commitment that every Canadian will have ready access to a primary care provider.... All the public is getting out of the current approach – formulaic growth in spending – is more of the same old, same old. With health systems collapsing around us, that’s the last thing we need.”

Campbell Clark: “Of course, you do have to count all this money as substantial. It will ease the strain on provincial health budgets. But it won’t buy transformational change that will fix all that ails a health care system in crisis. In the context of the expectations that the Prime Minister himself set, this deal was middling. Meh.”

Shannon Proudfoot: “The health care debate often ends up centring on naked politics and the incomprehensible amounts of money at play, somehow making the whole issue seem both technocratic and vaguely greasy. But health care is as personal and high-stakes as public policy can possibly get.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with resident physician Dr. Sarah Kanji, right, as resident physician Dr. Raman Sohi looks on during a tour of a training facility at an Ottawa hospital, February 7, 2023.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

In State of Union, Biden pledges tougher Buy America rules and urges bipartisan co-operation

U.S. President Joe Biden promised to further tighten Buy American rules as he sought to rally a bipartisan voting coalition in Congress and set up an expected re-election bid in yesterday’s State of the Union address.

The move is certain to renew worries among Canadian companies of being further disadvantaged in the massive U.S. procurement market, even as such persistent protectionism represents one of the few areas of potential agreement between Biden’s Democrats and his Republican opposition.

The pledge was part of a concerted push by Biden to peel away Republican support in Congress as he aims to salvage some of his agenda after narrowly losing control of the House of Representatives in last autumn’s midterm elections.

Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake

Rescuers have been racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble before they succumb to cold weather two days after an earthquake tore through southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. The death toll climbed above 11,000 and was expected to rise further.

The past two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s predawn quake. But there was also widespread despair and growing anger at the slow pace of rescue efforts in some areas.

In Syria, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her mother, who was dead. The baby was the only member of her family to survive a building collapse in the small town of Jinderis, relatives said.

Search teams from nearly 30 countries and aid pledges poured in. But with the damage spread across several cities and towns – some isolated by Syria’s conflict – voices crying for help from within mounds of rubble fell silent.

Also on our radar

Macklem reiterates BoC rate hike pause: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said yesterday that he does not expect to continue raising interest rates, reinforcing that the central bank has entered a new phase in its campaign against inflation as sharply higher borrowing costs bring economic growth to a standstill.

Ukraine says Russians endure deadliest day: Ukraine said yesterday the past 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian troops as Moscow pressed on with an intensifying winter assault in the east, bringing tens of thousands of freshly mobilized troops to the battlefield.

Vancouver health care workers advised not to test themselves for COVID: The Vancouver Island Health Authority is advising its health care workers not to test themselves for COVID-19 unless they are at heightened risk for the illness, a decision that one scientist who has closely tracked the disease says defies common sense.

In Washington state, a new alert system for missing Indigenous: A pioneering alert system for missing Indigenous people has brought new attention to a group that has historically felt ignored by authorities, part of a broad reckoning that is remaking Washington state’s relationship with tribal communities.

LeBron James breaks scoring record: With a stepback jump shot in the third quarter yesterday, Lebron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, pushing his career total to 38,388 points and breaking the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.

Morning markets

World shares rise: Shares globally jumped and most currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as investors discerned a dovish tone in comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.78 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.91 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.29 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.07 per cent. New York futures were modestly lower. The Canadian dollar was up at 74.77 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “It used to be that cities wanted to emulate San Francisco and the wonders of Silicon Valley. The Bay Area has instead became a warning. Toronto and Vancouver need to heed that warning, and ramp up housing construction. Their futures, and Canada’s continued economic success, depend on it.”

Matt Malone: “One might wonder what kind of people sit on the Canadian Transportation Agency tribunal to accomplish such nonaction. It turns out, not the kind of people who should be regulating airlines. They should be fired and replaced with people who will defend air passengers.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Living better

How to bring some Californian warmth to your Canadian home this winter

How does one go about bringing a little Cali cool into the cold Canadian winter? “When I think of creating the kind of California aesthetic, I think of slip covers. I think of sofas that are skirted to the floor. I think of natural woven rugs. I think of linen. I think of ease. Nothing’s too perfect. Like, your sofa may be a little wrinkled. Your throw may be literally tossed on the side of your sofa rather than folded perfectly on the arm. I think it’s kind of like a lifestyle and attitude,” offers fashion designer turned lifestyle maven Jenni Kayne.

Moment in time: Feb. 8, 1725

Empress Catherine I of Russia, 1717, by Jean-Marc Nattier; State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia.Bridgeman Images

Catherine I becomes first empress to rule Russia

She began life as a Lithuanian peasant and died as the autocratic ruler of the world’s largest empire. On this day in 1725, Catherine I ascended to the throne as empress of Russia upon the death of her husband, Peter the Great. Born Martha Skavronskaya, she was orphaned by the plague as a toddler and grew up illiterate. When she was a teen, her Baltic town was caught up in the Great Northern War between Sweden and Russia. She was taken prisoner by the Russian army and ended up as a servant to a confidante of the czar. She caught Peter’s eye and became his mistress immediately and wife eventually. Together, they had 12 children, but just two reached adulthood and both were girls. Catherine became popular after travelling to war zones with Peter, calming his frequent rages and calling for mercy on prisoners. When Peter died without specifying an heir, the powerful council of his allies rallied around Catherine and declared her the successor. She reigned only two years but blazed a trail for other 18th-century empresses, including her daughter Elizabeth and Catherine the Great. Joy Yokoyama

