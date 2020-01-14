Morning Update: Arrests in plane shootdown; Trudeau on U.S.-Iran tensions; fundraising efforts

Good morning,
Here’s a look at the latest on the plane crash in Iran
Iran arrests suspects: Iranian authorities have launched a wave of arrests for the military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger jet with 176 people on board, and a special court will be established to investigate the disaster, Iranian leaders announced on Tuesday.
Justin Trudeau on U.S.-Iran tensions: “I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” the Prime Minister told Global News. “This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bear the brunt of it.” Trudeau said he received no advance warning on the U.S. strike that killed Iran’s top general.
Canada’s role in the crash investigation: Canada’s Transportation Safety Board has been invited to participate in retrieving black-box data in addition to surveying the crash site. But the big questions, writes Campbell Clark, are how it happened and why it happened. “They are about how powerful elements of the country’s untouchable elite made a horrific blunder. And that question will be left to Iran’s own investigators.”
Iran doesn’t recognize dual nationals: Tehran’s position could affect Canada’s consular services as well as where remains are buried. Ukraine said it was aware of 17 cases in which Canadian families were negotiating with Iran over burials of their relatives.
Tehran said to be putting pressure on citizens: Some families of Iranian-Canadian victims have reportedly been warned that they won’t receive their relatives’ bodies if they speak to foreign media. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne called the allegations “disturbing” and vowed to look into them.
Fundraising efforts: A national campaign dubbed Canada Strong hopes to raise $1.5-million for families of the 57 Canadian victims. Sanctions on Iran stymied some early crowdfunding campaigns because of references to the country.
What Ukraine is saying: Ukraine’s top security official says his country believes a Russian-made missile shot down the plane, but that the Kremlin is already trying to undermine that finding with misinformation.
B.C. Premier John Horgan says the Coastal GasLink pipeline will be built
Brushing aside criticism from human-rights organizations, Horgan said he does not believe the Wet’suwet’en opponents in northeastern B.C. should have the power to veto the pipeline project.
“The courts have confirmed that this project can proceed, and it will proceed,” he said. “The rule of law must prevail.”
A United Nations committee and B.C.’s human rights commission say construction must be halted until all Indigenous peoples affected by the project provide consent. The pipeline project runs through traditional and unceded lands.
Horgan’s comments came on the same day that the RCMP set up a checkpoint to limit access to the protest site, the first step in enforcing a court injunction that hereditary leaders have vowed to defy.
Canada’s gender earnings gap starts after graduation and widens quickly, a report found
Women earn an average of 12 per cent ($5,700) less than men one year after graduation – a gap that widens to 25 per cent ($17,700) in five years.
The numbers are contained in a new report from a non-profit based at the University of Ottawa, which used anonymized tax records to track the earnings of virtually every person who graduated from a public postsecondary institution in 2010.
The gap was the most pronounced for those with college-level certificates, at 21 per cent after one year and 34 per cent after five years.
Fields of study also made a big difference: Women with science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees earned $8,400 less than their male counterparts one year after graduating, while humanities grads had a $3,000 gap.
Indian day school survivors can apply for compensation: Thousands of Indigenous people who were sent to the federally run schools will be eligible for a minimum of $10,000 in compensation now that a settlement has taken effect. Those who experienced more extreme cases of abuse could receive additional funds of between $50,000 and $200,000.
Alberta schools turn to cost cutting: A bump of 15,000 students in the province – with no added government funding – has led school boards to cut infrastructure and transportation budgets while dipping into rainy day funds to temporarily close gaps. Classrooms have also grown more crowded as the province freezes education funding through 2023.
GO stations shifting to paid parking: Tens of thousands of free parking spots in the southern Ontario Metrolinx rail network will soon cost money, a pricey change for the roughly 65,000 GO customers who drive to the transit stations.
Rally hits the buffers ahead of U.S.-China trade deal: Europe’s markets were struck by a bout of weakness on Tuesday, as traders cashed in on recent record highs and waited for a long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal and the first flurries of the Wall Street earnings season. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.24 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.28 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.49 US cents at 6:10 a.m. ET.
Harry and Meghan will need a good immigration lawyer if they want to stay in Canada
John Ibbitson: “The Queen announced Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to spend part of the year in Canada. Very nice for them, I’m sure, but there are laws in this country. If the Sussexes want to live here, they’ll have to apply. If they’re smart, Meghan will be the one filling out the forms.”
Oscars nominations recap: What was nominated and what was snubbed
Most nods: Joker got 11 nominations, more than any other film this year. Three period dramas – The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – were close behind with 10 each.
Snubs: No women were nominated in the best director category, while several films that got positive reviews from The Globe’s critics were ignored, including Uncut Gems, Hustlers and Dolemite Is My Name.
Diana Ross and the Supremes perform in their final concert
Jan 14, 1970: The Supremes were one of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s, but for Diana Ross, there was no mountain high enough. On this day 50 years ago, Ross made her last appearance as the leader of the group, which had been founded a decade earlier. As a trio, they scored a dozen No. 1 hits in the 1960s, including Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Come See About Me and Stop! In the Name of Love. Glamorous and polished, the group had a wide appeal that transcended race and made them international stars. As Ross’s popularity grew, the group’s name was changed to Diana Ross and the Supremes in 1967. Soon, though, life as a solo artist beckoned, and the group’s last series of concerts with Ross, at the now-demolished Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas, was recorded for a live album. Ross went on to release six No. 1 records as a solo artist, including a 1981 duet with Lionel Richie, Endless Love, and her first solo hit, 1970’s Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. Indeed. – David Milstead
