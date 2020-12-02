Morning Update: Trudeau open to more health care funding as premiers criticize fiscal update

Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he is open to negotiations on additional health care funding for the provinces at next week’s First Ministers’ meeting, but repeated his government’s assertion that 80 per cent of the money going toward COVID-19 emergency spending is coming from Ottawa.

Provincial leaders criticized Monday’s federal economic update because it did not contain a pledge to increase the rate at which annual health care transfers from Ottawa will rise. They said that in addition to current pandemic spending, billions more will be needed in future years to address the rising cost of caring for an aging population, along with other pressures.

Story continues below advertisement

More coverage:

John Ibbitson: Liberal economic statement an act of deception

Tax and Spend: Ottawa is not only shouldering the potential debts of Canadians – it has borrowed tens of billions of dollars to pad their bank accounts

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

LTC residents, staff and elderly should be first in line for COVID-19 vaccines, advisory panel tells Ottawa

The first people in the country who should receive a COVID-19 vaccine are those living and working in long-term care facilities, followed by anyone who is 80 years or older, an independent panel has advised the federal government.

“Our aim is to protect the most vulnerable first,” said Caroline Quach, an infectious disease specialist at the Sainte-Justine University Hospital Centre in Montreal who chairs the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. “We have started with the elderly in long-term care facilities and their staff because that is where the highest burden of illness is.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Public Health Agency of Canada has not yet said whether it supports the plan recommended by the committee.

More coverage:

B.C. immunity study to investigate mysteries of COVID-19 in children

One Quebec hospital has an alarming COVID-19 death toll

Alberta hospital double-bunking COVID-19 patients in intensive-care as pandemic strains ICU capacity

Incoming Biden administration unlikely to offer Silicon Valley reprieve from scrutiny

Story continues below advertisement

In the weeks after the U.S. election, Big Tech celebrated its success at preventing foreign actors from using social-media platforms to interfere in the election like they did in 2016.

But this year’s election has sparked new concerns from politicians on both sides of the aisle who are intent on keeping Silicon Valley in the political hot seat. For Democrats, it is over social-media giants’ response to the spread of misinformation coming from American politicians and domestic conspiracy groups. For Republicans, the question is whether these companies are biased against conservatives.

Both parties are clamouring for change in the tech industry and the incoming Biden administration is unlikely to offer the sector much of a reprieve from the scrutiny.

Also: Canada’s competition commissioner says international regulators have stronger tools to take on Big Tech

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Britain authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use: Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they’ve won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, allowing the U.K. to become one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population as it tries to curb Europe’s deadliest outbreak. British media have reported that hospitals in England have been told to get ready to start doing vaccinations for medical workers as early as next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Coalition of retailers is calling on Ontario government to lift COVID-19 restrictions: A coalition of nearly 50 retailers, including Canadian Tire, Indigo, Hudson’s Bay and others, is calling on the Ontario government to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have shuttered stores just in time for the crucial holiday shopping season, saying the policy is “ineffective” and puts retail businesses at risk of failure.

Even as political relations worsen, Canada-China trade thrives: Diplomatic relations between Canada and China remain in a deep freeze, but trade between the two countries is thriving. Exports to China increased in the first seven months of the pandemic even as they decreased to many other traditional customers.

Genghis Khan’s memory is erased from view as China cracks down on Mongolian culture: Genghis Khan, the 12th-century conqueror, has long been both an icon of the Mongolian people and a rallying figure for nationalists. Now he is becoming a symbol of Beijing’s new effort to put pressure on its Mongolian population, as authorities across the country are demanding greater adherence to a centrally defined notion of what it means to be Chinese.

Mountie cleared after hitting Inuk man with car door in Nunavut: Ottawa Police has cleared an RCMP officer after he struck an Inuk man with the door of his moving truck in June, saying that the act was not intentional as the vehicle slid off the ice-covered track, forcing the driver-side door to swing open and hit the man.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks near record highs on vaccine news: World stocks hovered near record highs on Wednesday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and additional U.S. economic stimulus. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.33 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.05 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.13 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.29 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Rita Trichur: “None of this should surprise the federal government. Some economists have been pushing legislators to put women first in the economic recovery since the spring. It’s unacceptable that there’s still no comprehensive national child-care plan. For all its feel-good feminism, the sad truth is this government has a history of keeping women waiting when it comes to taking action on systemic injustices.”

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Byers: “The proposed purchase of an Arctic gold mine does not threaten Canadian sovereignty or security. There are other, much better reasons for preventing the Chinese regime from buying companies here.”

John Doyle: “The boring Biden years are looming and [Jimmy] Kimmel, [Stephen] Colbert and Trevor Noah, and their writing teams know it. Energized for years by Donald Trump, his antics and the ceaseless roil of scandals, allegations, rumours and innuendo, the late-night arena might be a bare cupboard for a while. Who’s the lame duck now: Is it Trump or the late-night hosts?”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

This winter, cross these Canadian travel goals off your bucket list

Whether dangling off a frozen waterfall, hot soaking in sub-zero temperatures or exploring spectacular terrain, this is the winter to be creative, a little ambitious, think local and bring the family along, too. Across the country, here are some great winter destinations.

MOMENT IN TIME: DEC. 2, 1993

Open this photo in gallery This undated file photo shows Medellin drug cartel leader Pablo Escobar. FILES/AFP via Getty Images

Pablo Escobar is killed

At the height of his fame and power, Pablo Escobar elicited wildly different reactions. On the one hand, he was a brutally violent drug kingpin, the likes of which had never been seen and haven’t been matched since. On the other, he was a Robin Hood-like figure to poor Colombians for whom he provided. Escobar founded the Medellin Cartel in 1976 and grew it into the largest criminal enterprise in the world; his organization eventually gained a monopoly on cocaine distribution in the United States. He was in constant battles with authorities and rival cartels, leading to Colombia becoming the globe’s murder capital. Escobar eventually surrendered in 1991 on a deal that avoided his extradition to the U.S. His prison was one he built himself: La Catedral, which was more like a luxury mansion. When authorities attempted to move him to a standard facility, he escaped, sparking a nationwide manhunt. He was killed by police in his hometown on this day in 1993, a day after his 44th birthday. Although his drug empire was crumbling around him, by the time of his death he was one of the wealthiest criminals in history. Iain Boekhoff

Story continues below advertisement

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.