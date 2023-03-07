Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has initiated two closed-door probes into Chinese election interference that will be reviewed by a special rapporteur after facing growing calls to investigate Beijing’s influence activities.

Trudeau called a late afternoon news conference to announce that the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which reports directly to his office, will study China’s interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

He also said the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, which oversees the RCMP and federal spy agencies, will examine how investigations into Chinese election meddling have been handled.

Opposition parties were highly critical of the Prime Minister’s announcement, saying that the probes would be secretive and fall far short of a much-needed public inquiry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Ottawa aware of issues with lengthy process to apply for Indian status

The federal government has internally acknowledged that it created a complicated and lengthy process to apply for Indian status, and is at risk of “media scrutiny” over that system – the gateway for First Nations people to access their rights.

In more than 200 pages of memos and reports, obtained by The Globe and Mail through an access-to-information request, Ottawa also conceded that the application process for status is “not well understood” and that the convoluted requirements lead to information being left out, and further processing delays.

Without Indian status, First Nations people generally cannot access the rights to which they are entitled. Status can also be linked to important social and cultural connections, such as being able to register as a member of a particular community or the right to live on reserve.

Outside Bakhmut, Russian troops mimic NATO fighting strategy used by Ukrainians

Three times a day, at least, Russian troops creep forward in small groups toward this city, which has already seen the front line pass through it twice in just over a year of war.

On most occasions, the invaders are repulsed by Ukrainian forces who have thus far largely held their ground in this area, which in peace time was an hour’s scenic drive north of Bakhmut, the city that is the fulcrum of much of the current fighting.

But if the Russian reconnaissance troops aren’t discovered, they make camp and call forward a larger force to exploit the weak point in the Ukrainian defences in this part of the Donbas region.

The probing, adaptive nature of the enemy advance toward Lyman is very dissimilar to the blunt “human wave” assaults Russian troops have been using in Bakhmut – and, to the commander of a Ukrainian unit stationed in Lyman, much more worrying.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Court strikes down Ontario’s election ad rules: The Ontario Court of Appeal has struck down the provincial government’s restrictions on election ads, siding with a coalition of unions that challenged the use of the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to restrict spending by groups other than political parties before a campaign begins.

Judge certifies class-action lawsuit over strip searches: Federal prisoners who allege that degrading strip searches are being illegally conducted on them have won the right to go ahead with a class-action lawsuit against the government. Their lawsuit – certified last week by an Ontario judge – accuses the federal prison system of conducting at least half a million illegal strip searches between 2014 and 2020.

Doctors condemn recommendation to expand MAID: Several dozen expert witnesses, including doctors, ethicists and disability advocates, are criticizing the parliamentary committee studying Canada’s euthanasia laws for recommending a wide expansion of assisted dying that includes mature minors and people with mental illness, without paying proper attention to the research on the potential risks.

Watchdog fines Wealth One bank: The country’s anti-money laundering watchdog has fined Wealth One Bank of Canada – a bank established to cater to Chinese-Canadians – for failing to comply with a federal law designed to stop terrorist financing and the illegal concealment of the origins of funding.

Chinese tourists not visiting B.C.: Chinese tourists are slowly returning to destinations around the world, but British Columbia isn’t expected to see a surge of them any time soon. That’s a result of few international flights from China, no planned group tours to Canada and the impact of geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

Morning markets

Global shares were broadly steady and the dollar nudged higher ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony that could offer a steer on the outlook for U.S. rates, while soft Chinese trade data dented oil.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent, although the index is up 2.9 per cent so far this month. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.76 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent. In Europe, a slew of earnings updates helped push the STOXX 600 into positive territory, up 0.3 per cent thanks to gains in healthcare and industrial stocks. In early trading, Britain’s FTSE rose 0.06 per cent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.3 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.24 per cent. The loonie traded at 73.37 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “Ottawa needs to do more to communicate the big picture and details of lowering emissions to Canadians on a regular basis. That starts with relevant data, available as soon as possible – like the work Statscan does to measure the economy.”

André Picard: “So, let’s applaud British Columbia vigorously for announcing universal contraception coverage in its recent budget. But, at the same time, we have to wonder: what are the other provinces and territories waiting for?”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Editorial cartoon by Brian Gable, March 7, 2023.Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

How has the pandemic shifted your values? The Globe wants to hear from you

The Globe and Mail wants to hear from you about how the pandemic has shifted your priorities and what you’ve learned about yourself. Did you vow to never work another 80-hour week? Did you learn to embrace nature and being outdoors? Did you gain a new appreciation for your child’s teachers? Here’s how to share your story.

Moment in time: March 7, 1965

SNCC leader John Lewis (light coat, center), attempts to ward off the blow as a burly state trooper swings his club at Lewis' head during the attempted march from Selma to Montgomery March 7, 1965.Bettmann / Getty Images

Police attack civil rights protesters in Selma, Ala.

It began humbly: a peaceful march of 600 demonstrators from Selma, Ala., to the state capital in Montgomery, about 87 kilometres away. The group of Black men, women and children were on a mission to to speak to the governor about the denial of voting rights for Black citizens as well as the lack of accountability following the police killing of Jimmie Lee Jackson, a Black man. The march was going smoothly until the group crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and were greeted by a phalanx of Alabama State Troopers who ordered them to disperse. When they didn’t, the police responded with aggression. They were on horseback and on foot, deploying night sticks, whips and tear gas on a group of unarmed protesters. Dozens in the group were taken to hospital with severe injuries. Organizer Amelia Boynton was beaten with such force she lost consciousness. The gruesome violence captured on video and broadcast on the television disturbed the nation and the events of what became known as “Bloody Sunday” sparked widespread support for the civil rights movement. Two other marches were organized later that month, both starting in Selma, and the last one attracted thousands of participants. In August, the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting, became federal law. Dakshana Bascaramurty

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.