Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the overrepresentation of Indigenous women in federal prisons is “appalling,” and that the government’s push to eliminate some mandatory minimum sentences will help address the problem.

“There’s much more to do,” Trudeau said yesterday when asked about the issue in St. John’s. “Recent reports have just been appalling, in seeing the overrepresentation, particularly of Indigenous women, in our criminal system.”

Trudeau was responding to new numbers on Indigenous incarceration from the Office of the Correctional Investigator. Earlier this month, a Globe and Mail report on those numbers revealed that Indigenous women now account for half of all federally incarcerated women. Only 5 per cent of women in Canada are Indigenous, according to the 2016 census. Indigenous imprisonment rates have been climbing for decades, despite pledges from successive governments to address the disparity.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

A Supreme challenge: Finding the top court’s next criminal law expert

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a problem and an opportunity as he prepares to make his fifth appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada, replacing Justice Michael Moldaver, who retires on Sept. 1.

The problem is that Justice Moldaver is the court’s leading specialist in criminal law. Criminal appeals make up a large part of the court’s caseload – 55 per cent of the cases heard in 2021. Moldaver was once a leading criminal lawyer, and then a trial judge. His rulings ring with conviction and nuance acquired during a lifetime immersed in criminal law’s intricacies. And all that expertise is walking out the door.

The opportunity: Trudeau can choose a judge who favours a broad, liberal approach to interpreting the rights protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The court has been moving to the right on Trudeau’s watch, and Moldaver at times was part of that drift. Trudeau, whose father Pierre was the visionary behind the Charter’s founding, describes himself unequivocally as pro-Charter.

Service members of Ukrainian forces who have surrendered after weeks holed up at Azovstal steel works are seen inside a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military at a detention facility in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 17, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

After weeks of defending steel mill against Russian attacks, Ukrainian fighters surrender

They have spent many weeks below ground in fortified tunnels as they defended a Ukrainian steel mill against Russian attacks, clinging to life on dwindling supplies, with little water or food. Their loved ones have met with the Pope and travelled across Europe begging for the evacuation of their husbands and sons from the plant next to the besieged city of Mariupol.

On Monday night, those pleas were partially answered when more than 260 defenders of the Azovstal steel mill, one of Europe’s largest, surrendered and were taken to Russian-occupied territory. At least 52 were injured. The fighters are expected to return home through a prisoner exchange, Ukrainian authorities said.

For the troops who remain at Azovstal – a number estimated in the hundreds – the combat mission is finished, Ukrainian authorities said, signalling the end of one of the most hard-fought battles since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24. The defiant stand at Azovstal had come to symbolize the country itself in its fight against a much larger military power.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Kenney pitches new pipeline in U.S. Senate hearings: Embattled Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling on U.S. policy-makers to consider allowing construction of a new pipeline that would ship heavy oil from the province to the United States, as North America grapples with tight energy supplies in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

How the housing slowdown could hobble Canada’s economy: Rising interest rates have put a quick chill on a feverish rally in which real estate powered the economic recovery from COVID-19. Given that more rate hikes are on the way, many economists say Canada could be in the early stages of a protracted housing slump, albeit one welcomed by would-be buyers who got priced out.

Women’s groups push Ottawa on plan against gender-based violence: Sixteen months after the federal and provincial governments issued a joint declaration that they would work toward creating “a Canada free of gender-based violence,” there is still no timeline for when the country’s first national action plan to achieve that goal will actually be implemented.

The Battle of Alberta won’t just be fought on the ice: The rivalry between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers is sure to spill over the boards and into the streets and offices of both cities as the two teams meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

MORNING MARKETS

A rebound in stocks ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns about the economic growth outlook and rising inflation knocked sentiment, while a U.K. inflation reading of 9% underlined just how much higher interest rates might be headed. Asian stocks managed to eek out their fourth straight session of gains but in Europe shares were mixed and futures on Wall Street pointed to a weaker open. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.01 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Gary Mason: “What Mr. Poilievre is doing is not only dangerous, but shameful. That there are so many legacy Conservatives, fine people who sat in Stephen Harper’s cabinet, who are willing to sit back and allow this to happen to their party, is shocking.”

Editorial: “We are certainly in favour of continuing to require that foreign visitors be vaccinated to fly to Canada, in order to minimize the risk of them becoming a burden on our health system. But right now there is an obvious gap between Ottawa’s rules and the provinces’ rules. To maintain Canadians’ ongoing support for and confidence in public health, Ottawa needs to explain why that is.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Want to be prepared for life after work? Consider hiring a retirement coach

Deciding what to do during retirement can take more work than expected. Many people struggle with the prospect of losing their identity, daily structure and purpose. It can be frightening and overwhelming, which is why many Canadians turn to retirement coaches for help with the lifestyle shift. Retirement coaches don’t deal with the financial side of retirement. Instead, they help guide clients to consider their current situation and what values and activities they want to carry into this new stage of life.

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 18, 1966

Promotional photo of The Castiles from 1965. From left to right: Frank Marziotti, Bruce Springsteen, George Theiss, Paul Popkin and Bart Haynes.Castiles' publicity photo

Bruce Springsteen records his first two songs

Long before he made history by becoming the first rock star to land on the cover of both Time and Newsweek magazines in the same week, Bruce Springsteen was in the Castiles, a band named after a shampoo. Influenced by British Invasion groups, the Castiles were founded by guitarist-vocalist George Theiss and based in Springsteen’s hometown of Freehold, N.J. On this day in 1966, at a small studio in Bricktown Township, N.J., the Castiles recorded two original songs credited to Springsteen-Theiss. The one-hour session (which cost $50, according to rock critic Dave Marsh) marked the first time Springsteen’s voice and guitar were captured in a studio setting. The single’s A side, Baby I, was a keening, shouting romantic brush-off, while the flipside, That’s What You Get, was dreamy and jangled, with the kind of brooding melodrama associated with Springsteen’s subsequent material. Anyone hearing these two songs back then, however, would have guessed that the 16-year-old Springsteen was born to skiffle, not to run. The Castiles, who performed throughout New Jersey and New York, disbanded in 1968. Brad Wheeler

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.