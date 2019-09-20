Morning Update: Trudeau says he began to view blackface as racist after 2008 election as MP; Iran’s Foreign Minister warns of ‘all-out war’ if hit for Saudi attack

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Trudeau says he began to view blackface as racist after 2008 election as MP

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he can’t be “definitive” about how many times he wore racist makeup as he sought forgiveness from Canadians for the second time in less than 24 hours. Mr. Trudeau suggested he doesn’t remember because he didn’t realize the significance of brownface and blackface. Asked Thursday when he learned that the practice was racist, Mr. Trudeau didn’t directly answer the question, but referenced his experience as an MP, which began in 2008.

Mr. Trudeau went further with his second apology, acknowledging the pain and hurt that he caused, as the Liberal campaign tried to grapple with the release of images of him in racist makeup dating as far back as his high-school years.

Since Wednesday evening, three cases have been disclosed in which Mr. Trudeau wore brownface or blackface, revelations that sparked international attention and condemnation. The two photos and a video date from the 1980s to 2001. On Wednesday, he said he had only painted his face twice. But then Global News published the video of him from the 1990s Thursday morning.

Two provinces now investigating cases of vaping-related respiratory illnesses

Officials are investigating four total cases of a severe lung disease tied to vaping products as Health Canada warns people who vape to monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease. Ontario has three cases: One “probable” case involves a high-school student who was on life support in the intensive care unit of a London hospital several weeks ago and has since recovered. The other two “possible” cases are being investigated and the provincial Ministry of Health did not release any other information. British Columbia provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said there has been one suspected case of vaping-related lung illness in her province, but it’s unclear whether it is part of the larger outbreak. She had no further information about the person affected, except to say they have since recovered.

Iran’s foreign minister warns of ‘all-out war’ if hit for Saudi attack

The comments by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif represented the starkest warning yet by Iran in a long summer of mysterious attacks and incidents after the collapse of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, more than a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the accord. They appeared to be aimed directly at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who while on a trip to the region earlier referred to Saturday’s attack in Saudi Arabia as an “act of war.” Along with the sharp language, however, there also were signals from both sides of wanting to avoid a confrontation.

House Democrat Adam Schiff says national intelligence whistle-blower complaint may involve Trump

The complaint was related to multiple acts, Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for U.S. spy agencies, told lawmakers during a private briefing, two officials familiar with it said. But he declined to discuss specifics, including whether the complaint involved the President, according to committee members. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, told reporters after the briefing that he still did not know the contents of the complaint and had been unable to get an answer to whether the White House was involved in suppressing it. Schiff said he would explore potential recourse with the House’s general counsel to try to force the release of the complaint, including potentially suing for it in court.

Ford didn’t violate Constitution with city councillor cut, Ontario Court of Appeal rules: Ontario’s highest court has ruled in a split decision that Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not violate the Constitution when he moved to cut the number of Toronto city councillors in half with a municipal election campaign already under way.

Attack on Saudi oil threatens to pinch Eastern Canada supplies: Any disruptions to the kingdom’s vast oil supply will be particularly felt by Irving Oil Ltd.’s Saint John refinery in New Brunswick, which uses virtually all of the Saudi crude that is shipped to Canada.

Exposure to neurotoxin may have caused Canadian, U.S. diplomats’ ailments in Cuba: Fumigation against mosquitoes in Cuba and not “sonic attacks” may have caused about 40 U.S. and Canadian diplomats and family members in Havana to fall ill, according to a new study commissioned by the Canadian government.

Hurricane Humberto rips rooftops, topples trees in Bermuda: Security Minister Wayne Caines said power had been restored to most customers by midday Thursday and emergency crews were clearing roads of power lines damaged by the hurricane, which had winds of about 195 km/h at its nearest approach the Atlantic island on Wednesday night.

Mountie who alleged unrelenting harassment loses final bid to sue RCMP: An officer who accused his superiors of waging an unrelenting campaign to ruin his career lost his 12-year battle to sue the force for harassment and intentional infliction of distress when the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear the case.

Shares soothed by stimulus, oil heads higher: World shares rose on Friday as stimulus measures by major central banks eased worries about growth, especially in Asian markets, while oil headed for its best week since January. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.11 per cent at 5 a.m. ET. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.11 per cent and Germany’s DAX fell 0.25 per cent. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.16 per cent. New York futures were slightly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.33 US cents.

What Justin Trudeau didn’t answer, and the questions that went unasked

Elamin Abdelmahmoud: “Can he explain, precisely, why it was racist? As a Prime Minister who had made a point of talking about race in office, what was his thinking in not talking about it for the past four years?”

Singh may be the biggest beneficiary of Trudeau’s blunders

John Ibbitson: “But though it will seem cynical, the revelation Justin Trudeau repeatedly wore blackface and brownface while dressing up in costumes when he was younger is almost certain to boost the fortunes of the NDP in this election campaign, not least because Mr. Singh is the first person of colour to lead a national political party in Canada.”

Memo to Justin: Who you are today is who you were yesterday

Mark Kingwell: “Personally, I’m with Aristotle. The Greek philosopher taught us that your actions are your character. What you do is who you are.” Kingwell is a professor of philosophy at the University of Toronto.

Bored of your white kitchen cabinets? White cabinets are so safe, they’re a little stale. Are you a warm- or cool-colour person? Are you still looking for safer options? Bold intentions are one thing, but if you can’t bring yourself to put brush to cabinet, you can always paint the walls instead; it’s a step in the right direction. For the answers to your questions, The Globe asked a designer how to go with a bolder colour.

Sept. 20, 1946

The launch of the world’s most prestigious film festival was much delayed. In 1938, French officials began planning a politically independent event after fascists took over the six-year-old Venice festival and forced its jury to crown Olympia by Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl. The United States and Britain signed on for the rival festival, and Cannes beat out Biarritz as the venue, but war overtook the event originally scheduled for Sept. 1, 1939. The first festival was finally held in 1946 and giddily celebrated with displays of flowers, fireworks and films, including Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious, Billy Wilder’s The Lost Weekend and Rome, Open City by Roberto Rossellini. The 19 participating countries chose which titles to bring and, following the format established in 1938, the jury awarded a grand prize to every nation. However, an Olympics of film proved politically difficult during the Cold War years, while many competing festivals also emerged. After cancellations in both 1948 and 1950, the festival was moved to May in 1952 and began to take the form of the celebrity-studded, international competition that the Festival de Cannes remains today. — Kate Taylor

