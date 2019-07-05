Morning Update: Trudeau says push to rally allies in China spat working; Alberta to probe funding for anti-pipeline environmentalists

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Trudeau says his push to rally for the release of detained Canadians in China is working
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said efforts by Canada’s allies to urge China to release two detained Canadians have been effective, despite Beijing’s assertion that Canada is “naive” to think the United States will help resolve the problem.
Trudeau said that U.S. President Donald Trump raised the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, last weekend.
Canada was drawn into the dispute with China when it arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on an extradition request from the U.S. in December. Meng faces allegations of fraud relating to U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Kovrig and Spavor have been in detention for seven months. They have been held in solitary confinement and subjected to daily interrogations. Sources told The Globe and Mail this week that Chinese authorities confiscated Kovrig’s reading glasses.
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
Alberta is planning to hold a $2.5-million public inquiry into funding for oil-sands foes
The Alberta government is probing foreign funding of environmental campaigns it says have prevented the province’s resources from reaching new customers.
Premier Jason Kenney, who announced the $2.5-million inquiry yesterday, argued foreign groups and billionaires have been funding Canadian organizations for years to spread misleading information as part of a widespread and co-ordinated campaign against pipelines and Alberta’s energy sector. A number of the groups named by the Premier dismissed his claim as a fabrication.
Kenney says forensic accountant Steve Allan has been named to lead the inquiry. Allan is to submit his final report to the government in a year.
Ontario Premier’s ex-chief of staff contacted the OPP to say the custom van costs should be ‘kept off the books’
Doug Ford’s former chief of staff Dean French pressed the Ontario Provincial Police to publicly clear the air about a controversy over a proposed van retrofit for the Premier, an internal e-mail shows.
French e-mailed a high-ranking OPP officer in late March to suggest the force release a statement explaining that he had never said the cost of the vehicle should be “kept off the books.” The Globe and Mail obtained the e-mail, which is partly redacted, through Freedom of Information legislation.
Critics say the e-mail from French is further evidence of a lack of respect from the Premier’s Office for the division between politics and policing.
Trump rolls out military-themed Fourth of July celebration
U.S. President Donald Trump marked his third Independence Day in office by taking over the traditionally apolitical celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and parading an array of military hardware before crowds.
Trump spent most of his hour-long address from the Lincoln Memorial recounting tales of U.S. military glory amid drizzling rain. Flanked by tanks, he then introduced a procession of fighter jets, helicopters and bombers to buzz the gathering.
The gathering was as controversial as anything in the Trump era, with the President accused of turning a taxpayer-funded event into a campaign rally and needlessly ordering up expensive military hardware to help him celebrate.
Protesters earlier made their voices heard by the Washington Monument, along the traditional parade route and elsewhere. In the shadow of the Washington Monument hours before Trump’s speech, the anti-war organization Code Pink erected a 20-foot tall “Trump baby” balloon to protest against the President.
Provincial and territorial legislatures are spending fewer days in session than a decade ago, a Globe analysis finds
Statistics going back to 1987 show a shrinking calendar of sitting days in nine out of 13 legislatures across Canada.
British Columbia is the most egregious offender, having met an average of 10.4 fewer days this decade than in the past, going from an average of 66.3 days to 55.9.
Paul Thomas, a senior researcher with the Samara Centre for Democracy, blames it on the phenomenon of the “permanent campaign,” as political leaders attempt to control the news cycle by appearing at events, much friendlier than Question Period, where they are flanked by supporters.
The exceptions to the shrinking trend are the legislatures of Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and the Northwest Territories.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Leaders of Sudan’s pro-democracy movement claim victory for their ‘revolution’: Leaders of Sudan’s pro-democracy movement welcomed on Friday the power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council as a victory for their “revolution,” raising hopes for an end to the three-month standoff with the generals and deadly violence.
Fire forcing evacuation of Keewaywin First Nation in Northern Ontario: A raging forest fire has prompted the full evacuation of the community, authorities said. More than 200 residents considered vulnerable had already been flown this week to Sioux Lookout, Ont., as the fire moved closer, while roughly 200 more were being sent to another city yesterday.
Strong earthquake causes fires, damage in Southern California: The 6.4-magnitude quake, the largest in two decades in the area, jolted a town northeast of Los Angeles yesterday. Authorities said there were only minor injuries.
Philippines faces call for UN probe into war on drugs: More than two dozen countries formally called for an investigation into thousands of killings of suspected drug dealers killed by police in anti-narcotics operations, activists said.
More than 5,200 killed during Venezuela security operations in 2018: Venezuela’s government registered these killings during security operations last year linked to cases of “resistance to authority,” Michelle Bachelet, the UN human-rights chief, reported yesterday, denouncing a “shockingly high” number of extrajudicial killings.
MORNING MARKETS
Stocks mixed
Global stocks clung to their 17-month highs on Friday and bonds paused after this week’s rally ahead of U.S. jobs data, a gauge that could stoke or temper market expectations about aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite each gained 0.2 per cent, but that’s about where it ends. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent. And in Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at 76.54 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
With the European Union at a crossroads, only change is a certainty
Andrew Hammond: “Amid these big challenges and potential opportunities, how the EU responds – from continuing pressures facing the 19-country euro zone and the wider 26-country Schengen passport-free area, to ties with other world powers – will determine its future and place in the world.” Andrew Hammond is an associate at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics.
Northern exposure: As the sea ice melts, paranoia grows
Michael Byers: "In the case of the Russian Arctic, an external factor is contributing to the security dilemma: Climate change is melting the Arctic sea ice and, as the ice recedes, the remaining ice is being carried away from the Russian coast by prevailing winds and currents. This has created opportunities for resource development and shipping, and with that, a need for more search-and-rescue and patrol capabilities. However, the receding sea ice is also creating a much more significant security risk – or so Russian experts keep telling me. " Michael Byers holds the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at the University of British Columbia. He is the author of International Law and the Arctic, which has been translated into Russian.
A quick election call eases Manitoba Premier’s tall task
Gary Mason: “In many ways, the 6-foot-8 former basketball player is unlike any provincial leader in the country. He defies many of the long-standing tenets of politics, and maybe that’s not a bad thing. But as comfortable as he appears to be with his party’s position heading into this vote, a lot can change in a short order of time.”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Garden party: Tips to quickly turn yourself into a green thumb
Can you have a fruit tree in a condo? Marjorie Harris offers practical gardening advice that will have you planting roots and more.
MOMENT IN TIME
Amazon founded as ‘Cadabra’
What started as an online bookseller but would expand to become a global retailer for every product imaginable – including Spandex bodysuits in every hue and packs of bacon-shaped bandages – was founded 25 years ago. With a US$10,000 investment of his own money, ex-Wall Street executive Jeff Bezos launched his company in the garage of his Seattle home. He initially called it “Cadabra," but changed his tune when a lawyer misheard it as “cadaver." Bezos settled on a name to match his ambition: Amazon, the world’s largest river; and his aspiration, to be the largest bookseller on the planet. In its first month, Amazon sold books in all 50 states, and 45 countries. An early company slogan, “Get big fast,” mimicked the pace of early growth. In two months, sales topped US$20,000 a week. In May, 1997 – the same year Bezos was photographed here – the company went public on the Nasdaq, and an initial offering that raised US$54-million. By 2002, the site listed music, videos, electronics, video games and clothing. By 2007, it launched the Kindle e-reader. In 2015, Amazon beat out Walmart as the world’s most valuable retailer, with Bezos – the world’s richest man – worth a reported US$150-billion. Jessie Willms
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.