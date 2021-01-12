Morning Update: Trudeau to shuffle cabinet; Ontario to announce stronger measures to fight COVID-19

Good morning,

Trudeau plans shuffle of high-profile ministers

According to sources, Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains is leaving cabinet, after deciding not to run in the next election. His decision is prompting the shuffle of some of the most senior ministers in the midst of a global pandemic.

Sources say Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne will fill the cabinet post vacated by Bains. The new foreign minister is expected to be Marc Garneau, who sources say is leaving the Transport file.

Ontario mulls state of emergency but curfew not happening, sources say

Premier Doug Ford met with his cabinet last night to decide which new measures would be unveiled today to fight the runaway spread of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The reinstatement of a state of emergency was in the cards, and would give the government stronger powers to issue health orders quickly.

Sources familiar with the proposals said Mr. Ford’s cabinet was considering a suite of other pandemic measures, including ordering businesses to close early, potentially by 8 p.m., as well as limiting what is sold in big-box stores. Cabinet was also expected to debate new limits on the construction and manufacturing sectors and enhanced orders to ensure people are allowed to work from home. No final decisions were made by early Monday evening.

Absent from the cabinet table last night was a recommendation for a curfew, as implemented in Quebec.

Some non-front-line hospital staff get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of vulnerable populations

Some hospitals and health systems are offering COVID-19 vaccines to staff who don’t interact with patients, including administrators and researchers, as thousands of front-line workers and long-term-care residents wait for their turn to be inoculated.

Canada rejects WHO request for immediate vaccine donations to lower-income countries

Despite a plea from the World Health Organization for immediate help, the Canadian government says it is still too early to make any plan for redistributing the surplus vaccines that it has secured.

Canada has signed contracts with manufacturers to purchase up to 414 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines – about five times more than it needs for its population.

Britain opens seven mass vaccination centres amid alarming resurgence of COVID-19

The British government has opened seven mass vaccination centres in soccer stadiums, convention centres and racetracks, in a frantic effort to control a surge in COVID-19 cases that’s close to overwhelming the hospital system.

The centres will operate 12 hours a day before eventually expanding to round-the-clock. More venues are planned to come on stream in the next few weeks as health officials rush to vaccinate as many people as possible.

U.S. House pushes ahead with plans to impeach Donald Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives is pushing forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol Building, while some of his supporters threaten armed uprisings in cities across the country in the coming days.

Democrats yesterday introduced both a motion calling on Vice-President Mike Pence to strip Trump of his powers under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution as well as a single article of impeachment, for “incitement to insurrection.”

Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling for congressional action to rein in President Donald Trump after inciting last week's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Banking regulator says pandemic uncertainty means now is not the time to consider higher dividends, share buybacks

As parts of the country move into deeper phases of lockdown, Jeremy Rudin, the head of the regulator, said he is waiting to see “a clear path to a durable recovery” and less “economic uncertainty” before considering any changes.

Federal Conservatives rule out working with right-wing Rebel News

Just hours after an e-mailed interview exchange between Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s staff and the far-right outlet was published, Mr. O’Toole’s office said it would no longer respond to the controversial group and the Leader would not do interviews with it either.

Rudy Giuliani faces possible expulsion from New York bar association over ‘trial by combat’ remarks

The organization said yesterday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member. Its bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States” shall remain a member.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks take a breather: Global shares were mixed on Tuesday as investors paused to assess how much worse the COVID-19 pandemic could get while waiting for a new earnings season on Wall Street to inject fresh direction. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.07 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.32 per cent. Wall Street futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.45 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

A one-sided political prosecution of Trump risks more upheaval

Lawrence Martin: “If instead of a one-sided political prosecution, they proceed with a rational law-based deliberation, what happened on Jan. 6 can turn out to be a cathartic moment for the country, one from which a big turn is possible, one that declaws Mr. Trump and his forces, giving unity a chance.”

Don’t be smug, Canada. The U.S. insurrection shows even the strongest democracies are fragile

Yasir Naqvi: “We like to believe that we are more progressive than our southern neighbours, that we could never elect our own Trump, that we are somehow better, less corrupt, nicer. That thinking is more than ignorant; it’s dangerous.” Yasir Naqvi is the chief executive officer of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship

The Ford government is facing its latest pandemic test. Will it once again be a day late and a dollar short?

Editorial: “It’s hard to understand why the Premier would tell Ontarians that the house was ablaze but wait 96 hours to reveal his fire-suppression plan. In any event, things are once again grim, and the public once again awaits word of new restrictions to replace old restrictions that didn’t work.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

By Brian Gable

LIVING BETTER

Difficulty sleeping? Consider your diet

There’s mounting evidence that tweaking your diet during the day can set you up for a better night’s sleep. Leslie Beck offers some suggestions.

MOMENT IN TIME: JAN. 12, 1967

Open this photo in gallery ONE-TIME USE ONLY WITH STORY SLUGGED NW-MIT-ALI-0111 -- Boxer Muhammad Ali talking with the press after being indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for his refusal to be inducted into the armed forces, January 1967. Ali contended that he was a Nation of Islam minister and not subject to the draft. Bettmann/Bettmann / Getty Images

When Cassius Clay turned 18 in 1960, the native of Louisville, Ky., registered for the draft and was considered fit for conscription, with the designation of 1-A. By 1962, the champion boxer was reclassified down to 1-Y because of his dyslexia. But by 1966, a year after Clay became a Muslim and changed his name to Muhammad Ali, the Vietnam War was raging and the U.S. Army changed its standards, so Ali was reclassified by a Louisville draft board back to 1-A. This meant that, if drafted, the virulently anti-war Ali would have to serve. He felt, however, that as a Muslim minister he qualified as a conscientious objector. But on this date in 1967, he got knocked out by Local Board No. 47, which unanimously refused his ministerial exemption. In short order, he was drafted and, when he declined to serve, prosecuted, convicted (by an all-white jury that deliberated for all of 21 minutes) of refusing induction into the army and sentenced to five years in prison. The conviction was eventually overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Ali, considered the greatest heavyweight in history, lost three prime years of his career, but his civil-rights advocacy continues to inspire millions around the world. – Philip King

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.