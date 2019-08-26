Morning Update: Trudeau, Trump meet at G7 summit; Hong Kong police fire guns in latest protest

Good morning,

Trudeau talks trade with Trump on sidelines; Trump moves to ease tensions over China as G7 wraps

U.S. President Donald Trump offered an olive branch to China on Monday after difficult trade talks, easing tension in the final day of the G7 summit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Mr. Trump yesterday on the margins of the summit in France to talk trade and diplomacy, including the shared commitment to enacting the new North American trade deal.

The three-day meeting in the southwestern seaside town of Biarritz was seen as a chance to unite the group of wealthy countries that has recently struggled to speak with one voice amid a growing rift between Trump and other G7 leaders.

Iran is one point of contention – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise appearance at the summit’s venue yesterday amid talks on how to handle the country’s nuclear ambitions, and increased tensions with the U.S. since Trump pulled out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Brazil was another topic of discussion, with EU leaders piling pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

Opinion: As Amazon burns, Brazil signals it’s paying attention to G7 pressure. Written by Eric Reguly.

Hong Kong police fire first gunshot in protest clashes

Hong Kong police drew their guns last night and brought out water cannon trucks for the first time in the ongoing anti-government protests.

The showdown took place after protesters attacked police officers with sticks and rods.

Some protesters said they’re resorting to violence since the government has not responded to their peaceful demonstrations.

People have taken to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s streets for more than two months, demanding democratic elections and a probe into police use of force to quell the protests.

They have further demanded that the city’s pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, step down.

U.S. marks the 400th anniversary of first African slave ship’s arrival amid heightened racial tensions

Four centuries and 10 kilometres lie between the place where the first African slaves came ashore, and the burial grounds of one of their possible descendants, Walter Jones, works to keep their memories alive.

Jones, 63, wants to shorten that gap by tending the Tucker Family Cemetery − land where the local black community has buried its dead for hundreds of years.

While preserving weathered tombstones and cutting away undergrowth, Jones and his relatives uncovered more than a hundred unmarked graves.

The value of their work was highlighted this week as the U.S. marked the 400th anniversary of the day the first slave ship landed there.

The commemoration takes on particular political weight as a battle rages in Virginia over whether to tear down monuments to the Confederacy.

Controversial Maxime Bernier billboards to be removed: The owner of billboards currently promoting the People’s Party of Canada said the company would take the advertisements down in response to public criticism of its anti-immigration rhetoric, featuring the slogan “Say NO to mass immigration.”

Suspected B.C. killer’s father seeks access to final video before son’s death: Alan Schmegelsky learned of the video, described as his son’s “last will and testament", earlier this month when his son, Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound with Kam McLeod, 19, in northern Manitoba, his lawyer said.

Study reveals new details of overseas Cold War intelligence effort by Canadians: The documents, classified for years, show that Canada used citizens travelling to Communist countries to gather needed intelligence in a little-known government program under former prime minister John Diefenbaker.

Plane and helicopter collide in Spain, killing seven: After colliding, the aircrafts fell into a neighbourhood and the plane caught fire, but nobody was reported injured.

Sudan’s new prime minister seeks end to country’s pariah status: Abdalla Hamdok said yesterday that ending his country’s international outcast status and drastically cutting military spending are prerequisites for saving a faltering economy.

Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump ‘order’ on trade: The U.S. President threatened to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to fulfill his tweeted “order” to U.S. businesses to cut ties in China.

Stocks rise

Stock markets clawed themselves off their lows on Monday but sentiment remained fragile after the latest flare-up in the U.S.-China trade war sent investors scrambling into government bonds and battered emerging market currencies. European equity markets had looked set to follow their Asian counterparts deep into the red but recovered when U.S. President Donald Trump said China had contacted Washington overnight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table. Beijing called for calm. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.9 per cent and the Shanghai Composite 1.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 per cent, Germany’s DAX was up 0.4 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.6 per cent at 6:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 75.16 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition (hyperlink) includes an energy stock worth owning, Asian dividends beyond China and which Brookfield to buy: What you need to know in investing this week.

The moves I made as a child shaped the adult I have become

Rushanthi Kesunathan: “I believe that if I had stayed in one home and school I could have been as successful as I had imagined when I was young – and as successful as many of my peers. Each move, though, was a setback to these childhood dreams.” Rushanthi Kesunathan is a Tamil-Canadian journalist based in Markham, Ont.

The search for Amelia Earhart shows why some mysteries should never be solved

Charlotte Gray: “Are some historical mysteries best left unsolved? When a disappearance remains baffling or a brutal murder unsolved, is the lack of resolution simply exasperating? Or is the (often crackpot) speculation it generates a source of entertainment, as well as a glimpse into the mindset of the times?” Charlotte Gray is the author of 10 biographies and books on Canadian history.

I’m confident the bond between Canada and the U.S. will only get stronger

Kelly Craft: “Frictions we may and will have, but on all the levels that count, our regard for each other and our grounding in common values, especially compassion in distress, are fixed.” Kelly Craft is the U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Decluttering guru Marie Kondo says that we should throw out our belongings that fail to “spark joy.” But living out of a suitcase lays bare what you truly require in life, Corrina Allen writes.

Those who find Kondo’s criteria for tidying up too loose should look to travel to show how little you truly need, she says – a lesson that translates well to our domestic lives.

Canoeing near Banff, Alta., circa 1930s

Open this photo in gallery Banff National Park. Handout

Enjoying the peace and serenity of the woods doesn’t always need to be a hardcore excursion involving multiple portages and multi-day treks. Two canoeists, dressed as if for a casual picnic during what our archivist believes is the 1930s, discover this to be true as they glide through Echo Creek under the sharp ridge lines of Mount Rundle. The quiet waters of Echo Creek, easily reached on foot from Banff, Alta., is a backcountry gift for beginner paddlers. Even today, locals put in paddleboards as visitors sign out canoe and kayak rentals just a five-minute walk from the centre of tourist-clogged Banff Avenue. Once you’ve pushed off from the beach, turn right and manoeuvre your craft through the beaver and wildlife marshes of Echo Creek, which meander into the wide open vistas of the Vermilion Lakes. No tent required. Catherine Dawson March

