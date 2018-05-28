Morning Update: Trudeau urged to probe Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s role in Canada

Good morning,

Trudeau urged to probe Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s role in Canada



Intelligence analysts are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ascertain the security threat and economic costs imposed by giving intellectual property developed in Canada to Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecom powerhouse. A Globe investigation revealed last week how the company has established relationships with leading research-heavy universities in Canada to create a steady pipeline of intellectual property that the telecom giant is using to underpin its market position in 5G technology. Huawei has committed around $50-million in funding to 13 Canadian universities to achieve that end. The former assistant director of Canada’s spy agency, Andy Ellis, said he was alarmed at the vast network of relationships that Huawei has with universities in Canada. He suggests that the federal government assemble a group of deputy ministers and high-level security officials to analyse the extent of the threat, if any, that Huawei presents. (for subscribers)



In Bosnia-Herzegovina, fears are growing that the carefully constructed peace is starting to unravel



Since war tore the Balkans apart in the 1990s, Bosnia-Herzegovina has lived under an uneasy peace. The country is divided into two primary political entities: The Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a federation of the country’s Muslims and Croats, and the Republic of Srpska, a Bosnian Serb mini-state. Simmering ethnic tensions have been controlled by a carrot, which came in the form of a possible invitation to the European Union, and the stick of U.S. military might. But with the European Union preoccupied on Brexit and the U.S.-led NATO alliance shifting its focus elsewhere, the Republic of Srpska is hoping Moscow will step in to help it break away. The Muslim community, meanwhile, has turned toward Turkey, which has extended its influence into the country. The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon reports from Sarajevo on the independence movement and the growing unrest.

Horwath, Ford exchange sharp attacks in final Ontario leaders’ debate

With less than two weeks until Ontario heads to the polls, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath became the target of sustained attacks from Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne. The leaders faced off in the final debate before Ontario votes on June 7, though advance voting has already begun. With the race to form government in Canada’s most populous province largely coming down to Ms. Horwath’s New Democrats and Mr. Ford’s Tories, the two leaders exchanged barbs throughout the debate. Ms. Wynne, on the other hand, attempted to present herself as an unapologetic moderate who acknowledged early that despite being disliked by many in Ontario, she is “not sorry about all the things we’re doing in Ontario to make lives better.” Affordability was a main theme throughout the debate and Ms. Wynne and Ms. Horwath shared their plans for extended dental coverage, a pharmacare plan and a subsidized daycare system. The Liberals have formed Ontario’s government for the past 15 years and voters in the province appear as though they are in the mood for change.

Adam Radwanski writes in a column that Ms. Horwath struggled in the spotlight: “For much of Ontario’s election campaign, everything broke Andrea Horwath’s way, and she performed well enough to take full advantage of it. Sunday evening’s leadership debate, the final time the province’s three major-party leaders took the stage together before the June 7 vote, was a very different story.”

John Ibbitson writes in a column that the Liberals face a cloudy future if they finish in third: “Ontario is mostly an urban and suburban province. The Liberals are at home in that environment. An NDP government, if one is formed, will be filled with rookie MPPs and an inexperienced cabinet. It may well stumble. If it does, the Liberals will be waiting in the wings. The question is how long that wait will be.”

Parliament to no longer let student groups watch Question Period

With Parliament Hill’s Centre Block set to close down for renovations, both the House of Commons and Senate will be moving to new homes in West Block and the Government Conference Centre, respectively. Once that happens, tour groups, including student groups, will no longer be able to view the House and Senate while the chambers are in session. The temporary House of Commons won’t be able to accommodate tour groups because of “the way it’s designed, the way that sound may or may not travel,” according to Sonia L’Heureux, the Parliamentary Librarian. The Library of Parliament, which oversees tours, say 58,000 students visited on group tours during the 2016-17 fiscal year. The move to Parliament’s new chambers was expected to happen later this year but work on constructing the temporary halls of government is running behind schedule. Parliamentarians will be moved out of Centre Block for at least a decade as renovations take place.

In the dead spaces between buildings, an architectural revolution



As the world’s urban population grows and building moves upward instead of outward, cities are grappling with the challenges of building forms and neighbourhoods designed in the postwar period. The Globe’s Doug Saunders explores how planners, governments and architects in Mexico City, Amsterdam and Toronto are wrestling with the social and economic problems of empty and forbidding spaces in apartment districts.

Stocks rise, oil slides

European stocks gave up early gains and bond yields recovered from lows as early elections loomed in Italy after the anti-establishment 5-Star and League parties abandoned plans to form a government. New York and London are closed today. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 0.2 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were each up 0.2 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET. The Canadian dollar was at just about 77 US cents. Oil prices extended losses as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they may increase supplies while U.S. production gains show no signs of slowing.

The Trump-Kim summit: Breaking up is hard to do



“The Singapore summit is not a done deal. There is still ample time to cancel it two or three more times. But if it happens, it will happen because the principals desperately want it to − not because circumstances are ripe for agreement. And most likely the morning-after headlines will read: Kim plays Trump.” – David A. Welch, CIGI Chair of global security at the Balsillie School of International Affairs

A clean break: Why our society’s obsession with cleanliness has become too much of a good thing



“I’ve been practising as a dermatologist for 20 years and I’ve seen an alarming increase in the number of patients walking into my clinic with reactions caused by overuse of soaps, cleansers and beauty products. My patients come and see me because they’re hoping I can suggest a product that will cure their painful conditions. In fact, my years in practice suggest that the best strategy is an elimination of products – to pare back the use of cleansers and balms, natural or otherwise, and return the skin to the baseline state that biology intended.“ – Sandy Skotnicki, the founder of Toronto’s Bay Dermatology Centre

Having trouble falling asleep at night? What you eat may have an impact on how you sleep, according to mounting evidence. Diet can impact hormones that regulate how well, as well as how long, you sleep. Nutritionist Leslie Beck suggests tart cherry juice, yogurt, salmon and kiwi fruit as foods that will help you out. Research also suggests added sugar and excess saturated animal fat can lead to worse sleep.

