Morning Update: Trudeau’s re-elected minority to face demands from NDP, Bloc

Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face demands for new taxes and billions in additional spending as he negotiates support from the NDP and Bloc Québécois, following an election in which voters denied the Liberal Party the free rein of a majority mandate.

Because the Liberals are just a handful of seats short of a majority, the Prime Minister will only need to rely on one of the three main opposition parties to pass any government bill. In the last Parliament, the Liberals often relied on the NDP for key confidence votes.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet are Trudeau’s most natural allies in the new minority Parliament, although the Conservatives could also support some bills.

More election coverage:

How Canada voted: A look at how the parties, the regions and the issues shaped our next government

Voter turnout near historic lows for a federal election

Erin O’Toole disappointed in party’s results, plans to launch review of electoral strategy

Singh says he’s confident he will remain NDP leader despite lack of seat gains

George Chahal is the only Alberta Liberal MP, and may be the Voice of the West in Trudeau’s cabinet

Story continues below advertisement

Election opinion:

Campbell Clark: Erin O’Toole can’t afford to stop running now

Gary Mason: Erin O’Toole and the Conservative Party brace for an ugly war over his shift to the left

Konrad Yakabuski: In Quebec, a cold war between Justin Trudeau and François Legault is on the horizon

David Parkinson: We’ve entered the era of cooperative skepticism as voters signal Trudeau’s third term must be about execution

Editorial: Canada, welcome to the age of minority governments

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery A newspaper shows a cover photo of Justin Trudeau at the Jarry metro station in Montreal, early on the morning of Sept. 21, 2021. ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Kenney names new health minister as anger grows in Alberta over COVID-19 restrictions

With hospital ICUs in Alberta nearing full capacity and anger brewing from within his own party, Jason Kenney said he has accepted the resignation of Tyler Shandro – the province’s health minister throughout 18 months of COVID-19.

Speaking with reporters later in the day, the Premier gave little explanation for the switch. Kenney praised Shandro’s work ethic but said, “It is time for a fresh start, and a new set of eyes on the largest department in the government, especially at a time such as this.”

B.C. nurses in turmoil as province pushes mandatory vaccination for health care workers

One of British Columbia’s largest health unions, embroiled in an internal dispute over its opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in the health care sector, is facing a leadership crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Just days after the BC Nurses’ Union, with 48,000 members, came out against the province’s mandatory vaccine order, the union announced the abrupt departure of its top official.

More:

As vaccine passports kick in, doctors see a rise in medical exemption requests – but few patients who actually qualify

Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination rules take effect

Quebec mulls law prohibiting anti-vaccine protests outside schools and hospitals

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Story continues below advertisement

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Will China step in to save Evergrande?: China’s second-largest property developer is on the brink of collapse. The company has about US$300-billion in liabilities, with the first coming due this week. Failure to pay could leave the firm facing default. Most investors are looking instead to the Chinese government for succour, hoping Beijing will deem the property giant too big to fail and step in to keep it afloat.

Nursing home residents were not transferred due to fears of COVID-19 spread: Elderly residents at the Herron nursing home were in pitiful shape and many were dying during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials didn’t transfer them elsewhere because they worried about spreading the coronavirus to other health care facilities, a Quebec coroner’s inquest heard yesterday.

In Texas, border walls rise once again amid Haitian migrant crisis: Just north of the Texas border town of Del Rio, Vega Verde Road extends eight kilometres along the Rio Grande. A chain-link fence stretches into the distance, finished portions crowned with a gleam of razor wire. Along other pockets of the border, too, new fence is taking shape, backed by a state whose eagerness for new walls has only grown with the sudden arrival of nearly 15,000 people, many of them from Haiti, who formed an encampment beneath a Del Rio bridge.

China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, Xi says: Chinese leader Xi Jinping said yesterday that his country would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, using his address at the United Nations General Assembly to add to pledges to deal with climate change. Xi provided no details, but, depending on how the policy is implemented, the move could significantly limit the financing of coal plants in the developing world.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks find relief in Evergrande deal: Global stocks and riskier currencies found relief on Wednesday as market jitters around China Evergrande eased, with the embattled developer saying it could pay a coupon on one of its bonds. Investors were awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.66 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.51 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.15 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Sheema Khan: “The Taliban have promised a “kinder, gentler” approach after the fall of Kabul – vowing to be more inclusive and humane following the defeat of the internationally-backed Afghan government. The world must not fall for this charm offensive.”

Story continues below advertisement

John Doyle: “It’s a fact that CBC TV news remains a mess and that The National is more likely to make you roll your eyes than feel informed. But Barton is the best of it as it exists now. She made CBC TV’s election coverage bearable, and on election night she was buoyant, funny and fully engaged. Enough with the sexist, partisan attacks already.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Finally, some news to smile about for comedy lovers in Toronto

After a gruelling pandemic election, Canadians of all political stripes could use a laugh. Thankfully, live comedy has returned in the nick of time.

MOMENT IN TIME: SEPTEMBER 22, 1992

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations Chief Roland Crowe (centre) and Saskatchewan Premier Roy Romanow sign the Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement at Wanuskewin Heritage Park near Saskatoon Tuesday, September 22, 1922. Dave Buston/The Canadian Press

Historic deal signed in Saskatchewan to settle Indigenous land claims

There could have been no better setting for the landmark agreement. On this day in 1992, a perfect fall day, 700 invited guests and dignitaries gathered at the new Wanuskewin Heritage Park, just north of Saskatoon, to witness one of the most important land deals in Saskatchewan’s history. After more than 15 years of negotiation, the Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement Framework Agreement had been reached between the federal and provincial governments and the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations (now the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations). The deal provided 25 bands with $455-million to buy approximately 1.57 million acres – land that had been promised in treaties more than a century earlier but never awarded. “These agreements represent Canadians saying yes to you, acknowledging historical errors and making amends for them,” then-prime minister Brian Mulroney said at the outdoor ceremony. An immensely pleased FSIN chief Roland Crowe responded that the settlements would help achieve the dream of Indigenous self-government: “I know this is going to make a different life for all of us.” It fell to then-Saskatchewan premier Roy Romanow, though, to capture the true significance of the moment with his observation: “We’re acknowledging our shared destiny.” Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.