Morning Update: Trump, Biden locked in fierce race as deadlocks in key states raise prospect of a long battle

Americans headed to the polls one final time Tuesday but a result may be days away – or longer. The future of Donald Trump’s presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning with results in several key states still too close to call in the contentious and unprecedented campaign mired by an escalating pandemic. The vote was shaping up to be a repeat of 2016, coming down to the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania where full results may not be known for days.

In a speech from the White House shortly before 2:30 a.m., Trump claimed a premature victory and accused Democrats of stealing the vote by claiming wins in several key battleground states. Without offering evidence, Trump also called the election a “major fraud on our nation” and vowed to fight the results at the Supreme Court

Biden, on the other hand, is confidently predicting he will defeat Trump, even as the candidates remained deadlocked in the vote count with the possibility of a protracted court battle over the results.

“I’m here to tell you tonight: We believe we’re on track to win this election,” Biden, flanked by his wife, told a drive-in rally in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware. “It ain’t over until every ballot is counted…we’re gonna win this.”

Our explainer outlines what we know so far about the election results, and you can check the live results map here. Also, we'll be rounding up the latest news and analysis all day in our rolling file.

Open this photo in gallery A worker with the Detroit Department of Elections waits for the next absentee ballot to be sorted through at the Central Counting Board in the TCF Center on November 4, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elaine Cromie/Getty Images) Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

Democrats make Senate gains, but majority unclear

Democrats made gains in the Senate last night, although whether they could secure a majority remained unclear.

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, the Democrats need a net pickup of at least three seats. If Donald Trump wins his second term, the Democrats need four seats, because the vice-president is also president of the Senate and casts the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

The fate of the Senate could be crucial to U.S. politics over the next four years. With the House of Representatives firmly in Democratic hands, control of the Senate would provide the Democrats with a united Congress, regardless of who became president.

But a divided Congress in a deeply polarized country would struggle to reach the kinds of compromises needed for progress in health care, immigration reform and other key social issues.

How the U.S. election result will shape Canadian climate policy

Once all the votes in the U.S. presidential election have been tallied, Americans will have either elected a president who has a $2-trillion plan to boost clean energy or one who is a climate-change denier.

There is no doubt that the results of the U.S. election will help shape Canada’s role in the climate fight. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has kept his U.S. election preferences to himself, it’s a safe bet that he would welcome Joe Biden who shares his view that climate is a top priority.

But both potential outcomes stand to pose new climate-related challenges for Canadian policy makers, alongside new opportunities. What’s in question is whether that will require Canada striking out on its own in a way it hasn’t to date, if Mr. Trump wins; or scrambling to keep up, alongside Mr. Biden.

Ten highlights: From early voting and diverse candidates in congressional races to worries about civil unrest, the U.S. presidential election campaign produced all kinds of surprises. Here are the top ten highlights leading up to and including election night.

The world waits: World leaders have reacted warily to the muddy U.S. election picture. “The world sort of survived four years with a somewhat restrained Trump. But all the ‘adults’ are gone. A world with a triumphant Trump could well be a different thing,” former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt wrote on Twitter.

To many, this election became a referendum on race: The issue of race has played such a significant role in this presidential election that for many Americans it brings back memories of the elections of 1964 and 1968, during the height of the Civil Rights movement. A study on race based on multiple polls from the Pew Research Center found that the gulf between supporters of the Republican presidential nominee and the Democratic presidential nominee widened considerably from 2016 to 2020.

Trump has exposed the vulnerabilities of our information ecosystem. How will we fix it? Whether Donald Trump wins a second term as U.S. president or not, he has already won his biggest battle – discrediting the mainstream media and spreading disinformation. He has exposed the vulnerabilities of our information ecosystem. The only question that remains is: what are we willing to do to fix it?

Soaring U.S. debt burden poses major challenge for new president: Whoever becomes the next president will have to deal with unending deficits forecast and a national debt that is headed to its highest level in U.S. history. The already poor fiscal outlook is going to get worse, creating problems not just for the U.S. but for Canada and other countries dependent on the U.S. economy.

The future of the Keystone pipeline will not be settled by the U.S. election: The Keystone XL pipeline has become a key symbol in the U.S. debate over climate and energy and its fate will still be uncertain after the presidential election. Joe Biden doesn’t like the pipeline, but it still has a chance of being built. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is a booster, but it’s construction is not a sure bet.

African analysts offer advice on repairing U.S. political system amid growing calls for reform: After decades of U.S. lectures to Africa about election reforms, a panel of African political experts are now returning that advice. African analysts, like many others worldwide, are troubled by the mounting evidence of voter suppression, intimidation, politicized courts and partisan manipulation in the U.S. electoral system. Now they are offering their own experience to help America.

A six-pack of investing tips to mellow your mind if the U.S. election slams markets: Stocks may bounce around if there’s uncertainty about a winner or future policies regarding things such as taxes and trade. But there are some investing truths that transcend political events and have a much bigger effect on your investing success than elections.

CANADA AND AROUND THE WORLD

Trudeau asks Blair to follow up on status of RCMP’s response to watchdog report on Boushie investigation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he is asking Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to follow up on the status of the RCMP’s response to a civilian watchdog report on the investigation into the death of Colten Boushie.

Experts advising Ottawa identify priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine. An independent committee of experts advising the federal government has come up with its initial set of recommendations for who in Canada should be first in line for COVID-19 vaccines once one or more become available.

Barbara Kentner died from blunt-force trauma complications to her abdomen, pathologist says. It was the second day of the manslaughter trial of Brayden Bushby, who has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for throwing a metal trailer hitch from a car at Ms. Kentner as she walked down the street with her sister Melissa in January, 2017. Mr. Bushby has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Vienna shooting suspect had previous conviction for attempting to join Islamic State, police say. A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots Monday night in a nightlife district crowded with revellers enjoying the last hours before a coronavirus lockdown.

MORNING MARKETS

Uncertain U.S. election leaves investors facing days of volatility. The equity, debt and currency markets face days of volatility as investors' expectations for a decisive victory in the U.S. election all but vanished early Wednesday. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX was little changed. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.30 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.72 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.21 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.66 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

David Shribman: “Indeed, as Americans trudged to polling stations in libraries, community centres and school auditoriums Tuesday, the question that lingered in the air – the question that has no explicit answer – is whether decades from now, when the din of the 2020 campaign has faded and the second drafts of history are being written, the vast transformations set in motion by Mr. Trump will be seen as prelude or interlude.”

Campbell Clark: “One of the few things the supporters of Donald Trump and [Joe] Biden seemed to agree on is that the United States is in decline. The cliché poll question asking voters if the country is on the right track or wrong track – usually a gauge of satisfaction with the incumbent – lost all meaning in 2020 because Republicans, too, said things are going badly. In that mood, Americans just don’t have much time for the world. That’s been the trend for a while.”

Elizabeth Renzetti: “After four endless years, the longest day – U.S. presidential election day – has finally arrived. I spent it thinking about the scorched earth left behind, and the possibility of green shoots ahead.”

Editorial Board: “This election was a referendum on what sort of country America wants to be: the world’s leading democracy, which however flawed and imperfect is a beacon to people around the world; or a failing democracy, and a budding failed state, led by a man who questions and undermines all that is best in America.”

John Doyle: “No clear winner, and expectations overturned. It was not the finest hour for American TV news. It went to overtime and then extra-extra overtime. And it amounted to the night of jabbering fools, once again undone by inaccurate polling and by the hubris that is part and parcel of TV punditry.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

