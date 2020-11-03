Morning Update: Trump, Biden make final appeals to voters

Good morning,

Stay up to date with all of the U.S. election news today and tonight by following our live file.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden rallied supporters yesterday as the most divisive presidential campaign in modern U.S. history came to a close.

Biden has maintained a clear lead in national polling since March, but the contest is tightening in key swing states: Florida and Arizona are all but tied, while the former vice-president holds a narrow lead in Pennsylvania.

Complicating it even further is the pandemic, which has upended how people cast their ballots and traditional methods of predicting turnout. It could mean the results of the race aren’t known for weeks, as mail-in ballots are tallied and the two parties fight in the courts and on the streets over which votes will count.

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Make America Great Again rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Gunmen kill four in ‘terror attack’ in Vienna, manhunt launched

Developing story: Gunmen attacked six locations in central Vienna yesterday starting outside the main synagogue, killing four people and injuring at least 15 in what Austria called a “repulsive terror attack” while hunting one or more assailants on the loose.

Witnesses described the men firing into crowds in bars with automatic rifles, as many people took advantage of the last evening before a nationwide curfew was introduced because of COVID-19. Police shot and killed one assailant.

RCMP delays prevent release of findings on Colten Boushie investigation

The RCMP’s response to a report by its civilian watchdog on its investigation into the death of Colten Boushie is now months late and delaying its public release.

The report by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission examined, among other things, whether relevant RCMP policies, procedures and guidelines are reasonable.

During the trial, Boushie’s family said officers searched their home when they came to tell them Boushie was dead, and asked whether his mother, Debbie Baptiste, had been drinking. In the hours after Boushie was killed, police also left the vehicle he was shot in out in a summer downpour, raising concerns that evidence had been compromised.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada ready for large-scale evacuation of citizens from Hong Kong if needed: Canada’s top diplomat in Hong Kong says Ottawa has developed a full-scale plan for a mass evacuation of its roughly 300,000 citizens if their safety is endangered by a new security law imposed by China on the former British colony.

Wikipedia probe finds illicit editing of WE Charity pages: Wikipedia says a number of its articles about the WE Charity were illicitly changed by an Israeli PR firm, making some of them more promotional. Earlier this year, editors of the online encyclopedia discovered evidence of secret paid editing of a number of WE-related pages.

Ford video shows ‘cozy’ relationship with controversial Christian leader, NDP say: The Ontario NDP have released a video of Doug Ford wishing Charles McVety a happy birthday and photos of two cabinet ministers attending McVety’s birthday party. McVety is a conservative Christian college president known for his campaign against same-sex marriage and anti-Muslim views.

Consumer pullback poses threat to economic recovery: Consumer confidence is weakening in Canada as COVID-19 cases rise and new lockdown measures are put in place, a worrying sign for an economic recovery that depends on strong spending by households.

MORNING MARKETS

European shares rise as U.S. election takes the spotlight: European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear winner in the U.S. election after a bitterly fought campaign. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.89 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 2.13 per cent and 2.29 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.96 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.42 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed. U.S. futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading around 76 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Lawrence Martin: “This President has indicated several times that he may not concede defeat. He has reportedly told aides he’s prepared to declare victory Tuesday night even if millions of votes are still to be counted. If this is not laying the groundwork for an electoral debacle, it’s hard to imagine what is. Unless there is a decisive verdict Tuesday, the election is a disaster waiting to happen.”

André Picard: “If there is one lesson we can learn from countries that have weathered the pandemic best, it is this: Shut down swiftly, and reopen cautiously. That should be our mantra. Yet, time and time again in Canada, we do the opposite.”

Editorial Board: “In an era of so much uncertainty, an ambitious national display of co-operation to build the world’s best system for testing and contact tracing would provide Canadians with the sense that their governments are planning ahead. It would also provide hope that the stage is being set for a future where Canada does not go down the same path as Europe and the U.S. Instead, our leaders are making difficult times even more difficult by failing to be bold.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

How do you dress warmly for a physically distant but socially active winter? Here’s a skier’s advice

From daily walks to grocery-store lineups, we will all be spending more time outdoors this year. So what’s the best way to stay warm and make winter more enjoyable? Layers, layers and more layers. Here are a few tips for what to wear for a physically distant but socially active winter.

MOMENT IN TIME: NOVEMBER 3, 1954

Open this photo in gallery Godzilla stomps through the Japanese Parliament building in Tokyo in the1954 debut film. AP Photo/Toho Co. Ltd., HO

Japanese premiere of Godzilla

For Japanese audiences in 1954, a movie about a monster awakened by an atomic blast was always going to be fraught. Less than a decade after the twin terrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and just eight months after the Daigo Fukuryu Maru incident, in which a Japanese tuna boat and its crew were showered with nuclear fallout from a U.S. weapon test, director Ishiro Honda’s vision of a seemingly unstoppable creature slouching toward Tokyo was horror of the highest degree. Godzilla represents fear of the bomb, of course, but also of the United States, which had humiliated the empire with its terms of surrender in 1945 and seemed determined to dominate postwar Japan, trampling its cultural traditions as wantonly as a guy in a latex suit on a miniature set. (An “Americanized” version of the film, starring Canadian-American actor Raymond Burr, played down both those elements.) But despite its traumatic themes and derivative story – Toho Studios was admittedly trying to replicate the success of the 1953 U.S. film The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms – Godzilla proved to be a tremendous box-office hit, selling almost 10 million tickets in Japan and spawning dozens of sequels and remakes. The monster would become a hero, its terrifying origins forgotten. Massimo Commanducci

