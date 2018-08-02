Morning Update: Trump calls on Sessions to stop Russia probe; Officials say deal on NAFTA auto content rule ‘getting close’

Good morning,

Trump calls on Sessions to stop Mueller’s Russia probe

In a series of tweets, U.S. President Donald Trump appealed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end an investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election. It’s his most direct call for his top U.S. law enforcement officer to shut down Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation, prompting criticism from Democrats accusing Mr. Trump of obstructing justice.

Despite the president’s request, Mr. Sessions does not have the power to stop the Russia probe, given that Mr. Sessions recused himself from the investigation in March 2017.

Canada and Mexico officials say deal on NAFTA auto content rule ‘getting close’

Mexican and Canadian officials said they are closing in on a deal with the U.S. on key issues of autos content rules at talks to renew the NAFTA trade pact. According to the Mexican government, the United States has “started showing more flexibility” on autos content and other topics at the negotiations, which have dragged on for almost a year.

John Tory targets challenger in Toronto mayoral race

Toronto Mayor John Tory wasted little time turning his attention to his challenger in the upcoming municipal election, Jennifer Keesmaat, pledging to keep property tax hikes low and targeting her musings about “secession” for Toronto.

“I heard this week about this idea of Toronto seceding from Ontario, and I thought to myself, well, it just sounded like a ridiculous idea,” Mr. Tory said.

Ms. Keesmaat said her tweet about secession came in frustration over Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s move to slash Toronto’s city council almost in half, and was “not a policy statement.”

The search for the perfect selfie

Add the majestic sunflowers of Bogle Seeds to the list of good things spoiled by social media. Their sunflower farm is closed to Facebookers, Instagrammers, Snapchatters and all the other social-media looky-loos who tromped over their crops and plugged local roads for kilometers around over the weekend.

Markets tumble

Fears of an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China spread from Asian markets to Europe on Thursday, triggering a fall in bonds yields and stocks, particularly among exporters. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 1.03 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 2.21 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was down 2.00 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.08 per cent and Germany’s DAX was down 1.17 per cent. The Paris CAC 40 was down 0.82 per cent at about 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at 76.73 US cents.

Cancellation of Ontario’s basic-income project is callous and wasteful

“Ms. MacLeod should let the pilot project continue for at least one more year, out of fairness to the participants and in order to reap the benefits of the research. Is she willing to open her mind to the inconvenient possibility that the simple fact of having a job doesn’t always pull a person out of poverty?” -Globe editorial

Are Trudeau’s tax policies doing more harm than good to entrepreneurship?

“Canadian small-business tax rates allow a reduced corporate tax for firms with revenue less than $500,000. Rates in Canada have been lowered in recent years, as promised by the Trudeau Liberals during the 2015 election. These policies are widely recognized in policy and empirical studies worldwide to encourage small firms to stay small and do little to promote scale-up and growth.” – Douglas Cumming, a professor of finance and entrepreneurship at York University and co-author of a recent book on entrepreneurship published by the Fraser Institute

The many voices of #MeToo yet to be heard

“There was a good reason why men were urged to be quiet and listen when the #MeToo moment first arrived. It was important to understand the full depths of the complaints being leveled against them without any excuse-making or appeals for understanding. But it’s time men got far more involved in the discussion now” -Gary Mason

A guide to Lake Huron’s beautiful beaches and stunning sunsets

The Ontario shores of Lake Huron stretch more than 300 kilometres from Sarnia to Tobermory, and more than 25 beach communities and towns dot the coast, each with their own personality. Here’s a guide to the Lake Huron beaches. Make it a long weekend – you’re going to need it.

Aug. 2, 1971: In the spring of 1970, four young mountain climbers from Vancouver set out on a weekend trip to Mount Baker, the towering peak in Washington State. As usual, they stopped in Seattle to buy gear at REI, a co-op. The climbing trip was a bust. A storm marooned the group in their tent at the base of a glacier. “We just sat there talking. Talking and talking,” Jim Byers recalled later. An idea emerged: create a co-op like REI in Vancouver to sell reasonably priced backcountry gear. The next summer, Mountain Equipment Co-operative was incorporated under the Co-operative Associations Act, with six founding members, Mr. Byers among them, and some $65 of operating capital. The first year, MEC operated out of the back of a van. A goose-down sleeping bag was the most expensive product at $92. The first store, in 1972, was on the second-floor of a Vancouver office building that only opened on Thursday and Friday nights. The co-op had a membership of 250. Today, MEC has more than five million members, 22 stores across Canada and annual sales of $455-million. A lifetime co-op membership is $5, the same as it was in 1971. - David Ebner

