Morning Update: Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate Democrat rival; Climate activists must get their hands dirty for political change

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Analysis: Climate activists must get their hands dirty to push for political change
When global climate strikes shut down parts of cities across Canada on Friday, in the middle of a national election campaign, it will seem a watershed moment for environmental activists seeking to decide who holds power in this country. If only it were that simple. This election is occurring at a time when activists are still a long way from figuring out how to translate the youthful energy that will be on display during this week’s demonstrations into lasting, impactful engagement in Canadian electoral politics. What stands in the way in Canada is a less accessible, multiparty, first-past-the-post political system that nobody in the environmental world seems to know how to navigate to drive their agenda.
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
As a former gang member, I know how to cure the criminal gun culture
“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. I wanted to be a man’s man, like the fearless cowboy in a movie with a cigarette dangling from his lips, and I wanted to own a gun. Over the past few months, gun crime in Toronto has spiked. The city has been on high alert. During this time, I heard from many “expert” voices – psychologists, law-enforcement officials and academics – but I haven’t seen proof of many conversations with people like me – people who have lived inside gun and gang culture, people who understand what it’s like to want nothing more than to own a firearm.”
In prison, Jose Vivar had time to rethink his love of firearms and life of crime. Here’s what he thinks of the gun-control debate today. Also read The Globe’s investigation in to Why does any Canadian need a handgun? And what is missing from the the gun debate.
Trump asked Ukraine’s President to investigate Joe Biden’s activities, transcript shows
The transcript was released by the White House on Wednesday amid accusations Mr. Trump had abused his office in a bid to help his re-election campaign. The record provided fuel to an impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by congressional Democrats, the first move in a battle to oust the President from office ahead of next year’s election. The Trump administration also acquiesced to the congressional demand that it turn over a copy of the complaint by the whistle-blower who first sounded the alarm on the President’s dealings with Ukraine. The document was not released to the public.
Read more:
- Transcript of Trump’s Ukraine call is not word for word, White House officials say: The transcript was prepared using voice-recognition software, along with note takers and experts listening in, according to senior White House officials.
- Opinion (Clifford Orwin): Impeaching Donald Trump would only make matters worse
On the campaign trail today
The Liberals and Conservatives each made pitches to homeowners on Wednesday, with both parties proposing measures that aim to reduce the cost of making a home more energy efficient. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Vancouver, unveiling his party’s plan to tackle money laundering in the real estate industry. The NDP proposed creating an RCMP anti-money laundering unit with a $20-million annual budget.
Read more:
- Elizabeth May unveils ‘really large new revenue pieces’ to pay for Green Party promises: The party plans to raise billions from corporations and high-income Canadians to pay for its ambitious campaign promises in areas such as fighting climate change and launching universal pharmacare.
- Trudeau says he did not punish Eva Nassif for failing to support his feminist credentials: He confirmed that Ms. Nassif did not meet the Liberal Party’s vetting standards to be a candidate for the Oct. 21 election in the Montreal-area riding of Vimy, but he did not give a reason.
- Opinion (David Parkinson): The major federal parties are promising a stampede of tax giveaways, with no policy plan
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Former French president Chirac dies at 86: Jacques Chirac, a two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, died Thursday at age 86.
Leafs star Auston Matthews, charged with disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour, apologizes if actions distracted team: He looked uncomfortable and, beyond a brief statement, said the “situation” is such that he could not comment further.
RCMP to release results on Friday of investigation into three homicides in northern B.C.: Bryer Schmegelsky, who was 18, and 19-year-old Kam McLeod were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds after a manhunt last month in the wilderness of northern Manitoba.
’No need’ for lengthy border exam of Meng Wanzhou before her arrest: Scott Fenton, a defence lawyer for Meng Wanzhou, told B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday that border officials already knew Meng was facing charges in the United States by the time she got off her flight from Hong Kong.
U.S. military court appoints panel to hear Omar Khadr’s war-crimes appeal: The panel appointment comes just days after a civilian court ordered the U.S. government to respond to Khadr’s latest plea to have his appeal heard.
Juul Labs to stop advertising in U.S., but not in Canada, despite growing concerns over vaping risks: Canadian authorities are placing much less pressure on the vaping industry, which helps explain why the company isn’t pulling its ads here, said Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society.
MORNING MARKETS
U.S.-China trade optimism lifts stocks, U.S. dollar shrugs: Positive noises from China on U.S. trade talks lifted European stocks on Thursday and snuffed out a modest rally in safe-haven assets that had dominated in Asia. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, though the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.6 and 1.1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at about 75.5 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Canada is caught between a rock and hard place with its homegrown foreign terrorists
Phil Gurski: “So there appears to be no good option. Doing nothing may be legally acceptable, but we have learned that courts look disparagingly on governments that do not act to rescue alleged Canadian terrorists abroad, resulting in lawsuits.” Gurski is a former senior strategic analyst at CSIS and the author of five books on terrorism.
We cannot insist that sexual assault survivors ‘go public’
Emma Phillips: “While #MeToo has been a powerful movement, we cannot put the burden of exposing the Weinsteins of the world solely on the shoulders of survivors, or judge them when they choose to put a tragic and painful episode behind them in order to move forward with their lives.” Phillips is a labour lawyer who has acted as legal counsel on prominent reviews addressing sexual harassment in organizations, including the Canadian Armed Forces.
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Get ready for a lineup of new series with John Doyle’s fall TV preview. If there are dominant themes and flavours to the new fall TV season, the main theme is anti-acrimony delivered by the vehicle of dark comedy. And the flavour is whatever makes you nostalgic and feeling nice about the world. It’s a bit harum-scarum. Two constants in television will also be found this season: entertaining escapism and psychological depth with sociological analysis. There’s something for everyone. Here are 10 coming shows to savour.
MOMENT IN TIME
Sept. 26, 1971
The Stanley Park Seawall was opened to the public in a ceremony featuring local and federal politicians after 54 years of construction. They placed a symbolic final stone midway between Prospect Point and Siwash Rock. But the seawall on Vancouver’s waterfront still wasn’t finished. Crews kept working until it was officially completed in 1980, with a section connecting Second Beach to make the path fully encircle the park. Buried somewhere in the wall – it’s not known exactly where – are the ashes belonging to the “grand old man of the seawall,” Jimmy Cunningham. Originally from Scotland, Cunningham oversaw much of the wall’s incremental progress as the Vancouver Park Board’s master stonemason from the late 1920s until his retirement 35 years later. Even after that, he was known to come down and check how it was coming along. People looking for work during the Great Depression had a hand in constructing the wall, as did sailors and prisoners. Crews worked while tides were low, but sometimes storms brought lashing waves and washed away hours of labour. Cunningham didn’t live to see the wall completed; he died in 1963 at the age of 85. A plaque near Siwash Rock memorializes his work. — Megan Devlin
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.