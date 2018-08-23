Morning Update: Trump, White House deny wrongdoing after Cohen plea deal

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Trump, White House deny wrongdoing after Cohen plea deal

The White House pushed back forcefully on Wednesday against suggestions that a plea deal struck by U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen implicated Trump in a crime.

Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. He told a federal court in Manhattan that Mr. Trump directed him to arrange payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence two women who said they had affairs with Mr. Trump.

After first denying that he knew anything about Mr. Cohen’s actions, Mr. Trump earlier this year acknowledged he reimbursed Mr. Cohen for payments he made in late 2016 to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Ms. Daniels has alleged she had a relationship with Mr. Trump.

Mexico and U.S. inch closer on NAFTA talks, paving way for Canada’s return

A U.S. trade source says the Trump administration is hoping to formally announce on Thursday that it has reached a breakthrough in NAFTA talks with Mexico, opening the door for Canada to rejoin negotiations to update the free-trade pact.

Mexico and the United States have been talking without Canada for weeks as Mexico City tried to address U.S. demands for changes to auto trade rules that could benefit the American industry.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Nanaimo, B.C. for a Liberal cabinet meeting, said she’s pleased by reports that the United States and Mexico are making progress, adding she’s looking forward to rejoining NAFTA talks.

Ford extends education consultation beyond sex ed

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will not tolerate the behaviour of any school board or teacher who doesn’t follow its directive on the sex-education curriculum, and has created a platform for parents to anonymously report concerns on what is being taught in classrooms.

The government will repeal the sex-ed curriculum, part of the wider health- and physical-education studies, and consult parents on how to update it – fulfilling a campaign promise of Mr. Ford. In the meantime, the Progressive Conservatives are replacing it with a version developed in 1998, which does not include topics such as consent and online bullying.

In recent weeks, many boards have said that important and relevant sex-ed lessons will be included in classroom instruction regardless of the health- and physical-education program in place this fall. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, meanwhile, have both said they would defend educators who use the updated curriculum in their classroom.

More than 1,100 Saudi medical residents get extended deadline to leave Canada

The federal government has reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia to allow more than 1,000 medical trainees to extend their stay in Canada until Sept. 22, buying hospitals an additional three weeks to figure out how to fill the gaps in the health-care system the departures will create.

The medical graduates will be expected to remain working at Canadian hospitals until they are scheduled to leave. But questions remain as to whether many of the medical residents and fellows will ever be able to complete their training and how Canadian hospitals will deal with the loss of so many health-care professionals.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maxime Bernier appears to have grassroots support for remaining in Tory caucus

Former leadership candidate Maxime Bernier is facing a showdown with fellow Conservative MPs for publicly commenting on issues of diversity and immigration without the party’s blessing, but there appears to be significant grassroots support for keeping him within caucus.

Although some Conservative riding presidents, who are seen to have a grasp of popular sentiment in their communities, said they disagree with Mr. Bernier’s Twitter comments, most said the long-time MP has the right to speak his mind and is still an asset for the party going into the October, 2019, election, especially in Quebec.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

World stocks came under pressure on Thursday as new tariffs took effect in the U.S./China trade war and markets speculated about U.S. President Donald Trump’s position following legal rulings against two former advisers. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were each up 0.2 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX little changed. New York futures were up, though not by much. The Canadian dollar was above 76.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Something’s rotten in Canadian politics

“Canada is more than a collection of aggrieved minorities, and federal politics must be about more than championing their causes. Historical injustices must be corrected and equality must be secured and protected. But our national project must consist of more than promoting diversity.” -Konrad Yakabuski

Doug Ford almost got it right on cannabis

“For the benefit of Ontarians, the government should go further, and, in particular, look at successful and safe cannabis market models that have been developed south of the border. Mistakes have been made and lessons have been learned there, and Ontario can benefit from that history. In Colorado for instance, the present combination of moderate taxes, multiple retail outlets and extraordinarily active laboratory testing has led to the virtual elimination of the illegal market. The success in legalizing this market is documented in the most recent report from the Marijuana Policy Group in Denver.” -Ian Irvine

The danger of becoming numb to the circus around Donald Trump

“What could have sunk other presidents – close association with criminals, if not illegal conduct themselves – may not be enough to sink him. But it cannot be accepted, by Americans and by those around the globe who have long looked to their country as a shining example of how a democracy should be run, as the new normal.” -Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

How to execute a last-minute family staycation and emerge a summertime hero

Here’s the thing: It’s the end of August. Your days of staving off the kids’ wrath with promises that you’re taking a vacation “soon” are over. The jig is up. School starts (or has started) and if you’ve yet to make good on your promises of a fun-filled getaway, mutiny is imminent. There’s still a chance though. The answer lies in the infamous staycation.

MOMENT IN TIME

There was a time when the only photos of Earth were tight closeups. These were taken by rockets (in the 1940s) and satellites (in the early 1960s) from within Earth’s orbit, meaning a single image could only capture a part of the planet. NASA’s Lunar Orbiter 1 probe changed that. Launched in early August, 1966, the unmanned spacecraft (which scientists referred to as a “flying photography lab”) was primarily deployed to orbit the moon and photograph the smooth portions of its surface for a potential future landing spot. But while doing so, on this day, it snapped the first-ever wide shot of the Earth from the moon, capturing what is known as “Earthrise.” The spacecraft’s advanced photography suite captured, developed, scanned and transmitted the image back to NASA scientists. While the grainy black-and-white image was taken only as an impulsive afterthought, it held great significance as the first photo of the entire planet. U.S. officials gave out prints of the image to diplomats and foreign dignitaries, a symbol both of a small victory in the country’s race against the Soviet Union and that Earth is part of a much larger universe. -Audrey Carleton

