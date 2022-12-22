Good morning,

Joe Biden promised Volodymyr Zelensky that American military aid to Kyiv will continue “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia’s aggression amid a whirlwind visit by the Ukrainian President to Washington to shore up support from his country’s top ally.

Zelensky, making his first foreign trip yesterday since Moscow’s February invasion, met with the U.S. President and national-security officials at the White House before giving an evening address to legislators, two weeks ahead of a more isolationist Congress taking office.

In his speech at the Capitol, he reminded the U.S. how effective its help has been so far – and what an abject failure Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion has been. “Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking. We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky greets lawmakers as he arrives to addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

RCMP declines to probe forged documents linking Muslim charity to terrorist-funding

The RCMP say they will not launch an investigation into forged government records that falsely suggest the federal police force and the Canada Revenue Agency are paying informants within the Muslim Association of Canada to build a terrorist-funding case against the charity.

Instead, the Mounties say, MAC should take its concerns to other authorities, even though the records include faked RCMP search warrants and phony records of payments to informants. The CRA was sufficiently concerned about the forgeries that it referred the matter to the RCMP to investigate.

The clash of the media barons: Inside the battle to control Torstar

Shortly after Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett bought the Toronto Star two years ago, they moved into an office at the newspaper’s headquarters that provided a view of Lake Ontario below. It had once been occupied by John Honderich, the bow-tied former editor and publisher, who died this year at age 75. The newsroom was deserted owing to the pandemic, but Bitove and Rivett shared the space and installed two standing desks. The act was symbolic, intentional or not. Here stood two captains of a storied newspaper, charting a new course, shoulder to shoulder.

Earlier this year, Rivett moved out. He decamped to the newsroom, visible for all to see peering over his standing desk, but alone. In retrospect, it was a sign that something wasn’t right between him and Bitove. Almost nobody knew how bad it was until Rivett went to court this past September seeking to wind up NordStar Capital, the private-equity firm he started with Bitove, saying the two of them could no longer work together.

That question is now settled: Bitove took full control of parent company Torstar Corp. last month after a handful of mediation and arbitration sessions, and Rivett walked away. The more pressing matter is how exactly Bitove will ensure a profitable future for the Toronto Star and Metroland with a business model that has been upended.

Also on our radar

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 6.8 per cent: Canada’s inflation rate eased slightly in November but there were signs that underlying price pressures in the economy remain strong, increasing the odds that the Bank of Canada moves ahead with another interest-rate increase in January.

Family of condo gunman says he was ‘abusive’: A mass shooter who killed five neighbours in his Toronto-area condominium following a years-long dispute with the condo board was a “controlling and abusive husband and father,” and had been estranged from his children for the past five years, according to a statement provided by Ontario’s police watchdog on their behalf.

Ottawa sets targets for zero-emission vehicles: Ottawa has announced new sales mandates for zero-emission vehicles, saying the proposed regulations will make electric vehicles more available to consumers and help Canada hit its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. But automotive groups raised warning flags, saying the proposed regulations will hurt consumers and put Canada behind other countries in the race to make a wholesale shift in automotive manufacturing and infrastructure.

Ottawa offers details on new foreign homebuyers ban: Ottawa has unveiled details on how the two-year ban on foreigners buying homes in Canada will work. But real estate experts do not expect the new law to help Canadians access more housing.

More travel chaos on the way: Canada’s busiest airport is braced for more travel chaos as Environment Canada forecasts a winter storm will hit Toronto starting Thursday, with rain, snow, high winds and freezing temperatures threatening people’s holiday plans.

Morning markets

Inflation expectations boost sentiment: The U.S. dollar softened against major currencies and European stocks mostly ticked higher on Thursday as easing U.S. inflation expectations reinforced investor confidence of a let up in price pressures. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down modestly. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.46 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.71 per cent. New York futures were muted. The Canadian dollar was up slightly at 73.50 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “The Prime Minister’s divisive approach is the government’s greatest shortcoming in a year pockmarked by failures in policy and short-sighted political manoeuvres. Thankfully, that’s not the whole story. There are some signs that the Liberals are beginning to learn from their mistakes and starting to pivot away from their poll-driven policy-making.”

Tanya Talaga: “First Nations are not stakeholders or lobbyists. We are the caretakers of the land for all who live on it. We don’t just deserve respect; respecting us is the law. Canada’s governments appear to be breaking it.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Get your kids outside this winter with these STEM-inspired activities

Kids love winter and it’s a perfect time to engage them in exploring the world around them. These STEM activities will do more than just teach your kids math and science concepts – they will help them make connections to everyday life and develop their curiosity, creativity and problem-solving skills. So embrace your inner child and use these STEM ideas to have some fun during the holidays.

Moment in time: Dec. 22, 1971

A Medecins Sans Frontieres doctor working at Sop Tuang Hospital in Hmong Refugee Camp, Ban Vinai, Thailand, Aug. 1, 1979.Serge viallet/Sygma via Getty Images

Doctors Without Borders is launched

It was 1968 and Nigeria was in the throes of a civil war, during which the army condemned more than one million people – many of them children – to die by cutting them off from food supplies. Journalists documenting the horrors that unfolded in Biafra, a secessionist state at the centre of the conflict, captured the attention of the world with heartbreaking footage of starving children. A small group, led by two physicians named Max Recamier and Bernard Kouchner, set off to Biafra on an International Committee of the Red Cross mission to offer their help. The experience convinced the doctors they needed to start a new humanitarian group that was focused on providing medical care to individuals, regardless of their race, gender, politics or religion. The new group would prioritize the welfare of others instead of national borders. Médecins sans frontières, or Doctors Without Borders, was launched in December, 1971. The next year, the group embarked on its first mission, to Managua, Nicaragua, which had just experienced a devastating earthquake. At the time, the group operated with 300 volunteer nurses, doctors and other experts. Today, MSF has 40,000 staff members working in more than 65 countries. Carly Weeks

