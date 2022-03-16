A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country needs to accept that it will never join the NATO military alliance, a comment that could open the door to substantive negotiations with Russia after three weeks of brutal warfare.

Zelensky made the remarks yesterday in a virtual address to a gathering of European leaders, but the real audience was likely in the Kremlin, which has said it will end the war if Ukraine agrees to drop its bid for NATO membership, demilitarizes and becomes a neutral state.

Zelensky called NATO the “strongest alliance in the world.” But, he said, “some of the members of this alliance are hypnotized by Russian aggression” – a reference to fears in some Western capitals that intervening in the war to help Ukraine could provoke a wider conflict.

In an address to Canada’s Parliament yesterday, Zelensky urged Canada to help protect the skies over his country as the wartime leader asked Parliamentarians to imagine the Russian military laying siege to Vancouver, bombs ripping into Toronto’s CN Tower and Ottawa’s airport, and Russian flags replacing those of Canada in Montreal.

The Ukrainian president expressed both thanks for what Canada has done and frustration that it hasn’t gone further. The sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia and military support for Ukraine have not been enough to end the war, he pointed out. And in the face of a mounting death toll and human-rights atrocities, he renewed his call for a no-fly zone.

Nunavut declines to release detailed tuberculosis statistics despite calls for more transparency

Nunavut is declining to release detailed statistics about tuberculosis, including the number of cases identified annually in each of its communities, despite the territory’s Information and Privacy Commissioner calling for more transparency in response to an appeal by The Globe and Mail.

Health Minister John Main rejected most of the Privacy Commissioner’s recommendations in a letter sent late last week. He argued that the territory’s hamlets are so small that TB-infected patients might be identified if community case numbers were made public – even though the territory reported COVID-19 cases by hamlet in real time through most of the pandemic.

The lack of comprehensive real-time data surrounding tuberculosis in Nunavut is one of many reasons it is difficult to grade the federal Liberals on a historic promise they made four years ago to Inuit communities, where poverty, overcrowded housing and poor health care access make rates of TB far higher than elsewhere in Canada.

Ottawa promises national insurance for homes in high-risk flood areas

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says Ottawa will bring in a national insurance program over the next 18 months to provide coverage to the estimated 800,000 Canadian homes that are at such high risk of flooding that private insurance is unaffordable, or not available.

A new private-public insurance model is expected to be in place by next year, Mr. Blair said in an interview in British Columbia, where he was wrapping up a tour of communities damaged in November’s floods.

Climate change is fuelling more extreme weather, creating greater and more expensive flood risks across the country. Ottawa has been in talks with the insurance industry about a national plan for overland flood coverage since the 2013 floods in Calgary and High River, Alta. Those discussions gained a new urgency after storms across southern B.C. in November caused what could end up being Canada’s costliest natural disaster to date.

Globalive offers $3.75-billion to buy Freedom Mobile: Anthony Lacavera’s Globalive Capital Inc. has made a bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc.’s Freedom Mobile for $3.75-billion as Rogers looks to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Calgary-based Shaw.

‘Hate-related material’ on laptop in apartment of London, Ont., attack suspect: A laptop found in the apartment of an Ontario man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family contained what appeared to be “hate-related material” and a browser that can be used to access the dark web, according to newly released court documents.

Bergen sought quick move into Opposition leader’s residence: Erin O’Toole was pushed to vacate Stornoway, the residence of the Official Opposition leader, by new interim leader Candice Bergen within weeks of being turfed by Conservative MPs, according to three sources. The move has been criticized by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, which said Bergen should not have moved into Stornoway because the moving costs are unjustified as she will only be there for a relatively short period of time.

Canadian house prices soar to record in February: Canadian home prices hit new records in February as a dearth of properties for sale continued to fuel buyer competition. But with borrowing costs on the rise and more homeowners listing their properties for sale, Canada’s national real estate association said price growth could start to slow.

Poet’s disappearance casts spotlight on Rwanda’s intolerance of dissent: Poet Innocent Bahati’s disappearance after he criticized the Rwandan government has led to a global protest by writers, including Margaret Atwood. But it’s just one example of a larger trend of disappearances and arrests of dissidents in Rwanda, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

Global stocks gain: World stocks recovered ground on Wednesday as markets watched for signs of light in the Ukraine conflict, while Treasury yields hit their highest since mid-2019 in anticipation of the first U.S. interest rate hike in three years. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 2.58 per cent and 2.68 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.64 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 9.08 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.61 US cents.

Andrew Coyne: “For the moment, however, Mr. Poilievre bestrides the Conservative Party. The only way his rivals can dislodge him is by selling new memberships wholesale – tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands – in effect remaking the party. It’s a long shot. The day we see Mr. Poilievre launch a charm offensive, we will know it is beginning to work.”

Rita Trichur: “There’s a reason that dirty money from around the world washes up on Canadian shores. International consultants are promoting Canada as an ideal place to set up anonymous shell companies because Ottawa is unable to unmask their true owners, according to a new report.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

A flavonoid-rich diet may help fight Parkinson’s disease, study suggests

There’s no specific diet for Parkinson’s disease. According to new research, however, eating flavonoid-rich foods should be added to that dietary advice. Doing so, the findings suggest, can improve the chance that people with Parkinson’s will live longer.

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 16, 1965

In Regina, form players at the harness races, smoking, no hands, c. June 1967.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

Link found between smoking and cancer

In the early 1960s, the evidence was mounting that cigarettes caused cancer. But the proof was largely statistical: The numbers showed that the more people smoked, the likelier they were to develop the disease. What wasn’t clear was why.

Enter Dr. William Kerr and a team of colleagues from the University of Toronto’s Banting Institute. On this day in 1965, they presented the results of a study that for the first time confirmed a biochemical link between cigarettes and bladder cancer – a type of cancer that would seem to have nothing to do with inhaling smoke into the lungs. The researchers found a high concentration of a group of carcinogenic chemicals called orthoaminopenols in the urine of heavy smokers. When the research subjects quit smoking, the concentration dropped.

Today, the ironclad evidence that cigarettes cause cancer is one of the main reasons that smoking rates have plunged. But quitting is still a challenge, as Dr. Peter Levers, another member of the Banting Institute team could have attested. At the news conference unveiling the biochemical link between smoking and cancer, Dr. Levers puffed away, saying he couldn’t break the smoking habit he’d taken up to participate in the study. Kelly Grant

Read today's horoscopes.

