Two men carry a woman as people flee from advancing Russian troops whose attack on Ukraine continues in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, March 8, 2022.THOMAS PETER/Reuters

Ukraine attempted once more to evacuate citizens from its shattered cities on Wednesday, while continuing to plead for NATO to close its skies to Russian air strikes.

Humanitarian corridors were supposed to open to allow for women and children to leave the war-battered suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel, Bucha, Borzel and Borodyanka, all northwest of Kyiv, and travel to the relative safety of the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

Separate corridors were due to see civilians able to leave the frontline cities of Mariupol, Sumy, Enerhodar, Izyum and Volnovakha, all of which are in Eastern Ukraine.

In one of the most complicated evacuations likely ever managed from a war zone, 73 Ukrainian children suffering from cancer were rescued from besieged cities around the country and driven across the border into Poland yesterday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and promised to send more military equipment to Ukraine, but Ottawa didn’t provide details on what was being sent.

Mr. Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address the House of Commons, which will happen in the short term, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Meanwhile, the United States announced it is banning imports of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, putting pressure on the Kremlin’s largest source of revenue in escalating sanctions.

Indigenous leader calls for dismantling of Thunder Bay police: A new report calling for a reinvestigation into 16 sudden deaths, 15 of which were Indigenous people, is putting pressure on the Thunder Bay police and raising questions about whether the police force should be dismantled.

Leslyn Lewis announces bid to lead federal Conservatives: The federal Conservative leadership race is set to expand to three candidates by week’s end, with Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis entering the race yesterday and former Quebec premier Jean Charest poised to launch his campaign tomorrow.

Why the gas price surge is an economic threat: As of Monday, the average retail price for regular unleaded gasoline in Canada was $1.84 a litre, up more than 20 cents in just a week, according to data from Kalibrate Technologies. More pressure is coming. The U.S. and Britain said yesterday that they are banning imports of Russian oil, which sent crude prices skyward yet again. The increases are adding fuel to inflation, which is already at multidecade highs in advanced economies.

European stocks bounce higher: European stock indexes clawed back some ground in early trading on Wednesday after three days of falls. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up more than 2 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 5.3 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.30 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.67 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.04 US cents.

Editorial: “The U.S. was happy enough to keep on buying Russian oil until an invasion of Ukraine forced a turning off of the tap. Now, the U.S. is courting Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to fill the gap. Hey, America, look up north.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “All things being equal, skyrocketing gas prices should prompt millions of drivers to consider trading in their internal combustion engine vehicles for electric vehicles. But with prices of metals and minerals used in electric batteries rising at even a faster rate than oil – thanks in part to Russia’s role as a major nickel producer – the transition to EVs is likely to take a lot longer than had been expected only a few months ago.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Why birdwatching has become the hot new hobby

Legions of Canadians have discovered the joys of birdwatching during the pandemic. Here are recommendations for some outstanding places across the country to see the annual spring migration of birds.

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 9, 1965

American napalm bombs exploding in fields south of Saigon during the Vietnam war, c. 1965.Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Lyndon Johnson authorizes use of napalm in Vietnam

“I love the smell of napalm in the morning,” Colonel Kilgore says in the Vietnam war movie Apocalypse Now. “It smells like … victory.” Except concerning napalm, the more appropriate line from the movie would be from Colonel Kurtz, when he croaks, “The horror!” Napalm does have a faint sweet odour, but the jellied gasoline concoction – a firebomb fuel-gel mixture – is one of the more horrific military inventions in history. On this day in 1965, U.S. president Lyndon Johnson authorized napalm’s use to include targets in North Vietnam. And not just in the Indochina jungle and villages, where the U.S. troops had been bogged down (a frequently repeated phrase) for years but to neutralize guerrilla fighters. And unlike a jungle defoliant such as Agent Orange, this cheap chemical warfare had an immediate and devastating effect, without discrimination. To quote a U.S. army and air force manual, the thickened fuel “increases the range of flamethrowers … gives clinging qualities and causes flame to rebound off walls or other surfaces and to go around corners.” In other words, when dropped by air, the bombs rained pure hell. Napalm was banned for use against civilians by a UN convention in 1980. Philip King

