Ukraine has asked Canada to follow Britain’s lead and rush military supplies to its army as it faces the growing possibility of a Russian invasion.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said she had asked visiting Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to provide lethal and non-lethal military gear. Stefanishyna said the gear was “essential” as Russia continued to accumulate forces on its border with Ukraine.

The fear of war continued to mount as Stefanishyna said hopes for a peaceful resolution to the crisis had taken another blow when Russia began evacuating staff from its diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

Mélanie Joly and Ambassador Laryssa Galadza observe UNIFIER tactical drill in International Training Center in Stare, Ukraine, Jan. 18, 2022.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

Athletics Canada CEO faces scrutiny for improper tweets

The board of directors of Athletics Canada is planning to hire a law firm to review the leadership of its chief executive officer, David Bedford, over sexually inappropriate tweets in recent months on his personal Twitter account.

Bedford said on Monday his actions did not break the misconduct policies of Athletics Canada, that he did not harass or abuse anyone, and that his comments were meant to be humorous. The since-deleted tweets dating back to August, 2021, included sexually suggestive comments on the physical appearance of female users.

The turmoil within the national governing body for track and field follows sexual abuse and harassment scandals the Athletics Canada board had to deal with in recent years.

Virus-related student, staff absences sparks shift to online classes

High rates of student and teacher absences related to the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted school boards in Western Canada to shift an increasing number of classes online, highlighting the difficulties in maintaining in-person learning.

Schools in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia reopened earlier than most other provinces after the winter break, and their experience could offer a glimpse of what to expect as students return to classrooms in other parts of the country.

Opposition calls for probe on McKinsey outsourcing contracts: The three main opposition parties are calling on Auditor-General Karen Hogan to investigate the Liberal government’s relationship with McKinsey and Company after The Globe and Mail reported a sharp rise in federal outsourcing contracts to the global consulting firm.

Countries must broaden scope to meet conservation goals, report says: Global efforts to halt species loss by protecting 30 per cent of Earth’s marine and land area by 2030 – a target at the focus of international negotiations set for later this year – are unlikely to succeed without “transformative” parallel changes in the way humanity uses the planet’s resources, an expert report has found.

Telecoms delay 5G service near U.S. airports: Two of the biggest cellphone carriers in the United States said yesterday they would temporarily delay deployment of some 5G towers near airports, as international airlines began to cancel flights to U.S. destinations over concerns new wireless signals could make it unsafe to land planes.

The great divide over ‘hot-desking’: Hot-desking is one of the most popular hybrid work-related changes employers have embraced over the past two years. For employers, it’s an effective cost savings tool, but for employees, the idea of not having your own designated desk has garnered mixed reactions.

Canadian housing starts hit record in 2021: New condo and detached house development in major cities helped push Canadian home building to a record high last year. The number of housing starts rose 21 per cent to 244,025 year over year, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., marking the highest level of new home construction on record.

Trapped in Indonesia, Rohingya struggle to get by: The Rohingya have joined thousands of other asylum seekers and refugees in a limbo some have endured for over a decade. Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and does not provide refugees the right to work or become citizens. Instead, they must scrape by on what support is available from a variety of international and local bodies, while hoping to get settled in a third country, or risk returning to the home they fled.

Inflation concerns mount: Asian shares fell, U.S. and European bond yields hit multi-year highs, and oil prices climbed on Wednesday as investors braced for tighter monetary policy to combat troubling levels of inflation. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.18 per cent and 0.58 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.06 per cent. New York futures were steady. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.15 US cents.

Editorial: “Parliament needs a strong and credible opposition leader, one surefooted enough to keep the government on its toes. Mr. O’Toole doesn’t need to have the answers, but if he wants to be taken seriously, he needs to at least start asking the right questions.”

Cathal Kelly: “... the joke’s on China. If this was an energy summit or a trade delegation, then I get it. But it isn’t. It’s a glorified track meet. They appear to have gone to enormous trouble and expense, with potentially embarrassing PR implications, to keep tabs on a bunch of sportswriters. This may be the stupidest black op in the history of spycraft.”

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Sustainable tourism advocate Costas Christ shares pointers on how to travel smarter

On the leading edge of green travel initiatives for the past 40 years, Costas Christ helped coin the word ecotourism, and later was one of the founding members of a movement that is now widely known as sustainable tourism. Christ shares his thoughts on common misconceptions surrounding sustainable travel and why it’s so important to the survival of the industry and the planet. He also gives pointers on how each of us can travel a little smarter.

MOMENT IN TIME: JANUARY 19, 1950

An Avro CF-100 jet fighter banks briefly over the famous Horseshoe Falls at Niagara.Handout

Maiden flight of Canadian-designed fighter aircraft Avro CF-100 Canuck

It was cold and bright at the Malton, Ont., aerodrome on this day in 1950, when pilot Bill Waterton took the Avro CF-100 Canuck Mk. 1 prototype out for its maiden test flight. The atmosphere was tense, Waterton wrote in his autobiography. Ottawa felt that Canada needed its own military jet capable of handling long-distance patrol missions in all weather conditions, and the political elite present that day were determined to prove it could be done. “In no small measure, the future of the Canadian aircraft industry rested upon the fighter I was about to fly,” Waterton said. With the wind blowing down the runway and thousands watching, he barrelled quickly upward and, for 40 minutes at up to 5,000 feet, put the big, black plane through its paces. “There was nothing to worry about: She seemed a sound design,” he concluded. Pilots who later flew the CF-100 nicknamed it “the clunk,” referring to the sound its landing gear made when retracted after takeoff. The fighter never captured the public imagination like its famous brother, the Avro Arrow. And yet the Canuck remains the only Canadian-designed fighter to enter mass production. It was retired from service in 1981. Nicolas Van Praet

