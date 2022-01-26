Good morning,

The Ukrainian government does not see a full-scale Russian invasion as likely, despite escalating international concern, believing it’s more plausible that Moscow will instead try to destabilize the country internally.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office says an all-out invasion is one of several possible scenarios – and something the Ukrainian military needs to prepare for – but it doesn’t agree with Western assessments that such an assault could be imminent. Meanwhile, subversion campaigns aimed at sowing dissent inside Ukraine are considered a more active threat.

Canada announced yesterday it was telling spouses and children of Global Affairs staff to leave the country, a day after the United States, Britain, Germany and Australia announced similar steps.

Employees of essential city industries and services attend a military training session outside Lviv, Ukraine, Jan. 25, 2022. REUTERS/Roman BalukROMAN BALUK/Reuters

B.C. First Nation finds 93 possible burial sites at former residential school

The Williams Lake First Nation has announced the discovery of 93 potential graves at the sprawling site of a former residential school in B.C.’s Central Interior, 50 of which appear to be outside of the facility’s cemetery.

Archaeologist Whitney Spearing, head of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School investigative team, said at a news conference yesterday that a number of scientific techniques were used to scour a 14-hectare area. They included ground-penetrating radar, the technology underpinning the discovery of about 200 unmarked graves near Kamloops last spring that spurred Williams Lake to undertake its own work.

Former senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said last summer that some survivors told of young girls who gave birth to babies fathered by priests, and the infants were “taken away from them and deliberately killed.”

Federal Industry Minister defends lack of security review of Chinese company’s acquisition of Neo Lithium

The federal Industry Minister is defending the government’s decision to allow Canada’s Neo Lithium Corp. to be acquired by state-owned Chinese mining giant Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. without a formal national security review, saying the process was rigorous.

In October, Zijin Mining announced it was buying Neo Lithium for $960-million. The Toronto-based development company plans to build a high-grade lithium mine in Argentina. Neo Lithium’s 3Q project has enough reserves to produce battery-grade lithium for 50 years.

All foreign takeovers of Canadian companies are subject to a security screening by Ottawa, a process that can involve the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and consultation with allies such as the United States. No such review transpired with Neo Lithium.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Why an anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy is driving across Canada: A convoy of truckers is travelling across Canada to protest new federal vaccine requirements for cross-border essential workers. Here’s everything you need to know about the convoy, their demands and how politicians are responding.

Riding association wants early review of O’Toole’s leadership: A Conservative riding association is calling for the federal party to move ahead quickly with a leadership review of Erin O’Toole as a new poll shows almost half of respondents feel he has done a poor job as leader.

British PM’s lockdown parties prompt police investigation: The scandal swirling around British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deepened after the head of London’s Metropolitan Police announced that the force will investigate a series of parties held at 10 Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Saudi Princess’s imprisonment ended as abruptly as it began, but questions remain: News of Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud’s release from prison came to light earlier this month, but questions remain as to whether she has freedom of movement and if she can leave Saudi Arabia for the medical treatment she needs. Three years later, it is also not clear why she was arrested in the first place.

Australians can’t agree on a better head of state: Support for a republic in Australia is growing and various politicians have promised to hold a referendum, but part of the problem is that while Australians support dropping the Queen and having one of their own as head of state, they do not agree on how to go about choosing that person.

Western monarch butterfly population rebounds: A year after the western monarch butterfly nearly vanished from view in California, the iconic insect has come fluttering back this winter in large numbers, leaving conservationists celebratory – and perplexed.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets await central bank news: World stocks edged up and the U.S. dollar was flat ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday, while oil rose towards recent seven-year highs on tension between Russia and Ukraine. The Bank of Canada’s policy decision is due at 10 a.m. ET. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.73 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 2.27 per cent and 2.21 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.19 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.48 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial: “Canadians simply have no truck with politicians who dip into the public purse for fancy room service, hotel upgrades or home renovations. On the whole, that’s a good, democratic quality. ... But when it comes to 24 Sussex Drive, those sound instincts have lurched into madness.”

John Doyle: “Every time there’s a new round of anti-CBC blather, whether because some attention-seeker says it’s too “woke” or there’s a misleading headline on a single online CBC story, the attacks are the same – kill it, defund it or radically reform it. Whatever. But who tells the stories that are fundamental to humanity, to our sense of ourselves?”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Think you know how to drive in winter? Five crucial tips from the pros to drive safe

If you can’t take a specialized training course, here’s some basic advice professional instructors recommend to stay safe on snowy and icy roads.

MOMENT IN TIME: JANUARY 26, 1911

Onlookers crowd around the exterior of a Toronto newspaper building on Yonge Street, c. September 1911, to view the numerous signs posted by "The News" concerning the federal government's proposed reciprocity free trade agreement with the United States.William James/City of Toronto Archives

Canada reaches controversial trade deal with U.S.

In 1891, Liberal Leader Wilfrid Laurier unsuccessfully campaigned on a platform of unrestricted reciprocity or free trade with the United States. Twenty years later, with the Liberals in power, Finance Minister W.S. Fielding announced on this day in 1911 that Canada had reached a broad trade agreement with the United States. Laurier believed that reciprocity could serve as the capstone to his 15 years in office. Many Conservatives, on the other hand, were thunderstruck by the announcement, convinced that reciprocity was a winning policy. Conservative Leader Robert Borden held fast, though, claiming that free trade would weaken ties with Britain and lead to commercial absorption by the United States. His spirited attack was bolstered by business leaders and manufacturers. Even some prominent Liberals, including former cabinet minister Clifford Sifton, broke with their own party. Laurier called a general election for September, 1911, confident that reciprocity, in combination with his record, would carry the day. But it was a tired Liberal government, bereft of new ideas and headed by an aged leader. Borden’s linking of reciprocity with Canada’s demise tapped into popular fears of American aggression. When the votes were tallied, the overwhelming support of Ontario translated into a national Conservative victory. Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

