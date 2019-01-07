Morning Update: U.S. backs away from early Syria exit; recapping the Golden Globes

Good morning,

The U.S. is backing away from its Syria exit strategy

Weeks after saying U.S. troops have “defeated ISIS in Syria,” Donald Trump now says forces will stay in the country “until ISIS is gone.” The President’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said Washington wouldn’t order the troops to withdraw until what’s left of the militant group in Syria is fully rooted out, and after an agreement is reached with Turkey to protect Kurdish militias who have fought alongside Americans.

While Trump never gave an official timeline for withdrawal, officials in Washington had said forces were expected to be removed by mid-January. That plan prompted the resignation of Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and also drew condemnation from Republicans in Congress.

Advocates for students with disabilities are calling on Ontario to stop school exclusions

The Ontario Autism Coalition says principals are using an “outdated” provision to exclude students from school for an indefinite period – violating the right to an inclusive education. The measure is being misused to discipline students and is disproportionately targeting children with special needs, advocates say.

A Globe analysis found families with children who have intellectual and developmental disabilities are increasingly being asked to pick up kids early, start the school day later or simply keep them home for days. The president of the OAC said her own child was excluded from school for six months, while another child was excluded for a year.

An Indigenous anti-pipeline group says the RCMP’s plan to end their blockade is an ‘act of war’

The Unist’ot’en Camp said it was on high alert after the RCMP “indicated that specially trained tactical forces will be deployed to forcibly remove Wet’suwet’en people from sovereign Wet’suwet’en territory.” (for subscribers) At issue are two checkpoints in northern B.C., which are along the route of TransCanada’s proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.

All 20 elected Indigenous bands along the route have signed agreements for the project, but a group backed by key Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs remains opposed. In a statement, the RCMP said they are committed to open dialogue but that aboriginal title to the land the camp is on hasn’t been determined.

Congo’s election results have been delayed amid growing reports of opposition victory

Despite acknowledging it has counted 53 per cent of the vote, the country’s election commission refused to release any results as planned yesterday (for subscribers). Observers are worried about the prospect of violent street protests if the ruling party’s presidential candidate is declared the winner.

The commission is already facing accusations of bias for cancelling the vote in three opposition strongholds in an election that’s supposed to see the first peaceful and democratic transition of power in Congo’s history. The government has cut off internet access and texting and shut down opposition-supporting media outlets in order to suppress speculation about the results.

The latest on the Canada-China rift

The employer of detained Canadian Michael Kovrig is urging federal lawmakers to raise his case when they meet officials in China this week. Kovrig, a former diplomat who now works for the International Crisis Group, was detained along with entrepreneur Michael Spavor and accused of endangering national security days after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in early December. A total of 13 Canadians have been detained since Meng’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign launched by Spavor’s friends was deleted by GoFundMe without explanation. More than $14,000 was raised, but the campaign was then deleted and only $500 was sent to Spavor’s brother, the designated beneficiary. One friend said Spavor’s work involving facilitating exchanges with North Korea may have prompted the cancellation.

Separately, Canadian university presidents have privately expressed concern that the diplomatic rift with China could hurt foreign-student enrolment, which is a major source of revenue. Chinese students account for about 33 per cent of the international cohort in Canada: There were 132,000 in long-term study programs in 2016, and another 15,000 in short-term programs. (for subscribers)

The winners – and disappointments – at this year’s Golden Globes

Open this photo in gallery Co-hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) The Canadian Press

Glenn Close pulled off the night’s big upset, beating out Lady Gaga in the best actress in a drama category for her role in The Wife. A Star is Born was mostly shut out, save for original song. Olivia Colman secured a trophy for The Favourite, while Christian Bale thanked Satan for inspiration in playing former U.S. vice-president Dick Cheney in Vice. Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody took home best drama, with The Kominsky Method picking up the musical or comedy award in the TV category. Go here for a full list of winners. (for subscribers)

Canadian Sandra Oh, co-hosting with Andy Samberg, won the best actress in a TV drama award for her part in Killing Eve. But as Barry Hertz writes, the co-hosts went out of their way to avoid provocation: “12 months after the Golden Globes went all in on #MeToo, it’s as if the entire conversation has been lost to the sands of time. The red carpet on Sunday night reverted back to a colourful parade of haute couture, the funereal tone of last year’s black-on-black attire evidently a one-off gesture of allyship. The social-justice activists invited in 2018 by the #TimesUp movement were sitting at home like the rest of us, their invitations seemingly lost in the mail.” (for subscribers)

Markets mixed

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Monday as European markets failed to follow through on Asia’s gains as the latest trade talks between the United States and China kick off this week. On Bay Street, futures were lower even as crude prices advanced. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 2.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.7 per cent. In Europe, though, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were all down by about 0.5 per cent at 7:25 a.m. ET. New York futures were mixed, and little changed. The Canadian dollar was below 75 US cents.

Doug Ford is all-in against Trudeau’s carbon tax. But his opposition is a political risk

“Why take the risk? The answer is that political movements of both the left and the right hold to core values, and for conservatives, fighting tax increases is one of those core values. Liberals are, in contrast, more about trade-offs: To combat global warming, the Trudeau government is imposing a carbon tax in provinces that don’t have one, or its cap-and-trade equivalent, and combining that tax with income-tax rebates. Which approach that will persuade the fickle Ontario voters, who will decide the next election, could depend on whether gas prices are rising or falling on April 1, when the federally imposed carbon tax comes into effect.” – John Ibbitson (for subscribers)

Effects of U.S. shutdown could reverberate for years

“The government of the biggest economic power in the world doesn’t close for more than a fortnight without there being a formidable impact, one that reaches far beyond the original expectations of the White House and congressional lawmakers who are locked in a dramatic collision of wills – and won’ts.” – David Shribman (for subscribers)

Choosing a university? Great! Don’t ask your parents

“At this point, kids, I’d just like to say that an elite degree isn’t much good if you’ve carbonized your brain and soul to get it, and you’re left wandering the smoking ruins of your youth whispering, like David Byrne, “How did I get here?” Feel free to let your parents know. In fact, feel free to cut your parents out of the process altogether – or at least as much as you can while still getting that cheque for tuition. In the end, it will be your sizable debt. Decide how you want to live, not just want you want to do, and make your choices accordingly. If all else fails, throw a dart. It will probably be as useful as your parents’ advice.” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

The big diet this year could be no diet at all

“Intuitive eating isn’t really a plan, nor is it a diet. Instead, it is a way of approaching food that is so simple it should be obvious. In a nutshell, it’s eating when you are hungry, stopping when you are full and eating as much as what you want, when you want it. Sounds radical, doesn’t it?

It’s not necessarily a new concept, either – dietitians have been promoting this way of eating as far back as 1995 – but the approach has recently started to gain momentum online in an environment otherwise chock-full of messaging that promotes restrictive eating.” – Emma Waverman

Mae Brown becomes first deaf-blind Canadian to get degree

For more than 100 years, photographers, photo editors and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In January, we’re looking back at Canadians who lived with disabilities.

Open this photo in gallery (Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail) Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

When Mae Brown received her degree on a rainy day in June, 1972, the audience in the University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall burst into applause. But Brown, pictured here by Globe photographer Tibor Kolley, could not see or hear the rousing standing ovation: She was the first deaf-blind person in the British Commonwealth to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree. Seated beside her that day was her tutor and friend Joan Mactavish, who used manual touch language to communicate the good news. Brown had lost her sight and hearing when she was a teen because of diseases that disrupt the central nervous system. At university, each lecture was taped and translated into braille, and during study sessions, Mactavish spelled the professor’s words on Brown’s palm. It was a laborious process, but effective, changing a life that Brown had once likened to “a canyon, deep and dark, to the point of stifling.” – Gayle MacDonald

