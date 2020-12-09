Morning Update: U.S. bid to be first for vaccines won’t affect Canadian shipments, Ottawa says

Good morning,

The federal government says an attempt from the White House to put Americans at the front of the COVID-19 vaccine line won’t affect shipments to Canada.

Canada’s shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will come from Michigan and Belgium, but Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said President Donald Trump’s order won’t change what Canadians get. “We have no reason to think whatsoever that access to the Pfizer vaccine will be in any way disturbed,” Mr. LeBlanc said.

With Canadian approval for the first vaccine imminent, more than 150 officials from across the country are taking part in a dry-run this week to test out the complicated logistics chain for Pfizer’s vaccine. At the same time, provinces and territories are at different stages in their own planning to prioritize immunization, set up tracking systems, and outline any effects for those who choose not to get immunized.

Pornhub bans uploads from unverified users after child exploitation allegations

Montreal-based Pornhub announced a number of reforms yesterday, including banning unverified users from uploading videos to its website, after a New York Times report alleged the company was showing videos of rape and child exploitation.

But anti-human trafficking advocates say they do not trust Pornhub to verify users and want to see the government act.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Question Period that the government is working on new regulations to force online platforms to remove illegal content, including hate speech, sexual exploitation of children and violent content.

Canada’s envoy to China says two imprisoned Canadians are healthy, doing well: Canada’s ambassador to China Dominic Barton says Canadian hostages Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are healthy and managing to keep their spirits high as they approach the two-year anniversary of their imprisonment on Dec. 10.

Hydro-Québec to launch energy storage system in effort to fight climate crisis: Hydro-Québec is launching a new subsidiary that specializes in energy storage systems in a bid to help speed up development of renewable power and commercialize technology it has developed over four decades.

CBC staff go public in bid to halt public broadcaster’s paid content activities: More than 500 current and former CBC staff are appealing directly to the Canadian public to press the corporation to stop selling the type of advertising that is known as paid content, releasing an open letter on Wednesday that calls the activity “insidious” and says it “makes a mockery” of CBC’s journalistic reputation.

Air Canada cutting more routes in Atlantic Canada in January: Air Canada is cutting more routes in Atlantic Canada, saying they are “increasingly difficult to continue to operate in this challenging environment.” Airports in the region say the move will further isolate people in Atlantic Canada and make it harder for them to take part in the COVID-19 economic recovery.

Taking CPP early can cost you $100,000 and limit your long-term options: The Lifetime Loss calculation is a new way of looking at the advantage of delaying CPP retirement benefits. Instead of telling people how much they might gain by delaying, Lifetime Loss shows how much money they could leave on the table by starting as early as 60.

Global stocks gain: Global stocks reached record highs on Wednesday as investors focused on efforts to provide more fiscal stimulus and positive news on COVID-19 vaccines, while sterling inched up as British and European leaders meet for talks on a Brexit trade deal. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.02 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.75 per cent. New York futures were mostly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.25 US cents.

John Ibbitson: “But the truth remains that the provincial governments are going to have a hard time meeting their health care obligations without a substantial and sustained increase in federal funding, which points to the need for a task force or commission.”

Andrew Coyne: “The supposed rationale for all this is to ‘level the playing field’ with conventional Canadian broadcasters, who are struggling mightily – poor dears – to support the production of Canadian content all by themselves. But as the University of Ottawa’s Michael Geist never tires of pointing out, every word of this is false. Far from a shortage, there’s a positive glut of CanCon (domestic film and television production is, or was pre-pandemic, at an all-time high), to which Netflix, in particular, is already among the largest contributors.”

Editorial Board: “Vacancy taxes will not solve big-city housing problems. But in Vancouver, they have made a difference. Toronto, Ottawa and the federal government are all moving in the right direction as they consider similar policies.”

Gift ideas for the homebound traveller on your list

From long weekends to summer holidays, it’s likely most if not all vacation plans you had this year were cancelled. But there are still ways to satiate your wanderlust and satisfy the traveller on your gift list. From dream boxes that will transport you to the rugged shores of Fogo Island in Newfoundland to puzzles that will immerse you in a jungle in India, these ideas may be just the thing to get them through until their next getaway.

IKEA monkey pic goes viral

The monkey that launched a thousand memes: Wearing a stylish shearling jacket and diaper, Darwin, a seven-month-old Japanese macaque, first captured our attention in 2012. Left in a car while his owner shopped, the monkey escaped, wandered the parking lot, then tried to enter a Toronto IKEA – no doubt in search of a Billy bookcase or Swedish meatballs. Photos of the stylish primate went viral, sparking parody Twitter accounts, endless memes and international headlines. One eyewitness, Bronwyn Page, recounted the event for a local TV news crew with the banner “Saw the monkey.” That, too, went viral. Darwin roamed IKEA for an hour before animal control arrived. After recovering from a “bit of shock,” the pet monkey – illegal in Toronto – was transferred to a primate sanctuary in Sunderland, Ont. His “mom” was charged with owning a prohibited animal and fined $240. Darwin continues to live there, far from the limelight (although he does have a Facebook page) and safe from the exotic pet trade, which often results in the abuse of animals. The sanctuary’s website says Darwin is a “cheeky little guy” who loves Curious George, peanuts, grapes and cherries. Jessie Willms

