Morning Update: U.S. challenges Canada’s managed dairy supply under USMCA agreement

President Joe Biden’s administration is launching the first trade dispute under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, accusing Canada of breaking a deal to partly open its protectionist dairy market to U.S. imports.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced yesterday that Washington will sue Ottawa under USMCA, demanding a binational trade panel to resolve the dispute. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed that Canada would defend itself.

The move is the latest in a string of cross-border friction points, and another reminder that, despite Mr. Biden’s vow to mend fences with U.S. allies after the combative Trump administration, irritants remain in the bilateral relationship.

Open this photo in gallery A dairy farmer herding cows in Carrying Place, Ont., on March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe ALEX FILIPE/Reuters

B.C. unveils restart plan, targets return to normal by September

B.C. residents can now return to eating inside restaurants, hosting a handful of friends in their homes and attending small religious services as a deadly third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic abates on Canada’s West Coast.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry announced the lifting of numerous restrictions yesterday as part of a plan to restart society that they said was largely made possible by the province’s successful push to get at least one dose of vaccine to two-thirds of all adults within its borders.

As long as hospitalizations and daily new infection rates continue trending downward and more people get vaccinated – as Dr. Henry said she expects – socializing, travel and workplace restrictions will continue being lifted as part of the four-stage strategy that could be completed by mid-September.

Liz Weston has had a tough time finding work.

The Dalhousie University student was let go from a campus library when COVID-19 struck last year. She picked up a short-term gig in January but didn’t log enough hours to qualify for employment insurance. She applied for summer jobs at various places but never heard back.

Once again, students are heading into a summer of dicey job prospects. Fifteen months into the pandemic, the workplaces where young people traditionally break into the labour market – restaurants, tourism, recreation – remain highly restricted, perhaps for a while longer.

Also: In today’s The Decibel podcast, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to economics reporter Matt Lundy about why young people’s jobs got hit the hardest in the pandemic, and how people starting their working lives during the pandemic may feel the effects for years to come.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Health care staff mocked, chastised Indigenous woman, hospital roommate testifies: A woman who was in a bed next to Joyce Echaquan at the Joliette hospital testified the Atikamekw woman was treated inhumanely for hours the day she died, far beyond the seven-minute video that became a symbol of mistreatment of Indigenous people in Canada.

Young journalist bravely chronicles Syria’s pain amid its decade-long civil war: Despite attacks from the Syrian regime, Yakeen Bido remains the only female journalist reporting from Idlib uninterruptedly since 2015. She spoke with The Globe and Mail about her determination to inform her fellow citizens and the world at large about the impact of the conflict in her homeland.

Fairfax Financial division helps launch NBA league in Africa: Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.’s African arm, Helios Fairfax Partners Corp., is a founding investor in NBA Africa, a newly established entity that will run the professional basketball league’s business across the continent.

Canadian professor believes book of works by Horace once belonged to Shakespeare: Shakespeare historians, academics and aficionados have searched high and low for any book that belonged to the Bard for hundreds of years. It has been called the greatest mystery in literature. A University of Windsor professor believes he has made a momentous discovery on this front.

MORNING MARKETS

European stocks edge higher: European stocks approached record highs on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials soothed investors’ inflation worries, though the New Zealand dollar rose as the country’s central bank hinted at a rate hike next year. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.10 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.88 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.84 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Campbell Clark: “And if ‘we’ chose to spend on things that benefit people for the short term now, it would be fairer to younger generations if ‘we’ paid for it by raising taxes. But kids, don’t hold your breath.”

Rob Carrick: “The No. 1 rule for postpandemic spending is to avoid financial entanglements. Try not to use pandemic savings as a down payment on a splurge that requires a big loan or a drawdown of your line of credit. Pay cash, or stay home.”

Cathal Kelly: “It would be a marvel to see what Edmonton might become if it changed its organizational mantra from ‘win maybe’ to ‘win or else.’ But when you can just keep cashing cheques and telling each other hockey is weird, why bother?”

TODAY'S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Unhealthy pandemic eating habits? Here’s how to get back on track

It’s no surprise that many Canadians have put on those extra pandemic pounds. Stress, lack of exercise, unhealthy eating habits and increased alcohol consumption are contributors. With the vaccine rollout moving along and summer just around the corner, it’s a good time to take stock of your eating habits. Use these strategies to help you get your diet back on track. You may have heard them before, but they serve as good reminders.

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 26, 1994

Open this photo in gallery Lisa-Marie Presley and her husband pop star Michael Jackson wave to photographers as they visit the Versailles Castle near Paris Monday Sept. 5, 1994. Laurent Rebours/The Associated Press

Michael Jackson marries Lisa Marie Presley

It must have seemed like a marriage made in music heaven: The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in holy matrimony with Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock ‘n’ roll’s original king, Elvis Presley. The pair first met in 1974, when Lisa Marie’s famous father introduced his then six-year-old daughter to Michael, 16. However, they didn’t reconnect as adults until 1992. The nuptials took place on this day in 1994, in a secret ceremony in the Dominican Republic, but not officially announced until Aug. 1, when the bride shocked the world with a statement that read: “My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson,” adding, “I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him.” (If Lisa Marie indeed understood the eccentric chart-topping singer, she might well have been the only one.) Though Jackson lived under a media microscope, no one foresaw the union. The tabloids were immediately skeptical, suggesting it was a marriage of convenience to deflect attention from a brewing sexual-abuse scandal involving Jackson and a teen boy. As it turns out, Lisa Marie’s short time with Jackson echoed the title of one of his bestselling albums – more Bad than Thriller. They divorced two years later. Philip King

