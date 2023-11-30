Good morning,

An investigation into an alleged plot to kill a Canadian-American Sikh activist in New York has revealed possible links to the slaying of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. earlier this year, U.S. authorities say, as well as an alleged plot by the Indian government to conduct a string of assassinations in Canada.

A criminal indictment unsealed in New York yesterday says a man accused of arranging the murder for hire of the U.S.-based Sikh activist told an undercover officer less than two weeks before Nijjar’s death that there was a “big target” in Canada.

The alleged U.S. plot echoed the allegation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader who was shot by masked gunmen outside a Surrey temple.

Open this photo in gallery: A member of United Hindu Front organisation holds a banner depicting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer believed to be based in Canada designated as a Khalistani terrorist by the Indian authorities, during a rally in New Delhi on September 24, 2023.ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Ottawa, Google agree to $100-million deal to keep news on the platform

After months of difficult negotiations, the federal government and Google have reached a deal over the Online News Act as the tech giant has agreed to pay $100-million a year to Canadian news organizations. The agreement means that Google won’t block Canadians’ ability to search for news on the platform.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said the government made “absolutely no concessions” to Google, but the company said that Ottawa agreed to reduce the overall amount it will have to pay the news industry and allow the company to pay into a type of fund rather than make individual payments to each news outlet.

The announcement was welcomed by the news industry, which has seen advertising revenue migrate to tech giants, leading to the closing of newsrooms across the country.

Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger dead at 100

Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state and diplomatic powerhouse whose service under two presidents left an indelible mark on U.S. foreign policy, died yesterday at 100, Kissinger Associates Inc. said in a statement.

In the 1970s, Kissinger had a hand in many of the epoch-changing global events of the decade while serving as secretary of state under Republican president Richard Nixon, including the diplomatic opening of China, landmark U.S.-Soviet arms control talks, expanded ties between Israel and its Arab neighbours, and the Paris Peace Accords with North Vietnam.

While many celebrated Kissinger for his brilliance and experience, others branded him a war criminal for his support for anti-communist dictatorships. In his latter years, his travels were impeded by efforts by other countries to arrest or question him about past U.S. foreign policy.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

How recent climate-policy struggles could help Canada at COP28: As the COP28 climate summit begins today in Dubai, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate-change strategy is struggling as public support turns against it. But Canada’s experience could actually be the most useful thing it brings to the annual UN conference, as the world wrestles with how to maintain emissions-reduction momentum through political and economic turbulence.

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce: Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend their ceasefire for a seventh day, and Washington said it hoped the truce could be extended further to free more hostages and let aid reach Gaza.

Ottawa to award surveillance-aircraft contract to Boeing: Despite appeals from Bombardier and other Canadian aerospace companies, the federal government is expected today to award a contract for new military surveillance aircraft to U.S. company Boeing. The Canadian firms have vowed to fight Ottawa’s decision in court.

Mental-health hospitalizations fall among young Canadians: A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows that hospitalizations and emergency room visits related to mental health and substance use decreased among young Canadians in 2023, compared with the previous year. However, the report notes that rates are still higher than in pre-pandemic times, highlighting a continuing need for mental health services for this age group.

Science Centre move would save millions, report says: Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a new home at a redeveloped Ontario Place on Toronto’s waterfront would save hundreds of millions of dollars over the next 50 years, according to a newly released provincial government report that critics say relies on speculative numbers.

Discovery of six-planet solar system wows scientists: Astronomers are excited about the discovery of a solar system with six planets relatively close to our own solar system. The solar system is an ideal target for more detailed study with the James Webb Telescope and is expected to give researchers insight on how planets are formed.

Bollywood star always evolving, reinventing: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has made a career of starring in some of the biggest films and is one of the best supporting actors in Bollywood, but there is one role he’ll never take on – director.

Morning markets

Global markets advance: World stock markets edged higher on Thursday, heading for their best monthly jump since the first COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs of 2020, as the continuing downtrend for global bond yields lifted confidence. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.54 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.27 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.50 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.29 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was weaker at 73.47 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

David Parkinson: “Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem keeps telling us that Canada hasn’t fallen into a true recession. Most economists tend to agree with him. Certain economics columnists at national newspapers (ahem) have said the same thing. But apparently, Canadian consumers – whose opinion matters a lot in this question – strongly disagree. Their profound and deepening pessimism could change the policy discussion very quickly at the central bank.”

Editorial: “It’s reasonable for any new government to ask citizens to take into account the situation it inherited. But at a certain point, a government must take ownership of the agenda. This Liberal government long ago lost the right to blame the other guy.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Make the most of donation tax savings while giving back

Tuesday of this week was Giving Tuesday – a day for charitable giving. If you missed it, it’s not too late to make donations for 2023. Tim Cestnick shares some tips for making your donations even more tax-effective.

Moment in time: Nov. 30, 1874

Open this photo in gallery: Lucy Maud Montgomery is shown in this 1891 photo.HO

Lucy Maud Montgomery born

For more than a century, Canadians have maintained a strong affection for Anne Shirley, the ginger pigtailed Prince Edward Islander who sprung off the page and into our collective national identity in 1908 with the publication of Anne of Green Gables. But Anne’s story began nearly 30 years earlier, when author Lucy Maud Montgomery was born on Nov. 30, 1874, in New London, PEI. Montgomery went on to publish 20 novels total, but none were so famous as Anne; to this day, Anne of Green Gables is beloved not just across the country but also the world over, and much of Prince Edward Island’s tourism industry and infrastructure caters to visitors who are familiar with Montgomery’s heroine. The author, too, has become a permanent part of the island’s fabric: The home she was born in is now a popular tourist destination – it’s located, fittingly, along Green Gables Shore. Rebecca Tucker

Enjoy today's horoscopes. Solve today's puzzles. Read today's Letters to the Editor.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.