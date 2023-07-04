Good morning,

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is leading the push in Washington for a law that would force Google and Meta to pay news publishers, says Canadian political leaders shouldn’t give in to threats to block links to Canadian news.

Klobuchar called Google and Meta’s threats “part and parcel of the tech playbook,” and said that political leaders must continue to “stand up for small businesses and competition while ensuring people have access to their local news.”

Google announced on June 29 that it intends to block Canadian news on its platform. It also said it will participate in discussions with the Canadian government about regulations, which leaves open the possibility of a last-minute arrangement. Meta had previously said it will block access to Canadian news as it believes the legislation is not workable.

Open this photo in gallery: Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks on the upcoming anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, which ended a women's right to access an abortion, at the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Israeli troops, drone strikes in Jenin kill at least ten in major West Bank operation

Israel on Monday launched its most intense military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades, sending hundreds of troops and carrying out a series of drone strikes. At least ten Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded.

The operation took place in the Jenin refugee camp, which is home to about 14,000 people and has long been known as a bastion of militants. The fighting began shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

Late Monday, the Palestinian leadership said it would stop its limited contact with Israel and step up activity against Israel in the United Nations and international bodies. It also planned to minimize contacts with the United States. Israeli military experts said they expected the operation to wrap up within a day or two. Prolonged violence and heavy casualties would risk attracting increased international criticism and drawing militants from the Gaza Strip or even Lebanon into the fighting.

A political scandal in Newfoundland gave rise to the country’s most transparent FOI system

Compared with many other Canadian jurisdictions’ access systems, Newfoundland is a promised land. The vast majority of access requests it receives are completed within a month. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, no fees for access requests were charged. And the number of requests has soared since 2015. Before 2015, it was a different story.

In 2012, the Progressive Conservative government of the day unveiled Bill 29, which significantly restricted the public’s ability to access government records. People protested and opposition members filibustered the bill for a record 70 hours.

Public opinion turned against the government and the premier, Kathy Dunderdale, resigned in 2014. Her interim replacement had one item on top of his list: a full review of the controversial law. What came next was the most robust access-to-information regime in Canada.

RoseAnne Archibald vows to fight to reclaim her position as AFN National Chief: In her first public statement since she was removed from her role, Archibald asked for support from women and other marginalized people in her fight to be reinstated. Her supporters say she was removed because of an “old boys’ club” culture. Others say she has a history of workplace harassment.

Fate of federal judges investigated for misconduct rests in hands of body criticized for its unfairness: Federally appointed judges investigated for misconduct have lost their right to go to court to challenge the disciplinary proceedings. The administrative body that handles the proceedings has been criticized for unfairness.

Fire leaves Lake Louise resort’s staff residence as a ‘complete loss’: An estimated 150 to 200 staff members fled the Lake Louise resort in Alberta after their residence building went up in flames. According to early reports the building was probably completely lost, but no staff members were injured.

Growing number of homeless encampments leave smaller cities struggling to respond: Small and medium sized cities across Canada are having a hard time addressing homelessness as they navigate a affordability crisis, community tensions, and court rulings that protect encampments from eviction.

International centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for aggression in Ukraine: The centre will support nations already building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression resulting from the country’s invasion of Ukraine. It will not issue indictments or arrest warrants for suspects.

Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer: Internal documents show correctional services commissioner Anne Kelly personally alerted Mendicino’s office three days before Paul Bernardo’s controversial move from a maximum security facility and later followed up about the minister’s claims he had not been informed.

Global stocks held steady on Tuesday, as investors balanced the inflationary force of rising oil prices with hopes that central banks would not over-tighten monetary policy.

Markets in the U.S. are closed for the July 4 holiday.

Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.09 per cent while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.01 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.98 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.57 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was up modestly at 75.55 US cents.

The Editorial Board: “Treatment should be everyone’s end goal. As this space has too often noted, the dead cannot be checked into rehab. But to focus on treatment while minimizing or ignoring a range of harm reduction is a mistake – as is the reverse, too much work on harm reduction without ample treatment beds.”

Eva Jewell and Hayden King: “There is no doubt that the practices of Indigenous peoples maintained healthy woodland and prairie ecosystems for centuries, while ensuring that when there were wildfires, they were limited. Canadians then usurped this managed landscape and began to reverse those efforts.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

As a personal trainer, I always avoid these two common exercises

Your favourite exercise says a lot about you, according to Paul Landini. It reflects your skill level, experience, and sometimes even your personality.

There are two exercises that Landini avoids at all costs: the bench press and lunges. He explains why here.

Moment in time: July 4, 1954

Open this photo in gallery: Ann Smith happily throws the pieces of her torn-up ration book in the air after rationing finally ends in Britain after fourteen years.Terry Fincher/Getty Images

Rationing ends in the United Kingdom

While the crucial battles of the Second World War were fought at sea, in the air and on the front lines, another war was being waged on Britain’s home front. With ships targeted to disrupt imports and resources prioritized for the war effort, the government was forced to introduce rationing to ensure everyone got a fair share of what little was available. Ration books were issued to every person, allowing for the purchase of only a set amount of certain basic goods. Right at the outset of the war in 1939, gasoline was rationed, and the following year sugar, tea, bacon, eggs, milk and cheese were added to the list. For other items, such as canned foods, dried fruit and cereals, a points system was used to determine allowances according to their availability. The supply of some non-food products would also be curtailed, including soap, paper and clothing. By the end of the war, with its resources exhausted, Britain still struggled with shortages. Rationing continued, with various products dropping off the list in the ensuing years until controls on the last item – meat – were eliminated on this day in 1954, ending 15 years of doing without for the people of Britain. Ian Morfitt

